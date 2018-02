Get Out! February 12 – February 18

Monday, February 12th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: DVSN

CITY WINERY: Jake Shimabukuro

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jason Eady

MASQUERADE: We Were Sharks; Belmont; Sink The Ship; Resident One; Like Mike (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TABERNACLE: Black Veil Brides; Asking Alexandria

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Sons of Apollo

VISTA ROOM: Emerald Empire Band

Tuesday, February 13th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: DVSN

CITY WINERY: Jake Shimabukuro

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rachael Yamagata; Allie Moss

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): ZydeFunk; Charlie Wooton

FOX THEATRE: Mary J. Blige

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Noah Gundersen

MASQUERADE: Scum; AMB; Lex The Hex Master; TJ Freeq; Jinzo (Hell); Palehound; Weaves; Feverest (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFE: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Roots of Creation; Kash’d Out; The Elovaters (upstairs); Foster; Jeff Kujan; Dewayne Brock & the Lucky Bastards (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TERMINAL WEST: WHY?; Open Mike Eagle; Ofir; Loathing

VISTA ROOM: The Squirrelheads

Wednesday, February 14th

CITY WINERY: Paula Cole

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

THE EARL: Hello Ocho; Christ, Lord; 10th Letter

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Chinua Hawk

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz; Velveteen Pink; Powerkompany

THE HIGHLANDER: Rotten Stitches; Revolt; Moose Knuckle; Dernier Combat

MASQUERADE: Taylor Phelan; Johnny Hendrix; Esther Kinsaul (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Kennedys

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Grace

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Reed Mathis (upstairs); The Warsaw Clinic; Jimi Davies & Bruce the Guitar; Sex Farm (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Scott H. Biram; The Hooten Hallers

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Snarky Puppy; Forq

VENKMAN’S: David Ellington

VINYL: Busty and The Bass; STS; Khari Mateen

VISTA ROOM: Joe Gransden’s Big Band

Thursday, February 15th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers; T. Hardy Morris

AISLE 5: Soccer Mommy; Phoebe Bridgers

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: PVRIS

CITY WINERY: Doyle Bramhall II

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Chew

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

THE EARL: Big Brutus; Butch Parnell; Custardory

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Indigo Girls; The Bottle Rockets; Chuck Prophet

FLICKER BAR (Athens): Amigo; Rex Hussmann; MrCarterMrTonks

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Athens A-Train Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Unotheactivist; Thouxanbanfauni; Warhol.SS

THE HIGHLANDER: Nick Alexander’s Monstrous Comedy Night

INFINITE ENERGY ARENA: Chris Young

MASQUERADE: Silverstein; Tonight Alive; Broadside; Picturesque (Heaven) Given; Pmar, [M]; Yashar. G (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Rick Lollar Trio

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Grace

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Woofs; Dround Hounds; Groove Moose (upstairs); Trainfight; Hush Money; Dirty Bird & The Flu (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Othermen; Reverends; Black Cat Rising; DJ Vikki Vaden

TERMINAL WEST: Anderson East; JS Ondara

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Snarky Puppy; Alina Engibaryan

VINYL: Mungion

VISTA ROOM: Jon Papa Gros Band; Wasted Potential Brass Band

Friday, February 16th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers; David Barbe & Inward Dream Ebb; Camp Amped Band

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Free Lance Ruckus

CITY WINERY: The Producers

DARWIN’S: Bridget Kelly Band

THE EARL: Blair Crimmins and the Hookers; Prisca

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Halcyon; Travis Meadows

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Dirty Doors

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Anderson East; JS Ondara

THE HIGHLANDER: Tokers; Girthquake; Canopy

HIGH MUSEUM: Sabor! Brass Band

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Matt Brantley Band

MASQUERADE: Intervals; Jason Richardson; Nick Johnston; Night Verses; Icaria (Hell); Eidola; Andres; Aoshi; Satyr- (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Will Scruggs Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): California Guitar Trio

RED LIGHT CAFE: BadAsh Allstar Team

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: Joey Casanova

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pleasure Club; Pls Pls (upstairs); James Hunter USA;Starman; Nelward (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Kitty Rose & The Rattlers; Southern Ska Syndicate

TERMINAL WEST: Mark Farina

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Sucker Punch

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tommy Emmanuel; Rodney Crowell

VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Funk Society

VINYL: Quiet Hollers; Arc & Stones

VISTA ROOM: Ghost Town Blues Band

Saturday, February 17th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers; Lilly Hiatt

ATLANTA COLISEUM (Duluth): Los Temararios

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): The Hippies

BUCKHEAD THEATRE:Andres Lopez

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Dariush

CITY WINERY: The Producers

CLERMONT LOUNGE: DJ Romeo Cologne; DJ Kwasi Mandisco

CONNECT LIVE (Acworth): Whisky Tango; Trainfight; Red Tide Rising

DARWIN’S: Radar

THE EARL: Blair Crimmins and the Hookers; Chelsea Shag

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Gonzalo Bergara Quartet

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Jefferson Ross; Jim Culliton

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Indigo Girls

THE HIGHLANDER: The Breaks; The Reserves; DDC

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): 2 Finger Jester

THE LOFT: Higher Brothers

MASQUERADE: Mammoth Cannon; The Canines; Goodtimes & Company; Kyle Troop and the Heretics; Cougar Swear; Cinema Nova (Heaven); Tiny Moving Parts; Mom Jeans; Oso Oso; Fever Blush (Hell); Trapt; EasyFriend; Misty Eyed; Sojourn (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Shenandoah; Tim Atwood

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings; Little G Weevil

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Robert Meadows Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Balsam Range

RED LIGHT CAFE: Mark Michelson & Friends

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Grace

ROSWELL CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: Jane Powell

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pleasure Club; Young Antiques (upstairs); Tony Levitas & The Levitations; Kate Barnette; The Lovers (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Prowess; Buzzards of Fuzz; Dreaded Marco

SWEETWATER BREWING COMPANY: Dirty Heads; Twiddle; People’s Blues of Richmond (11a.m.)

TABERNACLE: St. Vincent

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ides of June

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Delbert McClinton

VENKMAN’S: The Sundogs; Redhead Diamond

Sunday, February 18th

CITY WINERY: Al Stewart; The Empty Pockets

CLASSIC CENTER THEATRE (Athens): Trey Anastasio

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Halcyon; Drew and Ellie Holcomb

THE LOFT: Good Old War; Justin Nozuka

MASQUERADE: Sponge; Nobody’s Darlings (Hell); Intervention; The Weekend Classic; Stay Here; Cutting Teeth; Calendar Kids (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Kruger Brothers

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Twotakes; Lost Stars; Sweetbay; Maggie Schneider (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Marc Broussard; Jamie McLean; Peter Aristone

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

