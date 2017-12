Get Out! December 4 – December 10

Monday, December 4th

CITY WINERY: Matt Bellassai

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Fairshake & Friends

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Brian Revels; Lady of the Lake; Jordan Kirk, Ian Calk (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs)

Tuesday, December 5th

CITY WINERY: David Crosby & Friends

DARWIN’S: Poverty Level

THE EARL: Bitchin Bajas; Arbor Labor Union

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michael Magno, Zach Nytomt, Daniel B. Marshall & Patrick Blanchard

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Chelsea Lovitt & Boys

MASQUERADE: Waterparks; As It Is; Chapel; Sleep on It (Heaven); D.R.I.; Kaustik (Hell); Trophy Eyes; Free Throw; Grayscale; Head North (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Slam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Nobody’s Darling; A New Kind of Hero; John Pagano Band (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Seether

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

Wednesday, December 6th

CITY WINERY: Ronnie Spector

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Parker Gispert; Faye Webster

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Kamasi Washington; Moonchild

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Jeffrey Butzer Trio

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Crane; PMA (upstairs); Dylan Swinson; P’zzyfoot; Wolves Among Ravens (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Dinos Boys; Poison Boys; Fixed Faces (upstairs); Stevie Tombstone (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: The Brian Setzer Orchestra; The Texas Gentlemen

TERMINAL WEST: Pokey LaFarge; The Easy Leaves

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: XXYYXX; Chrome Sparks

Thursday, December 7th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): High Hat All Stars

CITY WINERY: Hot Ice

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & the Mothership

THE EARL: Tyler Childers; Blank Range

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mutlu; Jack Schneider

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Athens A-Train Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Devin Townsend Project

THE LOFT: Xavier Omar

MASQUERADE: Cannibal Corpse; Power Trip; Gatecreeper; Malformity (Heaven)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Nai Br.XX

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Public; The Head (upstairs); Amsterdam Station; Acid Tongue; The Mammoths (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Darling Machine (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Turkuaz; The Suffers

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Steve Q

VINYL: Digitour Winter

Friday, December 8th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): High Hat All Stars

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Some Kids

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Illionaire Ambition

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): The Lacs

DARWIN’S: Heather Luttrell

THE EARL: The Dream Syndicate; Elephant Stone

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Paul McDonald; Ryan Harris Brown; Jason Eady

FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY: The Hobohemians

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Lee Roy Parnell

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Eli Young Band; Levi Hummon

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Travers Brothership; The Aquaducks

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Kevin Llarena

MASQUERADE: The F@cking Pantera Cover Band (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Bill Sheffield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Robin Bullock; Steve Baughman

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Sundogs; The Haraway Brothers (upstairs); Still Warning; BSOL; Stone Suns (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ Redwine (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Palardy

SYMPHONY HALL: Wynton Marsalis; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

TIJUANA GARAGE: 2 Broke Kings

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown Finals

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Kamasi Washington

VINYL: BJ Wilbanks; Cody Marlowe; JR Rund

Saturday, December 9th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Yester Daze Rock Band

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Lee Roy Parnell

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

THE EARL: David Ramirez; Molly Parden

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic Shootout

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Nikki Lane; New Madrid; The Artisanals

THE HIGHLANDER: Taj Motel Trio; Burrito Bandits; Swingset

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Jauntee

THE LOFT: Raelynn; Avenue Beat

MASQUERADE: Roni Size (Heaven); Suicide Silence; Upon a Burning Body; Prison; Hounds (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Sarah Peacock; Flagship Romance

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Captain & the Kid; Other Brother; Taller Trees (upstairs); Suburban Angst; Mile From Meadow; Christmas With the Mrs. (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Jason Waller (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Icaria; It Lies Within; My Heart to Fear; The Konvalescent; Treephort; Billy Willig; Imperishable; Jordan Kirk; Timothy Exit; Waters of March

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Norman Mackenzie; Morehouse College Glee Club; Gwinnet Young Singers

TIJUANA GARAGE: Wade Allen Experience

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Wet Jeans

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Robert Earl Keen

VINYL: Casual Cadenza; I.R.E.; The Lively Exchange

Sunday, December 10th

CITY WINERY: Rickie Lee Jones

DARWIN’S: Mark Michelson

THE EARL: The Artisanals; Neighbor Lady; Drew Beskin

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jon McLaughlin

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Cold Draft Beer

MASQUERADE: Set to Stun; Northern Ghost; Rise Annie Rise; The Life We Bury (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Total Vocal Experience Student Showcase

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Atlanta Beer & Hymns

SWAYZE’S: Spring Street Family

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Norman Mackenzie; Morehouse College Glee Club; Gwinnet Young Singers (3pm)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Moontower

VISTA ROOM: Divapalooza

Ronnie Spector photo by Luciano Bilotti.

