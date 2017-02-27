Get Out! February 27 – March 5

Monday, February 27th

529: Goth Danse Party

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Lordi

CITY WINERY: Saunders Sermons II

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

MASQUERADE: Moving Units; Victor Fiction; Soviet (Hell)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Lake Street Dive; Joey Dosik

VINYL: Leon; Jacob Banks

Tuesday, February 28th

AISLE 5: The Opiuo Band

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Dirty Bird & The Flu

THE EARL: Agent Orange; The Queers; Guttermouth; Atom Age

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Altan

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Saved By The Band

MASQUERADE: Silent Planet; Hail The Sun; Dayseeker; Ghost Key; No Ghost (Hell)

TERMINAL WEST: Jesca Hoop

THE VISTA ROOM: Squirrel Heads; Sazarac

Wednesday, March 1st

529: Motherfucker; Grizzlor; Bardus; Vincas

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriters Open Mic

BELL AUDITORIUM (Augusta): Styx

CITY WINERY: Los Lonely Boys

THE EARL: Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Wrenn

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: The Hollidays

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Donker; The Albions; The Vinyl Suns

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Joseph; Kelsey Kopecky (theater)

MASQUERADE: Youth In Revolt; Megosh; From Under The Willow; From The Divide (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Big Mean Sound Machine; 4th Ward Afro Klezmer Orchestra (upstairs)

STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Ruby Velle Acoustic Duo; Double Nil

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Southern Soul Assembly

THE VISTA ROOM: Vista String Band

Thursday, March 2nd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Athens King & His TCB Band

529: Reconciler; Sunshine State; New Junk City; Swingset

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Cash’d Out

CITY WINERY: Odessa; Havana

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Futurebirds; T.Hardy Morris & the Hardknocks

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Bluegrass Open Jam

THE EARL: JD McPherson; Dylan Pratt

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mudcat and the Atlanta Horns; Birdtalker; Jake McMullen

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboy

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cherub; The Floozies; Freddy Todd (theater)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Denny Hanson

MASQUERADE: Jacob Sartorius (Heaven); Awake At Last; Take Me Alive; Elle Ranae; Driven Towards Chaos (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFE: Bluegrass Pickin’ Party

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Treehouse!; Roots of a Rebellion; Bird City Revolutionaries (upstairs); Cruise Director; Brother Oliver; God Bless Relative (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Sango; Monte Booker

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

Friday, March 3rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Growlers

529: Withered; Immortal Bird; Shadow of the Destroyer; Thoth Nemesis

AISLE 5: Dorothy; The Georgia Flood

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Moses Mo; Vintage Vixens; Liz brasher

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Chris Bartlett

CITY WINERY: The Stranger

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon):The Marcus King Band

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Nate Currin

THE EARL: Cory Branan; Ben Trickey

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: The Groove Rockets

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Original Splitz Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cherub; The Floozies; Freddy Todd (theater)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Gravy; Travers Brothership

JOHNNY MERCER THEATRE (Savannah): Styx

LUMPKIN STREET STATION (Valdosta): Jen Anders; Isaac Corbitt; Bonnie Blue Band

MASQUERADE: Suicidal Tendencies; Crowbar; Havok (Heaven); Moose Blood; Trophy Eyes; Boston Manor; A Will Away (Hell); Truett; Cody Matlock; Whiskey Tango (Purgatory)

OPERA: Kayzo; Cesqeaux

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins

RED LIGHT CAFE: Greg Presmanes

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jazz Is PHSH; Seth Winters (upstairs); Sidewalks & Skeletons; Brothel; Resonata; Luminance; Shanti b2b Toka (downstairs)

STAR BAR: John Denver Deathplane; Toro; Demon Eye; Pilot Light (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Alan Cumming

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Japandroids; Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers

VENKMAN’S: Saved By the Band; Michael Magno

THE VISTA ROOM: Coy Bowles & the Fellowship

Saturday, March 4th

529: DiCaprio; Bodyfather; Glare; Jock Gang; DJ Mannequin Lover

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: The Pinups; The Backyardbirds

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain and The Highway Souls

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Potty Mouth; PARTYBABY; Mighty

CITY WINERY: Dave Barnes

CONGREGATION BET HAVERIM: David Marcus

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Elizabeth Cook; The Bottle Rockets

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Wood & Wire

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Priests

THE EARL: Clashnista; Cadillac Jones; Jupiter Watts

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Zedd; That 1 Guy

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Seminole Jackson

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Holman Autry Band; Eastville Belle

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Charles Esten; Clare Bowen (theater)

THE HIGHLANDER: Gunpowder Gray; Filthy Rebel; Sarah & the Safe World

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Cory Branan; The Head

LUMPKIN STREET STATION (Valdosta): Bryan & Co; Kenny George Band|

MASQUERADE: AS Animals Eat My Insides; Beliefs; Curses; Icaria; Olde World; Mirthless (Heaven); Ayo River; Many Mammals; Eddie Island; Raps Moran (Hell); Cash’d Out; Beau + Luci (Purgatory)

PARK TAVERN: Cowboy Mouth; Atlanta Brass Connections; Gurufish (3 pm)

PHILIPS ARENA: Charlie Wilson; Fantasia; Johnny Gill

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins

RED LIGHT CAFE: Max and Maggie; Oickled Holler; Rev. Jeff Mosier

SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Cicada Rhythm

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Electric Avenue (upstairs); The Wheel Knockers; Mic Harrison & The High Score; The Lively Exchange; Sole Travelers; The Sweet Lillies (downstairs)

STAR BAR: James Hall & The Steady Wicked; The Saturation; Shadowlands (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Old 97’s

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dawes

VENKMAN’S: Wyatt Espalin (1 pm); The Mar-Tans; Haraway Brothers

THE VISTA ROOM: Delta Moon

Sunday, March 5th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Wynonna & the Big Noise

CITY WINERY: Tift Merritt; Sera Cahoone

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild

THE EARL: Big Brutus; Shepherds; Neighbor Lady

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mouths of Babes; Front Country; Jamie Kent; Cyndie Harvell

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: 10,000 Pontiacs

MASQUERADE: Saving Abel; Tantric; Year of the Locus; Azreal; As A Leper (Hell); Blood or Whiskey (Purgatory)

MONROE COUNTY FINE ARTS CENTER: Peter Noone & Herman’s Hermits

PARK TAVERN: Frank Hamilton; Back in the Saddle; Cedar Hill; Liz Brasher

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Drowning Romance; Sam Killed The Bear; Fifteenth Summer; Antler Hopkins (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: The Band Perry

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Overkill; Nile; Khaotika; Mosura

THE VELVET NOTE: Nate Najar

VENKMAN’S: Bob Bakert Quartet (12:30 pm)

