Get Out! December 11 – December 17

Monday, December 11th

CITY WINERY: The Celts

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Gary Numan; Me Not You (Heaven); Rico Nasty (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Gondwana; Rhythm Earth (upstairs); Carly Gibson; 5j Barrow; Barb Carson (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Wolf Alice; Polyplastic

Tuesday, December 12th

CITY WINERY: Syleena Johnson

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): JD McPherson

DARWIN’S: Poverty Level

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Patterson Hood; Flatland Calvary; John Bauman

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): North Georgia Bluegrass Band

THE LOFT: Rittz; Sam Lacho; Eric Biddines

MASQUERADE: Prawn; Slingshot Dakota; People Like You; Us and Only Us (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VINYL: Macy Todd; Suzy Jones

Wednesday, December 13th

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

THE EARL: Vincas; GT; Lady Legs; Nikki & the Phantom Callers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Patterson Hood

MASQUERADE: Goodfires; Hum Ripple; New Mantra; Mixed Tribe; RoyalSun; Some Kids; TasteBud; Aquashade (Hell); Rapsody; Don Flamingo; GQ; Deante Hitchcock (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Esoebo

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Young Mister; Mel Washington; Yosef (upstairs); I the Victor (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Bully; Smut; Material Girls

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Jake Bugg; Lera Lynn

VISTA ROOM: The Breeze Kings; Dyn-o-mite

Thursday, December 14th

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & the Mothership

THE EARL: Spurge; Hotplate; Celestial Inferno; Blood Oaks

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Dar Williams

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): David Bromberg Quintet; MrJordanMrTonks

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Reverend Tribble

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Ben Haggard; Jonathan Peyton

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Town Mountain; Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters; Mermaid Motor Lounge (upstairs); Sarah and the Safe Word; Bullmoose; The Sunsets (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Giraffage; Sweater Beats; Wingtip

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ink & Ash

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Gin Blossoms

VINYL: Hardcastle; Jet Black Alley Cat; The Band Camino; All the Rest

Friday, December 15th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Wolves Among Ravens; Lona

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Matt Brantley Band

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Mike Birbiglia

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): JGBCB; Tribute

DARWIN’S: Victor Wainwright

THE EARL: Jeffrey Butzer Trio; Nick Latham

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ryan Horne, Nathan Angelo, Dwayne Shivers & Jonathan Rich

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): New Replicas

HIGH MUSEUM: Brian Hogans

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): New Mantra; The Dround Hounds

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): William Peake

MASQUERADE: Palisades; Blindwash (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): David Phelps

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chloe Agnew; Chasing Lovely

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Men’s Room Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Doublewide (upstairs); Ben Trickey Band; Charles Walker; Waller Duo

STAR BAR: Order of the Owl; Dirty Magazines; Insomniac; Buzzards of Fuzz (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; David Charles Abell; Joe Gransden’s Big Band; Allison Blackwell; Melodica Men; Voices of Inspiration Gospel Choir; All-City High School Chorus

TABERNACLE: The Revivalists

TERMINAL WEST: The Marcus King Band

TIJUANA GARAGE: Sam August

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: A John Waters Christmas

VISTA ROOM: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

Saturday, December 16th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Bloodkin

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Southern Outlaws

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Mike Birbiglia

CITY WINERY: Headkrack

DARWIN’S: Tommy Talton

THE EARL: Jeffrey Butzer Trio; Chad Shivers & the Silent Knights

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Robin Meade

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Benson, Leinweber & Gewin; Redwine Jam

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Grains of Sand

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Southern Belles; Magnolia Moon

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Ben Cartoon

MASQUERADE: Break Away; Red Vision; Watchdogs; Full Measures; TNT (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Ike Stubblefield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Suzy Bogguss

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Julie Gribble; Tim McNary; Dave Franklin

SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Randall Bramblett; Nick Johnsom

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Vegabonds; Moose Kick; Pierce Edens (upstairs); Henry Mansfield; The Schwa; Zoo House; The Musicianers; Mylah (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Steel Gallery

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; David Charles Abell; Joe Gransden’s Big Band; Allison Blackwell; Melodica Men; Voices of Inspiration Gospel Choir; All-City High School Chorus

TERMINAL WEST: The Marcus King Band

TIJUANA GARAGE: Rust

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Eva Rose & the Bottom Line

VISTA ROOM: Bobby Rush; Big Bill Morganfield

Sunday, December 17th

CITY WINERY: Avery*Sunshine; Chantae Cann

DARWIN’S: Kate Barnette (3:30pm)

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Krickets; Rebel Union

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Modoca

HIGH MUSEUM: TK & Friends (12pm)

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X

MASQUERADE: Whores.; ’68; Pretty Please; Bataille (Hell); Lurk Franklin; 10K Dunkin; 95Reddo; Tony Shhnow; Liamette; KountUp; Tre’K; 95 Troopers (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

PHILIPS ARENA: Janet Jackson

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Guitar Shed

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Presmanes Brothers; Judy Brown & Mile Orlin (upstairs)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dave Barnes

VISTA ROOM: The Hot Toddies feat. Michelle Malone

Bully photo by Alysse Gafkjen.

