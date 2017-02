Get Out! February 20 – February 26

Monday, February 20th

OPERA: Cash Cash

THE EARL: Death; The Chiefs

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

TERMINAL WEST: Devendra Banhart

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Big Gigantic; Brasstracks

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Electric Glitterland (upstairs); Mike & the Moonpies; Andrea Colburn Band (downstairs)

529: Pamela_and her sons; Vail; Real Dom; Ginko

CITY WINERY: Nick Rosen

MASQUERADE: Violent J (Hell); Seeker; Cognitive; Wvrm; Revenge Season (Purgatory)

Tuesday, February 21st

529: Eddie Rascal; A Sunday Fire; Like Mike; Holders

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Von Strantz; Tanner Strickland & Friends

CITY WINERY: Stephen Lynch

THE EARL: Louie Louie; A Drug Called Tradition

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Muddy Magnolias

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Saved By The Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Devendra Banhart

MASQUERADE: K.Flay; Paper Route; Daye Jack (Hell); Dan Andriano & Matt Pryor; Witt Wisebram (Purgatory)

SYMPHONY HALL: Tony Bennett

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

VINYL: Eisley; Civilian; Backwards Dancer

Wednesday, February 22nd

CITY WINERY: Candlebox

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Elizabeth Cook; Me and Molly

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jessie Mariah; Mark Wilmot; Karlie Dobbs; Oliver Jordan; Tim O’Connell; Devin Dennis

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Chelcie Rice

MASQUERADE: The Grisworlds; Dreamers; Hardcastle (Hell)

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Scott Kelly & John Judkins; Zachary Hembree & Pablo Davila (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Us The Duo

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Cadillac Three; Quaker City Night Hawks

Thursday, February 23rd

529: Holy Ghost Tent Revival; The Go Rounds; Slow Parade

CITY WINERY: Colin Hay; Chris Trapper

COLUMBUS CIVIC CENTER: Dierks Bentley; Cole Swindell; Jon Pardi

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Mark Stokes & Chance Turner

THE EARL: Small Reactions; Fake Flowers; Art School Jocks

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Zach Seabaugh; Tuatha Dea; The Night Travelers

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Tab Benoit

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Boombox

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Daniel NeSmith

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Local Legends; Hope’s Anchor; interstellar Echoes

MASQUERADE: Sick of it All; Murphy’s Law; Death Card; False Consciousness (Hell); Lemuria; Cayetana; Mikey Erg (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFE: This Way to the Egress; Eli August and the Abandoned Buildings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Girls Guns & Glory; Rachel Rowland; Kira Annalise & The Trainwrecks (upstairs); Sally & George; The Ain’t Sisters (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Joe Buck

THE TABERNACLE: Juicy J

TERMINAL WEST: Nikki Lane; Brent Cobb; Jonathan Tyler

VINYL: AJR

THE VISTA ROOM: Colonel Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express

Friday, February 24th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Ray Fulcher; Laughlin; Cody Webb

529: West End Motel; Illegal Drugs; Faux Ferocious; Skin Jobs

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Second Death; Square Up; After Me The Flood

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Free Lance Ruckus

CITY WINERY: Colin Hay; Chris Trapper

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Martina McBride

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Buddy Jewell

THE EARL: Blair Crimmins and the Hookers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Peter Bradley Adams

FAT MATT’S: Beverly Watkins

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Highballs

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Little Five Points): Braxton and the Renditions

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): NAKD

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Louis The Child; Imad Royal & Manila Killa

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Morning Fatty; Little Bird

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Adam Wakefield & The Copperheads

MASQUERADE: Less Than Jake; Pepper; The Bunny Gang; The Attack (Heaven); Set Your Goals; Can’t Swim; Bright Green; King of Summer; All That Matters (Hell); Polyphia; Jason Richardson; Covet (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Radney Foster

RED LIGHT CAFE: The Wooks; Little Country Giants

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Disco Tendencies; The Orange Constant; Lagoons (upstairs); Matt Ryczek; Pete Schmidt (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Ar-Kaics; Whayas; Roadkill Debutante; Sen Artie Mondello; DJ Poppin Pietro

TERMINAL WEST: BoomBox

TIJUANA GARAGE: Jay Weaver

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tab Benoit

VENKMAN’S: Good Times Brass Band; Michael Magno

VINYL: Ro James

THE VISTA ROOM: Hoodoo Moon

Saturday, February 25th

529: Microwave; Blis; Kelsi Grammar

AISLE 5: Viceroy; Rainer + Grimm

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Trae Pierce & T-Stones

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Rock Kandy

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Dan + Shay

CITY WINERY: Colin Hay; Chris Trapper

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Tinsley Ellis

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Amelia Presley & Abe Partridge

THE EARL: Blair Crimmins and the Hookers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rebecca Leobe; Griffin House

FAT MATT’S: The Vipers

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Pistoltown

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): The Heavy Pets; The Fritz

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Nuthin’ Fancy

MASQUERADE: Rebirth Brass Band (Heaven); Save Ferris; BABY BABY; Burns Like Fire (Hell)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Wynn Varble; Catherine Kimbo; Five Speed

RED LIGHT CAFE: Todd Prusin Experience; Void Luna

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Birddog Jubilee; Kindread; The Gypsies (upstairs); Little Perks in Paradise; Bridget Kelly Band; Tony Levitas & the Levitations (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Thelma & the Sleeze; M.O.T.O.

SYMPHONY HALL: Joe Smith

TIJUANA GARAGE: Sam August

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Daya

VENKMAN’S: Dusty Roads (1 pm)

VINYL: Frontier Ruckus

THE VISTA ROOM: The Barbaric Gentlemen

Sunday, February 26th

CITY WINERY: Deana Carter

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Taj Express

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Jackson County Line

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Clay Cook

FAT MATT’S: Dr. Dixon

RED LIGHT CAFE: Joe M. Turner; Mark Johnson; Chris Beason

SYMPHONY HALL: Arlo Guthrie

THE VISTA ROOM: Next Generation Jam

Nikki Lane photo by Jessica Lehrman.

