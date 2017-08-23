Mudcat

Get Out! August 21 – August 27

Monday, August 21st

529: Mr. Complex; Shabam Sadeeq
CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Deep Purple; Alice Cooper; Edgar Winter Band
CITY WINERY: Tower of Power
THE EARL: Eyehategod; Negative Approach
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic
FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Big Brufus; Jet Phase (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Durand Jones; The Indicators (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dead Country Gentlemen (upstairs); Jimmy Galloway (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

Tuesday, August 22nd

529: Sammus; Sad Fish; Inyo; Newmoney
CITY WINERY: Tower of Power
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Paul McDonald
FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Pickled Holler
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Moon Taxi; The Weeks (theater); Partials; Zuli (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Authority Zero; The Supervillains; Burns Like Fire; Get Those Nerds; Jon Gazi (Hell); Plini; David Maxim Micic; Nick Johnston (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jerry Farber; Joe M. Turner; Mark Johnson
STAR BAR: DJ Quasi Mandisco; DJ MP3PO (upstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, August 23rd

529: Viktor Mariachi; Rouge; Stealth; Civil Writes
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriter Night
CITY WINERY: Teedra Moses
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mosaic; Max Forstater
FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Night Fever
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Moon Taxi; Big Something (theater); Little Stranger (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Decapitated; Thy Art is Murder; Fallujah; Ghost Bath (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dale Watson (upstairs); Rob Flax; Okorie Johnson (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Jack Oblivian & the Sheiks; Rod Hamdallah; Deadly Lo-Fi (upstairs)
TABERNACLE: Social Distortion
TERMINAL WEST: Betty Who; Geographer
VINYL: Micah Kiyo; Nesha Nycee; Daniel Skyhigh McClain

Thursday, August 24th

529: Death Stuff; Birth (Defects); Casual Tiger; Egg Mogul; Cuddlefish
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): The Groove Orient
CITY WINERY: Michelle Shocked
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): The Cadillac Three
THE EARL: Small Reactions; Deep State; The Sticky & Smooth Variety Show
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Mayfield
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Corey Smith (theater); MrJordanMrTonks; Eric Carter (rooftop)
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): A Drug Called Tradition
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Over the Edge; Menu; Light Brigade (downstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Lilac Wine
VINYL: PJ Morton

Friday, August 25th

40 WATT (Athens): The Record Company; Stop Light Observation
529: Sadistic Ritual; Nemesis; Old Thrones; We Hunt Kings
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Trongone Band
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Jontavious Willis
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Skeeterz
CITY WINERY: Rik Emmet
THE EARL: Raven; Dead by Wednesday; Made Ready
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jim Lauderdale; Matthew Mayfield
FAT MATT’S: Denise Kirkland
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sons of Sailors
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Corey Smith (theater); Haley Mae Campbell; C2 & the Brothers Reed (rooftop)
THE HIGHLANDER: DDC; Hanging Judge
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Slow Parade; Pony League
INFINITE ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): Ed Sheeran
MASQUERADE: Survival Kit; The Canines; Some Kids; V-8 Death Car; Famous by February (Hell); Royal Teeth (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns; Beverly “Guitar” Watkins
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Dan Random
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Greg Presmanes & the Fog
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pat Cooper; Ray Fulcher; Brent Gafford Band (upstairs); Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons; Across the Wide (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Young Antiques; Zen Arcade; Highriders; The Accidents
TABERNACLE: Joe Rogan
TERMINAL WEST: Kill Paris
THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Roshambeaux
TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Rapko
TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Kidd Star

Saturday, August 26th

529: Faye Webster; Shepherds; Sister Sai; Taylor Alxndr; DJ Mikkoh
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Cranford Hollow
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Silver Scream Spook Show
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Joey Stuckey Band
CITY WINERY: Jesse Colin Young
DARWIN’S: Heather Luttrell & the Possum Den
THE EARL: Michael Myerz; Chew; Day Old Man; Manther
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Stu Larson; Roanoke; Jackson County Line
FAT MATT’S: The Vipers
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Cadillac Three; Hannah Dasher (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Coyote Anyway
MASQUERADE: Unbreakable Bloodline; Ray Casper; Young Tallz; Midas Wright; WholsConscious X Mike Mann (Heaven); The Winter Sounds; Pinky Doodle Poodle; Smoothyface (Hell); Sextile; Pyramid Club (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Bobby Tomberlin & Bill Labounty
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dwan Boseman; Morgan Bosman
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: 85 South Live Variety Show (upstairs); Zydeco Ya Ya (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Zale; The Stir; The Fill-Ins; Ides of June (upstairs)
TABERNACLE: Yacht Rock Revival
TERMINAL WEST: Shabazz Palaces; Porter Ray; The Morkestra
THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): B3
TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Urbanite Disco
TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Rix
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Perpetual Groove; Jack Talk Thai
VENKMAN’S: Dusty Roads (1pm)
VINYL: All Get Out; Ratboys; Wild Pink
WOLF CREEK AMPHITHEATRE: Patti LaBelle

Sunday, August 27th

CITY WINERY: Shooter Jennings
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ellen Jewell; Mike Hicks; Jess Nolan
FAT MATT’S: Max & the Italians
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Cold Draft Beer
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
PARK TAVERN: Chelsea Shag; Kick the Robot; Hardcastle
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jackie Venson
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Joseph Huber (upstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Trio Deluxe (1pm)

Categories
Get Out!

Related Articles

No related articles yet.

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Gregg Allman Haunts with Southern Blood

Gregg Allman Haunts with Southern Blood

News Leak
  • 24 Aug
  • 0
Get Out! August 28 – September 3

Get Out! August 28 – September 3

Get Out!
  • 23 Aug
  • 0
Get Out! August 21 – August 27

Get Out! August 21 – August 27

Get Out!
  • 23 Aug
  • 0
Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

Feature Stories
  • 23 Aug
  • 0
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

Movie Reviews
  • 23 Aug
  • 0
R.I.P. Sonny Burgess, Primal Rockabilly Wildman

R.I.P. Sonny Burgess, Primal Rockabilly Wildman

News Leak
  • 23 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top