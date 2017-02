Get Out! February 13 – February 19

Monday, February 13th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Joyce Manor; AJJ; Mannequin Pussy

529: Boo Reefa; Harlot Party; Drew Williams; Shepard’s Pie; Stephanie Cozy

CITY WINERY: Maurice Brown

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Marshall Ruffin; Lindsay Jarman

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

MASQUERADE: Mayhem; Inquisition; Black Anvil (Heaven)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Bumbs; Andrew Carter; Saint Roosevelt (downstairs)

VINYL: Lolo; Ocean Park Standoff

Tuesday, February 14th

529: Blood on the Harp; Coldheart Canyon; Caleb Warren and the Gents

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): The Living Deads

CENTER STAGE THEATRE: Passion & Poetry

CITY WINERY: Shawn Mullins

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Jason Childs & Trygve Meyers

THE EARL: Naomi Punk; PC Worship; Mutual Jerk; DiCaprio

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Chinua Hawk

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Artie Ball Swing Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Anders Osborne; Ghost of Paul Revere

MASQUERADE: Secondhand Serenade; Hawthorne Heights; Ronnie Winter; Kenny Holland (Hell)

SYMPHONY HALL: Yes

THE TABERNACLE: Lauryn Hill

TERMINAL WEST: Jamestown Revival

Wednesday, February 15th

529: Boy Harsher; Russell E.L. Butler; Pyramid Club; Big Ded

AISLE 5: Alcest

THE EARL: Fiend Without a Face; Highriders; Dang Dang Dang

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Stevie Monce

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Norma Rae; Charlotte Berg Band; Kevin Whitfield

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jamey Johnson

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Rat Pack Now

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Mahogany Marie and the 11th Hour Band (upstairs); Arithmetik Musiq; The Bystander Effect (downstairs)

Thursday, February 16th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers; Thayer Sarrano

529: Bellbreakers; Bloodplums; Trainfight; Not Having Fun

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Under the Streetlamp

CITY WINERY: Anthony David

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Papadosio

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Swearingen & Kelli

THE EARL: Black Joe Lewis & the Honey Bears

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Gabe Dixon; Mishka; C.J. Reid

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jamey Johnson

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Denny Hanson

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrew Brothers

MASQUERADE: Shaggy 2 Dope (Hell); Shryne; Veterum; Beast Mode; Prime Mover (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Christian Lopez; Jonathan Peyton; Reign & Revelry

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Trews; Whiskey Dixie (upstairs); Jes goggans; Charlotte Berg; Colby Deitz; Hayley Tarkenton (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Yanni

THE TABERNACLE: Excision; Cookie Monsta; Barely Alive

TERMINAL WEST: The Werks

VENKMAN’S: Liz Brasher & the Georgia Mountain String Band

THE VISTA ROOM: Colonel Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express

VINYL: Weshly Arms; Wild Adriatic; The Tuten Brothers

Friday, February 17th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers; Camp Amped Band; Trae Crowder

529: Allen Thomas; Nag; Nihlis; U.S. Drag

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): 2 Finger Jester

CENTER STAGE THEATRE: Hari Kondabolu; Liz Miele

CITY WINERY: Anthony David

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Bishop Bullwinkle; Sir Charles Jones; Latimore; Lenny Williams; Pokey Bear; Theodis Ealey

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Mac Arnold & the Plate Full of Blues Band

THE EARL: The Radio Dept.; GERMANS

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Nathan Angelo

FAT MATT’S: Rockaholics

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Dirty Doors

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Little Five Points): Julie Holmes

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Twice Over Memphis

HIGH MUSEUM OF ART: Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Matt Brantley Band; Cranford Hollow

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Kick

MASQUERADE: Lurkgang; Zay Ransom; A1 Super Group; Tony Shhnow; Jamee Cornelia & Eriic J; Drugg of Choice; Jaye Newton (Hell)

OPERA: NGHTMRE

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Highbeams; Kate and Corey

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dead Affect; Honeywood (upstairs); Colin Lake; Mitch Haney (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Lazer/Wulf; Order of the Owl; The Vaginas; Dropout; Holy Quit

SYMPHONY HALL: TK Hanley

TERMINAL WEST: Wax Tailor; L’Orange

TIJUANA GARAGE: Chelsea Shag

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Papadosio; Jaw Gems

VENKMAN’S: Members Only

VINYL: The Broken String Band; Lola Cole; Jess Goggans Band

THE VISTA ROOM: Interstellar Echoes

Saturday, February 18th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers; The Hernies

529: Charolastra; Clothes; TheyungMatthew; Dee Belvedere

AISLE 5: The Lemon Twigs; Savoy Motel

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Cranford Hollow

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Southern Outlaws

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Hayes Grier

CENTER STAGE THEATRE: Emery

CITY WINERY: Tribute

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Jay Leno

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Roxie Watson

THE EARL: Starbenders; Chief Scout; Soul Shakers; Dot.s

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Bonaventure Quartet; Marc + Ted Broussard

FAT MATT’S: Cody Matlock

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Hotlanta Dixieland Jazz; The Jim Culliton Trio

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Penny & Sparrow; Corey Kilgannon

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Kelly Cheats Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Maren Morris

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): 2 Finger Jester

LIVE WIRE (Athens): STRFKR; Psychic Twin

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Jacob Powell; Angie Lynn Carter

MASQUERADE: Carnifex; Fallujah; Rings of Saturn; Lorna Shore; She Must Burn (Hell); Shryne; Veterum; Beast Mode; Prime Mover (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Tanya Tucker; Farewell Angelina

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Banks and Shane

RED LIGHT CAFE: Julie Gribble & Friends

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Moontowner (upstairs); Irenka; Kilroy Kobra; Kween & Nu Experience (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Black Tusk; Death of Kings; Shehehe; The Dirty Magazines; Repulsory; Get Damned

SYMPHONY HALL: Toucan Dubh

TERMINAL WEST: Dirtwire

TIJUANA GARAGE: Hunter Callahan

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Papadosio; Jaw Gems

VENKMAN’S: Midnight Revival (12:30 pm); Georgia Soul Council; How & Why

THE VISTA ROOM: Yonrico Scott

Sunday, February 19th

CITY WINERY: John Doe

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Sebastian Maniscalco

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Sista Otis

THE EARL: Tyvek; Fred Thomas; Uniform

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Eric “Ricky” McKinnie & Paul Beasley; Mudcat & The Atlanta Horns (12 pm); Mutlu; Marc + Ted Broussard

FAT MATT’S: Garrett Collins

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dwan Bosman

MASQUERADE: Never Let This Go; Like Mike; Avermour; Endless Miracle (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Brooklynn; Mimi Oz; Sam Barron; Bona Mora (downstairs)

