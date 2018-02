Get Out! February 26 – March 4

Monday, February 26th

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rudy Currence

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Portugal. The Man; Mattiel

MASQUERADE: Harm’s Way; Ringworm; Vein; Queensway; Slow Fire Pistol (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Carolyn (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

SWAYZE’S: Unamused Dave

SYMPHONY HALL: Gordon Lightfoot

Tuesday, February 27th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Tape Face

CITY WINERY: Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers

CONNECT LIVE (Acworth): Rusted Soul

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Oates & The Good Road Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Portugal. The Man; Mattiel

MASQUERADE: The Expendables; Through The Roots; Pacific Dub; Amplified (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TABERNACLE: AWOLNATION

TERMINAL WEST: Joywave; Sasha Sloan; Kopps

VINYL: Futuristic; IshDARR; ScribeCash; Jarren Benton

Wednesday, February 28th

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Oates & The Good Road Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Judah & The Lion; Colony House; Tall Heights

MASQUERADE: Stevie Miles; Mi$ta 420; Superbia; Tray-D; Chris Vega; King Dilio; P Suade; Cashonable; Odea$y (Hell); Sweet Ascent; Anson; Bedlam; Paper Walls (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Way Down Wanderers; The Barefoot Movement; Andy May

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Cheddy

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Heartless Romantic; Like Mike; The Keepsake (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Benjamin Clementine

VISTA ROOM: Caroline Aiken

Thursday, March 1st

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Cadillac Three

CITY WINERY: Jeff Bradshaw & Friends ft. Algebra Blessett and Glenn Lewis

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Band Benefield

THE EARL: The Julian Lage Trio

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Corb Lund

FAT MATTS: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Waker; Hedonistas

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Rumours

MASQUERADE: Norma Jean; Gideon; Toothgrinder; Greyhaven (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

TABERNACLE: Jo Koy

TERMINAL WEST: Brett Dennen; Dean Lewis

VENKMAN’S: Kevn Kinney

Friday, March 2nd

40 WATT (Athens): Tigers Jaw; Yowler; Looming

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Half Seas Over

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Yacht Rock Revue

CITY WINERY: Tab Benoit’s Whiskey Bayou Records Revue

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Circus No. 9

THE EARL: Brent Cobb; Savannah Conley

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Stephen Kellogg

FAT MATTS: The Rockoholics

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jorma Kaukonen

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Lotus; The Marvel Years (theater)

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Sister Hazel

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Klezmer Local 42

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Voodoo Fix; The Young Step

HIGH MUSEUM: DJ Ree De La Vega

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Marty Manous; Dead Affect

MASQUERADE: CupcakKe (Heaven); Adult; Hide; TWINS (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Beverly Watkins

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Hal Ketchum; Levi Lowrey

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Anish Shah

TABERNACLE: Gramatik

TERMINAL WEST: Dumpstaphunk; Flowtribe; Reed Mathis

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Stoni Taylor & Miles of Stones; Pussyfoot

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Railroad Earth; Roosevelt Collier

VINYL: MyFever; Cloudland; Brother Oliver

Saturday, March 3rd

529: Deep State; Giving Up

ATLANTIC STATION: Slippery When Wet; Junkfood; Trial by Fire (12pm)

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Southern Outlaws

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Guerra de Christes

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Dixie Dregs

CITY WINERY: Over the Rhine

CLERMONT LOUNGE: DJ Romeo Cologne; DJ Kwasi Mandisco

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Audra McDonald

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Roxie Watson

THE EARL: Visitors; Lightning Orchestra; Caesium Mine; Rin Larping

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Band of Heathens

FAT MATTS: Seminole Jackson

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dale Watson; Carly Burruss

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): White Rabbit Collective

THE HIGHLANDER: Rigorism; Tombstone; Death Metal Rednecks

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Groove Fetish

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock):Thomas Fountain; Matt Thornton; Shyanne

MASQUERADE: Runaway Brother; Good Thoughts; Champagne Colored Cars; SITKA (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): The Gatlin Brothers; Chris Golden

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Wasted Potential Brass Band; Ross Pead

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Mulligan Brothers; Korby Lenker

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jerry Farber; Josh Harris; The Moonlighters

THE ROXY: Ricardo Montaner

TERMINAL WEST: Danger; Descender; Sir OJ

TIN ROOF CANTINA: RTW

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Railroad Earth; Roosevelt Collier

VENKMAN’S: Quiet Hounds; Questionable at Best

VINYL: Ella Vos; Sharaya Summers

Sunday, March 4th

CITY WINERY: Howard Hewett

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild

EDDIE’S ATTIC:The Honey Dew Drops; Griffin House

FAT MATTS: 10,000 Pontiacs

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Legacy Music

MASQUERADE: American Nightmare; Protestoer; Abuse of Power; Cloak/Dagger (Hell); Crazy Town; Davey Suicide; Loaded Guns; Samurai Shotgun (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

PARK TAVERN: Jackson County Line; Kitty Rose & the Rattlers; Russ Still & the Moonshiners; Captain Trips & the Sunstroke Serenaders (12pm)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Van Ella Bordella

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Francisco Vidal; Thomas Tillman; Kurt Thomas & Levi Lowery

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden

Liam Gallagher photo by Lawrence Watson.

