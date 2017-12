Get Out! December 25 – December 31

Monday, December 25th

CITY WINERY: Judy Gold

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

Tuesday, December 26th

CITY WINERY: Marcus Johnson

DARWIN’S: Poverty Level

EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Ryan Harris

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kilo Ali

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

Wednesday, December 27th

CITY WINERY: Indigo Girls

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: 4 Wheel Drive

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, December 28th

CITY WINERY: King Johnson

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): JJ Grey & Mofro

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock

THE EARL: Lyonnais; Moon Diagrams; Pyramid Club

EDDIE’S ATTIC: 4 Wheel Drive

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Steve Coughlin & Probable Cause

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Hayride; SheHeHe; The Dictatortots

MASQUERADE: Rotey; Decosi Fields; T-Kay Jones; Easco (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Machinefunk (upstairs); Roots of a Rebellion; Kaya’s Embrace (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ink & Ash

Friday, December 29th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Marty Manous

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Sonny Digital; Reese La Flare; Black Boe; DJ Fresco

CITY WINERY: Anthony David

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Doc Holliday

DARWIN’S: Glenn Phillips

THE EARL: Brother Hawk; Big Jesus; Old Heavy Hands

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Eli Cook; Callista Clark

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Mother’s Finest

FOX THEATRE: Widespread Panic

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Dynamo

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Smitty-G

MASQUERADE: Famous by February; The Caninines; Battle of Heart & Mind (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Raelyn Nelson Band

THE ROXY: The Roots

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Behind the Sun; El Scorcho; Suck on Primus; Gold Soundz (upstairs); Ashley Walls; Kyle Clark (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Sam Holt Band; Remembering Mikey

TIJUANA GARAGE: Garrison Ray

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The Tattered Saints; Faithless Town; Nobody’s Darlings

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Badfish

VINYL: Beau & Luci; Prisca; Seersha; Sydney Rhame; Sarah Zuniga; Partials

VISTA ROOM: New Sensation

Saturday, December 30th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Pylon Reenactment Society; Haunted Shed; Rebreeders

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): The Bearcats

CITY WINERY: Anthony David

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Corey Smith

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & the Mothership

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ray Scott; Mike Killeen; The Bitteroots; Total Babe

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Mother’s Finest

FOX THEATRE: Widespread Panic

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): JJ Grey & Mofro; Tyler Childers

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Swain and the Highway Souls

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Garrett Douglas

MASQUERADE: Ludwig & the Imaginary Friends; Hayeswho; Ayuno and CK; Dale Bi$hop (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

THE ROXY: Band of Horses

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Original Complex; Custard Pie; Josh Purgason (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Truckadelic; Dusty Booze & the Baby Haters; Elzig; Lust (upstairs); DJ White Buffalo Shaman (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Moon Taxi

TIJUANA GARAGE: Avery Deakins

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Pistol Town

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Minnesota; Psymbiotic; The Widdler

VINYL: Bird Dog Jubilee

Sunday, December 31st

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Big Hairy Monster

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Aries Spears

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Brent Cobb

DARWIN’S: Barry Richman Band

THE EARL: The Coathangers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Yacht Rock Schooner; Dawgtown DJ

FOX THEATRE: Widespread Panic

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Booty Boyz; My Chemical Bromance

HUGH HODGSON CONCERT HALL (Athens): ASO; Robert Spano

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Dirty Bird and the Flu

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns; Eddie Tigner; Beverly “Guitar” Watkins; Lola

PHILIPS ARENA: Xscape; Tamar Braxton; Zonnique

THE ROXY: Band of Horses

STAR BAR: Drivin’ n’ Cryin’; Bad Spell; Dinos Boys (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Moon Taxi

TERMINAL WEST: J Roddy Walston & the Business; Gringo Star

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tauk; The Naughty Professor

VISTA ROOM: Electric Avenue

