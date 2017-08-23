Get Out! August 21 – August 27

Monday, August 21st

529: Mr. Complex; Shabam Sadeeq

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Deep Purple; Alice Cooper; Edgar Winter Band

CITY WINERY: Tower of Power

THE EARL: Eyehategod; Negative Approach

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Big Brufus; Jet Phase (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Durand Jones; The Indicators (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dead Country Gentlemen (upstairs); Jimmy Galloway (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

Tuesday, August 22nd

529: Sammus; Sad Fish; Inyo; Newmoney

CITY WINERY: Tower of Power

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Paul McDonald

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Pickled Holler

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Moon Taxi; The Weeks (theater); Partials; Zuli (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Authority Zero; The Supervillains; Burns Like Fire; Get Those Nerds; Jon Gazi (Hell); Plini; David Maxim Micic; Nick Johnston (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jerry Farber; Joe M. Turner; Mark Johnson

STAR BAR: DJ Quasi Mandisco; DJ MP3PO (upstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, August 23rd

529: Viktor Mariachi; Rouge; Stealth; Civil Writes

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriter Night

CITY WINERY: Teedra Moses

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mosaic; Max Forstater

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Night Fever

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Moon Taxi; Big Something (theater); Little Stranger (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Decapitated; Thy Art is Murder; Fallujah; Ghost Bath (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dale Watson (upstairs); Rob Flax; Okorie Johnson (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Jack Oblivian & the Sheiks; Rod Hamdallah; Deadly Lo-Fi (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Social Distortion

TERMINAL WEST: Betty Who; Geographer

VINYL: Micah Kiyo; Nesha Nycee; Daniel Skyhigh McClain

Thursday, August 24th

529: Death Stuff; Birth (Defects); Casual Tiger; Egg Mogul; Cuddlefish

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): The Groove Orient

CITY WINERY: Michelle Shocked

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): The Cadillac Three

THE EARL: Small Reactions; Deep State; The Sticky & Smooth Variety Show

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Mayfield

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Corey Smith (theater); MrJordanMrTonks; Eric Carter (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): A Drug Called Tradition

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Over the Edge; Menu; Light Brigade (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Lilac Wine

VINYL: PJ Morton

Friday, August 25th

40 WATT (Athens): The Record Company; Stop Light Observation

529: Sadistic Ritual; Nemesis; Old Thrones; We Hunt Kings

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Trongone Band

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Jontavious Willis

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Skeeterz

CITY WINERY: Rik Emmet

THE EARL: Raven; Dead by Wednesday; Made Ready

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jim Lauderdale; Matthew Mayfield

FAT MATT’S: Denise Kirkland

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sons of Sailors

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Corey Smith (theater); Haley Mae Campbell; C2 & the Brothers Reed (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: DDC; Hanging Judge

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Slow Parade; Pony League

INFINITE ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): Ed Sheeran

MASQUERADE: Survival Kit; The Canines; Some Kids; V-8 Death Car; Famous by February (Hell); Royal Teeth (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns; Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Dan Random

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Greg Presmanes & the Fog

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pat Cooper; Ray Fulcher; Brent Gafford Band (upstairs); Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons; Across the Wide (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Young Antiques; Zen Arcade; Highriders; The Accidents

TABERNACLE: Joe Rogan

TERMINAL WEST: Kill Paris

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Roshambeaux

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Rapko

TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Kidd Star

Saturday, August 26th

529: Faye Webster; Shepherds; Sister Sai; Taylor Alxndr; DJ Mikkoh

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Cranford Hollow

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Silver Scream Spook Show

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Joey Stuckey Band

CITY WINERY: Jesse Colin Young

DARWIN’S: Heather Luttrell & the Possum Den

THE EARL: Michael Myerz; Chew; Day Old Man; Manther

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Stu Larson; Roanoke; Jackson County Line

FAT MATT’S: The Vipers

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Cadillac Three; Hannah Dasher (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Coyote Anyway

MASQUERADE: Unbreakable Bloodline; Ray Casper; Young Tallz; Midas Wright; WholsConscious X Mike Mann (Heaven); The Winter Sounds; Pinky Doodle Poodle; Smoothyface (Hell); Sextile; Pyramid Club (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Bobby Tomberlin & Bill Labounty

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dwan Boseman; Morgan Bosman

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: 85 South Live Variety Show (upstairs); Zydeco Ya Ya (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Zale; The Stir; The Fill-Ins; Ides of June (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Yacht Rock Revival

TERMINAL WEST: Shabazz Palaces; Porter Ray; The Morkestra

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): B3

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Urbanite Disco

TOPGOLF (West Midtown): DJ Rix

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Perpetual Groove; Jack Talk Thai

VENKMAN’S: Dusty Roads (1pm)

VINYL: All Get Out; Ratboys; Wild Pink

WOLF CREEK AMPHITHEATRE: Patti LaBelle

Sunday, August 27th

CITY WINERY: Shooter Jennings

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ellen Jewell; Mike Hicks; Jess Nolan

FAT MATT’S: Max & the Italians

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Cold Draft Beer

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

PARK TAVERN: Chelsea Shag; Kick the Robot; Hardcastle

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jackie Venson

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Joseph Huber (upstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Trio Deluxe (1pm)

