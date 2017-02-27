Get Out! February 27 – March 5
Monday, February 27th
529: Goth Danse Party
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Lordi
CITY WINERY: Saunders Sermons II
FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast
MASQUERADE: Moving Units; Victor Fiction; Soviet (Hell)
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Lake Street Dive; Joey Dosik
VINYL: Leon; Jacob Banks
Tuesday, February 28th
AISLE 5: The Opiuo Band
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Dirty Bird & The Flu
THE EARL: Agent Orange; The Queers; Guttermouth; Atom Age
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Altan
FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Saved By The Band
MASQUERADE: Silent Planet; Hail The Sun; Dayseeker; Ghost Key; No Ghost (Hell)
TERMINAL WEST: Jesca Hoop
THE VISTA ROOM: Squirrel Heads; Sazarac
Wednesday, March 1st
529: Motherfucker; Grizzlor; Bardus; Vincas
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriters Open Mic
BELL AUDITORIUM (Augusta): Styx
CITY WINERY: Los Lonely Boys
THE EARL: Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Wrenn
FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: The Hollidays
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Donker; The Albions; The Vinyl Suns
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Joseph; Kelsey Kopecky (theater)
MASQUERADE: Youth In Revolt; Megosh; From Under The Willow; From The Divide (Purgatory)
RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Big Mean Sound Machine; 4th Ward Afro Klezmer Orchestra (upstairs)
STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Ruby Velle Acoustic Duo; Double Nil
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Southern Soul Assembly
THE VISTA ROOM: Vista String Band
Thursday, March 2nd
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Athens King & His TCB Band
529: Reconciler; Sunshine State; New Junk City; Swingset
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Cash’d Out
CITY WINERY: Odessa; Havana
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Futurebirds; T.Hardy Morris & the Hardknocks
CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Bluegrass Open Jam
THE EARL: JD McPherson; Dylan Pratt
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mudcat and the Atlanta Horns; Birdtalker; Jake McMullen
FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Chickenshack
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboy
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cherub; The Floozies; Freddy Todd (theater)
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Denny Hanson
MASQUERADE: Jacob Sartorius (Heaven); Awake At Last; Take Me Alive; Elle Ranae; Driven Towards Chaos (Purgatory)
RED LIGHT CAFE: Bluegrass Pickin’ Party
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Treehouse!; Roots of a Rebellion; Bird City Revolutionaries (upstairs); Cruise Director; Brother Oliver; God Bless Relative (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Sango; Monte Booker
VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue
Friday, March 3rd
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Growlers
529: Withered; Immortal Bird; Shadow of the Destroyer; Thoth Nemesis
AISLE 5: Dorothy; The Georgia Flood
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Moses Mo; Vintage Vixens; Liz brasher
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Chris Bartlett
CITY WINERY: The Stranger
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon):The Marcus King Band
CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Nate Currin
THE EARL: Cory Branan; Ben Trickey
FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: The Groove Rockets
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Original Splitz Band
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cherub; The Floozies; Freddy Todd (theater)
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Gravy; Travers Brothership
JOHNNY MERCER THEATRE (Savannah): Styx
LUMPKIN STREET STATION (Valdosta): Jen Anders; Isaac Corbitt; Bonnie Blue Band
MASQUERADE: Suicidal Tendencies; Crowbar; Havok (Heaven); Moose Blood; Trophy Eyes; Boston Manor; A Will Away (Hell); Truett; Cody Matlock; Whiskey Tango (Purgatory)
OPERA: Kayzo; Cesqeaux
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins
RED LIGHT CAFE: Greg Presmanes
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jazz Is PHSH; Seth Winters (upstairs); Sidewalks & Skeletons; Brothel; Resonata; Luminance; Shanti b2b Toka (downstairs)
STAR BAR: John Denver Deathplane; Toro; Demon Eye; Pilot Light (upstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: Alan Cumming
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Japandroids; Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers
VENKMAN’S: Saved By the Band; Michael Magno
THE VISTA ROOM: Coy Bowles & the Fellowship
Saturday, March 4th
529: DiCaprio; Bodyfather; Glare; Jock Gang; DJ Mannequin Lover
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: The Pinups; The Backyardbirds
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain and The Highway Souls
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Potty Mouth; PARTYBABY; Mighty
CITY WINERY: Dave Barnes
CONGREGATION BET HAVERIM: David Marcus
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Elizabeth Cook; The Bottle Rockets
CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Wood & Wire
DRUNKEN UNICORN: Priests
THE EARL: Clashnista; Cadillac Jones; Jupiter Watts
EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Zedd; That 1 Guy
FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Seminole Jackson
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Holman Autry Band; Eastville Belle
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Charles Esten; Clare Bowen (theater)
THE HIGHLANDER: Gunpowder Gray; Filthy Rebel; Sarah & the Safe World
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Cory Branan; The Head
LUMPKIN STREET STATION (Valdosta): Bryan & Co; Kenny George Band|
MASQUERADE: AS Animals Eat My Insides; Beliefs; Curses; Icaria; Olde World; Mirthless (Heaven); Ayo River; Many Mammals; Eddie Island; Raps Moran (Hell); Cash’d Out; Beau + Luci (Purgatory)
PARK TAVERN: Cowboy Mouth; Atlanta Brass Connections; Gurufish (3 pm)
PHILIPS ARENA: Charlie Wilson; Fantasia; Johnny Gill
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins
RED LIGHT CAFE: Max and Maggie; Oickled Holler; Rev. Jeff Mosier
SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Cicada Rhythm
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Electric Avenue (upstairs); The Wheel Knockers; Mic Harrison & The High Score; The Lively Exchange; Sole Travelers; The Sweet Lillies (downstairs)
STAR BAR: James Hall & The Steady Wicked; The Saturation; Shadowlands (upstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Old 97’s
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dawes
VENKMAN’S: Wyatt Espalin (1 pm); The Mar-Tans; Haraway Brothers
THE VISTA ROOM: Delta Moon
Sunday, March 5th
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Wynonna & the Big Noise
CITY WINERY: Tift Merritt; Sera Cahoone
CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild
THE EARL: Big Brutus; Shepherds; Neighbor Lady
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mouths of Babes; Front Country; Jamie Kent; Cyndie Harvell
FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: 10,000 Pontiacs
MASQUERADE: Saving Abel; Tantric; Year of the Locus; Azreal; As A Leper (Hell); Blood or Whiskey (Purgatory)
MONROE COUNTY FINE ARTS CENTER: Peter Noone & Herman’s Hermits
PARK TAVERN: Frank Hamilton; Back in the Saddle; Cedar Hill; Liz Brasher
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Drowning Romance; Sam Killed The Bear; Fifteenth Summer; Antler Hopkins (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: The Band Perry
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Overkill; Nile; Khaotika; Mosura
THE VELVET NOTE: Nate Najar
VENKMAN’S: Bob Bakert Quartet (12:30 pm)
