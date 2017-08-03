Get Out! August 14 – August 20

Monday, August 14th

529: Malevich; Fluoride; Apparition; Dux

CITY WINERY: Anita Baker Tribute

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic Night

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mister Tie Dye (rooftop)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jimmy Galloway; Big Brutus (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

Tuesday, August 15th

529: Kahn & Neek

CITY WINERY: Kevn Kinney; Chuck Mead; Brian Wright; John Latham; Shelly Colvin

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sticks & Bones

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): David Barbe & the Inward Dream Ebb; The Hernies (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Shakewell; Ramirez; Germ (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Luray; Nerdkween; Laurie Ray

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: FLEMT; Oxauna Love Berry; Twin Bird (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ Quasi Mandisco; DJ MP3PO (upstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, August 16th

529: Blank Spell; Haldol; Uniform; Cashmere

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

CITY WINERY: The High Kings

THE EARL: Captain Beyond; Mathis Hunter

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tony Hinchcliffe

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

MASQUERADE: Jarren Benton; Caleb Brown; Bingz (Hell); Stoop Kids; Trash Panda (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Stoni Taylor; Canvas; Cure My Enemy; Void Luna (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Octanes; Sideburners; Sweatin’ Bullets; Hot Rod Walt (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Donald Fagen & the Nightflyers

Thursday, August 17th

529: Jordan Carlos; Dedrick Flynn; Michael Rowland; Muddle; Dianetics; Red Delicious

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Yamadeo

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: ASO; Elvis Tribute

CITY WINERY: The Fixx

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Paul Thorn

THE EARL: The Goddamn Gallows; Birdcloud

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Across the Wide

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Pip the Pansy; Sam Burchfield (theater); Hardy & the Hardknocks; Gringo Star; Mighty; Cowboy Curtis (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Brick + Mortar; The Moms; The Twotakes (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ellis Dyson & the Shambles; The Extraordinary Contraptions; Rodeo Twister

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jude; Lennon Jones Band; Foster (upstairs); Outland After Dark; The Max Tribe; Sex Farm; Satyr (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Till Someone Loses an Eye; Bad Friend; Dang Dang Dang (upstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Remnants of Hope; The Demon in Me; In Reverie; Softspoken

VENKMAN’S: Lilac Wine

Friday, August 18th

40 WATT (Athens): The Salt Flats; The Arcs; A

529: David Barbe & Inward Dream Ebb; T. Hardy Morris; Mighty; A Drug Called Tradition

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: How & Why; The Threadbare Skivvies; Young Again

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): McPherson Struts

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Magpie Salute

CITY WINERY: Lee Roy Parnell

CLOVERLEAF FARM (Athens): Shakey Graves; Durand Jones & the Indictations

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): CBDB; Lamar Williams Jr.

DARWIN’S: Eliot Holden

THE EARL: Lucy Dacus; Molly Burch

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Pip the Pansy; Eugene Marie; David Wilcox

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

FORUM RIVER CENTER ARENA (Rome): Corey Smith

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Abbey Road Live!

FREDERICK BROWN JR AMPHITHEATRE (Peachtree City): The Pettybreakers; The Journeymen

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Riley Green; Muscadien Bloodline; Jobe Fortner (theater); Reid Morris; Midnight Snack

HIGH MUSEUM: Henry Conerway III; Russell Gunn & the Krunk Jazz Orkestra

THE HIGHLANDER: Magoo’s Heroes; The Sentinels; Local Eccentrics; Skatanic

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Trae Pierce & the T-Stones

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Leather and Lace

MASQUERADE: Meat Wave; Rad Payoff (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Speakeasy Electro Swing

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Blaire Hanks; Brendan Roberts (upstairs); Resident One; Dante’s Disco Inferno; Kid Macho (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Order of the Owl; Withered; Marses; Insomniac (upstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Oath to Order; The Young Step

TABERNACLE: 21 Savage

TERMINAL WEST: Runaway Gin

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Aquaducks

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Kidd Star

TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Fred Tian

Saturday, August 19th

529: Mathis Hunter; Liz Brasher; Nikki & the Phantom Callers; Cereal Glyphs; Fronted Orange

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Boy Named Banjo

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Elvis & the Blue Suedes

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Big Daddy & Company

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Roxie Watson

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: George Benson; Boney James

CLOVERLEAF FARM (Athens): Nicole Atkins; The Cactus Blossoms; JD McPherson; The Wild Reeds; Zach Schmidt

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Muscadine Bloodline; Riley Green

THE EARL: Twin Studies; Neighbor Lady; Scooterbabe

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Charlie Worsham; Ingrid Andress; Bonnie Bishop

FAT MATT’S: Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Just Be’Cause

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Shawn Mullins; Claire Campbell

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Runaway Gin (theater) Booty Boyz (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: Elzig

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Dynamo

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Jeezy; Young Thug; YFN Lucci; Young Dro; O.T. Genasis; Lil Uzi Vert; TK Kravitz; Rich Homie Quan

MASQUERADE: Alesana; Eyes Set to Kill; Lakeshore; Alteras; The Amatory Murder (Heaven); The Dead Daisies; The Dives (Hell); The Stolen; Vista; We the Hope (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Billy Ray Cyrus; Ashley Walls

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Grant Green Jr.

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Pretty Fam Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Running With the Devil; New Sensation; Shake Your Money Maker; Stone Temple Pirates (upstairs); Flashback Flash; Rett Smith; Milky Sway; Chris Connelly; Kyle Clark (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Lazer/Wulf; Death of Kings; Savagist; Dead Now (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

TERMINAL WEST: ATL Collective

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): TWENTYwest

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Rix

TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Silver Knight

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Deray & Chill

VENKMAN’S: Sailing to Denver (1pm); The Ormewoods

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Earth, Wind & Fire; Nile Rodgers & Chic

Sunday, August 20th

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Blonde Tongues; Northbound

ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN: Switchfoot

CITY WINERY: Doria Roberts; The Blackeyed Susans

CLOVERLEAF FARM (Athens): Darnell Boys; Early James & the Latest

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tyler Hilton; Christina Holmes; Ella Collier

FAT MATT’S: Garrett Collins

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Fuzion Triangle

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X

MASQUERADE: The Elovators (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

PARK TAVERN: Girls Guns & Glory; Cold Heart Canyon; Madison Lewis

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Farewell Angelina

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Beau + Luci; Tyler Boone; Jessica Cayne Urick (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Shakta Jazz Trio (1pm)

