Get Out! August 21 – August 27
Monday, August 21st
529: Mr. Complex; Shabam Sadeeq
CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Deep Purple; Alice Cooper; Edgar Winter Band
CITY WINERY: Tower of Power
THE EARL: Eyehategod; Negative Approach
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic
FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Big Brufus; Jet Phase (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Durand Jones; The Indicators (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dead Country Gentlemen (upstairs); Jimmy Galloway (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)
Tuesday, August 22nd
529: Sammus; Sad Fish; Inyo; Newmoney
CITY WINERY: Tower of Power
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Paul McDonald
FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Pickled Holler
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Moon Taxi; The Weeks (theater); Partials; Zuli (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Authority Zero; The Supervillains; Burns Like Fire; Get Those Nerds; Jon Gazi (Hell); Plini; David Maxim Micic; Nick Johnston (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jerry Farber; Joe M. Turner; Mark Johnson
STAR BAR: DJ Quasi Mandisco; DJ MP3PO (upstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam
Wednesday, August 23rd
529: Viktor Mariachi; Rouge; Stealth; Civil Writes
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriter Night
CITY WINERY: Teedra Moses
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mosaic; Max Forstater
FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Night Fever
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Moon Taxi; Big Something (theater); Little Stranger (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Decapitated; Thy Art is Murder; Fallujah; Ghost Bath (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dale Watson (upstairs); Rob Flax; Okorie Johnson (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Jack Oblivian & the Sheiks; Rod Hamdallah; Deadly Lo-Fi (upstairs)
TABERNACLE: Social Distortion
TERMINAL WEST: Betty Who; Geographer
VINYL: Micah Kiyo; Nesha Nycee; Daniel Skyhigh McClain
Thursday, August 24th
529: Death Stuff; Birth (Defects); Casual Tiger; Egg Mogul; Cuddlefish
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): The Groove Orient
CITY WINERY: Michelle Shocked
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): The Cadillac Three
THE EARL: Small Reactions; Deep State; The Sticky & Smooth Variety Show
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Mayfield
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Corey Smith (theater); MrJordanMrTonks; Eric Carter (rooftop)
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): A Drug Called Tradition
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Over the Edge; Menu; Light Brigade (downstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Lilac Wine
VINYL: PJ Morton
Friday, August 25th
40 WATT (Athens): The Record Company; Stop Light Observation
529: Sadistic Ritual; Nemesis; Old Thrones; We Hunt Kings
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Trongone Band
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Jontavious Willis
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Skeeterz
CITY WINERY: Rik Emmet
THE EARL: Raven; Dead by Wednesday; Made Ready
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jim Lauderdale; Matthew Mayfield
FAT MATT’S: Denise Kirkland
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sons of Sailors
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Corey Smith (theater); Haley Mae Campbell; C2 & the Brothers Reed (rooftop)
THE HIGHLANDER: DDC; Hanging Judge
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Slow Parade; Pony League
INFINITE ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): Ed Sheeran
MASQUERADE: Survival Kit; The Canines; Some Kids; V-8 Death Car; Famous by February (Hell); Royal Teeth (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns; Beverly “Guitar” Watkins
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Dan Random
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Greg Presmanes & the Fog
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pat Cooper; Ray Fulcher; Brent Gafford Band (upstairs); Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons; Across the Wide (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Young Antiques; Zen Arcade; Highriders; The Accidents
TABERNACLE: Joe Rogan
TERMINAL WEST: Kill Paris
THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Roshambeaux
TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Rapko
TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Kidd Star
Saturday, August 26th
529: Faye Webster; Shepherds; Sister Sai; Taylor Alxndr; DJ Mikkoh
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Cranford Hollow
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Silver Scream Spook Show
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Joey Stuckey Band
CITY WINERY: Jesse Colin Young
DARWIN’S: Heather Luttrell & the Possum Den
THE EARL: Michael Myerz; Chew; Day Old Man; Manther
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Stu Larson; Roanoke; Jackson County Line
FAT MATT’S: The Vipers
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Cadillac Three; Hannah Dasher (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Coyote Anyway
MASQUERADE: Unbreakable Bloodline; Ray Casper; Young Tallz; Midas Wright; WholsConscious X Mike Mann (Heaven); The Winter Sounds; Pinky Doodle Poodle; Smoothyface (Hell); Sextile; Pyramid Club (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Bobby Tomberlin & Bill Labounty
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dwan Boseman; Morgan Bosman
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: 85 South Live Variety Show (upstairs); Zydeco Ya Ya (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Zale; The Stir; The Fill-Ins; Ides of June (upstairs)
TABERNACLE: Yacht Rock Revival
TERMINAL WEST: Shabazz Palaces; Porter Ray; The Morkestra
THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): B3
TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Urbanite Disco
TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Rix
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Perpetual Groove; Jack Talk Thai
VENKMAN’S: Dusty Roads (1pm)
VINYL: All Get Out; Ratboys; Wild Pink
WOLF CREEK AMPHITHEATRE: Patti LaBelle
Sunday, August 27th
CITY WINERY: Shooter Jennings
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ellen Jewell; Mike Hicks; Jess Nolan
FAT MATT’S: Max & the Italians
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Cold Draft Beer
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
PARK TAVERN: Chelsea Shag; Kick the Robot; Hardcastle
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jackie Venson
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Joseph Huber (upstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Trio Deluxe (1pm)
