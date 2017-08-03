Get Out! August 14 – August 20
Monday, August 14th
529: Malevich; Fluoride; Apparition; Dux
CITY WINERY: Anita Baker Tribute
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic Night
FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mister Tie Dye (rooftop)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jimmy Galloway; Big Brutus (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)
Tuesday, August 15th
529: Kahn & Neek
CITY WINERY: Kevn Kinney; Chuck Mead; Brian Wright; John Latham; Shelly Colvin
FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sticks & Bones
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): David Barbe & the Inward Dream Ebb; The Hernies (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Shakewell; Ramirez; Germ (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Luray; Nerdkween; Laurie Ray
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: FLEMT; Oxauna Love Berry; Twin Bird (downstairs)
STAR BAR: DJ Quasi Mandisco; DJ MP3PO (upstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam
Wednesday, August 16th
529: Blank Spell; Haldol; Uniform; Cashmere
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
CITY WINERY: The High Kings
THE EARL: Captain Beyond; Mathis Hunter
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tony Hinchcliffe
FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission
MASQUERADE: Jarren Benton; Caleb Brown; Bingz (Hell); Stoop Kids; Trash Panda (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Stoni Taylor; Canvas; Cure My Enemy; Void Luna (downstairs)
STAR BAR: The Octanes; Sideburners; Sweatin’ Bullets; Hot Rod Walt (upstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: Donald Fagen & the Nightflyers
Thursday, August 17th
529: Jordan Carlos; Dedrick Flynn; Michael Rowland; Muddle; Dianetics; Red Delicious
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Yamadeo
CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: ASO; Elvis Tribute
CITY WINERY: The Fixx
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Paul Thorn
THE EARL: The Goddamn Gallows; Birdcloud
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Across the Wide
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Pip the Pansy; Sam Burchfield (theater); Hardy & the Hardknocks; Gringo Star; Mighty; Cowboy Curtis (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Brick + Mortar; The Moms; The Twotakes (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ellis Dyson & the Shambles; The Extraordinary Contraptions; Rodeo Twister
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jude; Lennon Jones Band; Foster (upstairs); Outland After Dark; The Max Tribe; Sex Farm; Satyr (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Till Someone Loses an Eye; Bad Friend; Dang Dang Dang (upstairs)
SWAYZE’S: Remnants of Hope; The Demon in Me; In Reverie; Softspoken
VENKMAN’S: Lilac Wine
Friday, August 18th
40 WATT (Athens): The Salt Flats; The Arcs; A
529: David Barbe & Inward Dream Ebb; T. Hardy Morris; Mighty; A Drug Called Tradition
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: How & Why; The Threadbare Skivvies; Young Again
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): McPherson Struts
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Magpie Salute
CITY WINERY: Lee Roy Parnell
CLOVERLEAF FARM (Athens): Shakey Graves; Durand Jones & the Indictations
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): CBDB; Lamar Williams Jr.
DARWIN’S: Eliot Holden
THE EARL: Lucy Dacus; Molly Burch
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Pip the Pansy; Eugene Marie; David Wilcox
FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith
FORUM RIVER CENTER ARENA (Rome): Corey Smith
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Abbey Road Live!
FREDERICK BROWN JR AMPHITHEATRE (Peachtree City): The Pettybreakers; The Journeymen
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Riley Green; Muscadien Bloodline; Jobe Fortner (theater); Reid Morris; Midnight Snack
HIGH MUSEUM: Henry Conerway III; Russell Gunn & the Krunk Jazz Orkestra
THE HIGHLANDER: Magoo’s Heroes; The Sentinels; Local Eccentrics; Skatanic
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Trae Pierce & the T-Stones
LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Leather and Lace
MASQUERADE: Meat Wave; Rad Payoff (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Speakeasy Electro Swing
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Blaire Hanks; Brendan Roberts (upstairs); Resident One; Dante’s Disco Inferno; Kid Macho (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Order of the Owl; Withered; Marses; Insomniac (upstairs)
SWAYZE’S: Oath to Order; The Young Step
TABERNACLE: 21 Savage
TERMINAL WEST: Runaway Gin
THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Aquaducks
TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Kidd Star
TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Fred Tian
Saturday, August 19th
529: Mathis Hunter; Liz Brasher; Nikki & the Phantom Callers; Cereal Glyphs; Fronted Orange
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Boy Named Banjo
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Elvis & the Blue Suedes
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Big Daddy & Company
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Roxie Watson
CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: George Benson; Boney James
CLOVERLEAF FARM (Athens): Nicole Atkins; The Cactus Blossoms; JD McPherson; The Wild Reeds; Zach Schmidt
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Muscadine Bloodline; Riley Green
THE EARL: Twin Studies; Neighbor Lady; Scooterbabe
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Charlie Worsham; Ingrid Andress; Bonnie Bishop
FAT MATT’S: Beverly “Guitar” Watkins
FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Just Be’Cause
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Shawn Mullins; Claire Campbell
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Runaway Gin (theater) Booty Boyz (rooftop)
THE HIGHLANDER: Elzig
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Dynamo
LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Jeezy; Young Thug; YFN Lucci; Young Dro; O.T. Genasis; Lil Uzi Vert; TK Kravitz; Rich Homie Quan
MASQUERADE: Alesana; Eyes Set to Kill; Lakeshore; Alteras; The Amatory Murder (Heaven); The Dead Daisies; The Dives (Hell); The Stolen; Vista; We the Hope (Purgatory)
MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Billy Ray Cyrus; Ashley Walls
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Grant Green Jr.
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Pretty Fam Burlesque
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Running With the Devil; New Sensation; Shake Your Money Maker; Stone Temple Pirates (upstairs); Flashback Flash; Rett Smith; Milky Sway; Chris Connelly; Kyle Clark (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Lazer/Wulf; Death of Kings; Savagist; Dead Now (upstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
TERMINAL WEST: ATL Collective
THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): TWENTYwest
TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Rix
TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Silver Knight
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Deray & Chill
VENKMAN’S: Sailing to Denver (1pm); The Ormewoods
VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Earth, Wind & Fire; Nile Rodgers & Chic
Sunday, August 20th
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Blonde Tongues; Northbound
ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN: Switchfoot
CITY WINERY: Doria Roberts; The Blackeyed Susans
CLOVERLEAF FARM (Athens): Darnell Boys; Early James & the Latest
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tyler Hilton; Christina Holmes; Ella Collier
FAT MATT’S: Garrett Collins
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Fuzion Triangle
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X
MASQUERADE: The Elovators (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
PARK TAVERN: Girls Guns & Glory; Cold Heart Canyon; Madison Lewis
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Farewell Angelina
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Beau + Luci; Tyler Boone; Jessica Cayne Urick (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Shakta Jazz Trio (1pm)
