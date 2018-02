Get Out! February 5 – February 11

Monday, February 5th

CITY WINERY: Nick Hagelin; Dreambrother

THE EARL: The World/Inferno Friendship Society; The Bicycle Eaters; Jeremy Ray

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriter’s Open Mic

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

PHILLIPS ARENA: Lana Del Rey

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Fairshake; TGTG; Red Tyde Rising (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

Tuesday, February 6th

529: Free Kittens and Bread

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Machine Head

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Declan McKenna; Chappelle Roan

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Willie Watson; Anna Tivel

MASQUERADE: Anti-Flag; Stray From The Path; The White Noise; Sharptooth (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFE: Charlie Hunter Trio; Silvana Estrada

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Motel Radio; Airpark; Paper Walls (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

Wednesday, February 7th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: COIN

CITY WINERY: Jay Farrar Duo

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Lowery

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Cheddy

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: John Pagano Band; Volk; Whiskey Tango (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Lola Pistola; Beije; Sash the Bash

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Lettuce

VISTA ROOM: Steady Flow; Dyn-o-mite

Thursday, February 8th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): CBDB; The Artisanals

CITY WINERY: Steve Earle; John Driskell Hopkins

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Ghost Riders Car Club

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

THE EARL: John Maus; Gary War

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ryan Kinder; Reverend Hylton

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Oh, Jeremiah; Andrew Blooms; Alex Mowry

FOX THEATRE: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

THE HIGHLANDER: Howiestein; Mister Wilson

MASQUERADE: Bearings; Hold Close; Honest Goodbye; Survival Kit; Cardiac Half (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Billy Thornton Trio

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Grace

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Trae Pierce and The T-Stone Band; Georgia Flood; Glen Peridgen Band (upstairs); Hosea Music; The Traveling Ones; Hunter Callahan (downstairs)

STAR BAR: You Vandal; Broken Factory Windows; Like Mike; Kid Mach

VINYL: The Tin Man ; Viniloversus; Ides of June

VISTA ROOM: Heather Hayes & Hot Buttered Soul

Friday, February 9th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Dylan Schneider; Jordan Rowe

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Trey Teem Trio

CITY WINERY: Steve Earle; Clay Cook

THE EARL: The Artisanals; Tedo Stone; Chick Wallace

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Angie Aparo; Hannah Thomas

FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY: Hobohemians

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Ryan Kinder; Ashley Walls

FOX THEATRE: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Orange Constant; The Vegabonds; The Trongone Band

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): African Americana; MIGHTY; Empire Cinema

INFINITE ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): Kid Rock

THE LOFT: The White Buffalo; Andrea Davidson

MASQUERADE: August Burns Red; Born of Osiris; Erra; Ocean Grove (Heaven); Emo Nite (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Zydefunk

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Will Scruggs Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Muriel Anderson

RED LIGHT CAFE: Jim Leach; Debbie Leifer; Dan Garrett

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: Joey Casanova

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Abbey Road Live (upstairs); Gabe Jones; Jude (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Lara Hope & The Arktones; Skye Paige Band

SWAYZE’S: Perris Cole; Yung Marley; Dondre; French; Riddle and Breesworth; Auntie Venim; 4ourty Zeit

SYMPHONY HALL: Diana Krall

TERMINAL WEST: Tyminski

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The Instructors; Sound Machine; XuluProphet

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Blues Traveler; Los Colognes

VENKMAN’S: ATL Collective

VINYL: Tessa Violet; Secret Midnight Press; Give Me Motion

VISTA ROOM: Michael Jackson Sing-Along

Saturday, February 10th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Sleigh Bells; Sunflower Bean

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain and The Highway Souls

CITY WINERY: Art Garfunkel

CLERMONT LOUNGE: DJ Romeo Cologne; DJ Kwasi Mandisco

CONNECT LIVE (Acworth): Sarah and the Safe Word; Resident One; Zale; Starbenders; DDI

DARWIN’S: The Rockaholics

THE EARL: Dirty Fences; Dinos Boys; Bad Spell

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Atlanta Rhythm Section

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Departure

FOX THEATRE: Jeffrey Osborne; Rachelle Ferrell

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Manic Focus; Daily Bread

THE HIGHLANDER: Elzig; BSOL

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Balkun Brothers; The Hollow Roots

INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Duluth): Tyler, The Creator; Vince Staples

MASQUERADE: Xavier Wulf (Hell); Iron Shroud; Crown of Sorrow; Scorched Moon; All Is Lost; Freakshow Sinema; Sparus (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Zydefunk; Bill Sheffield

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: David Ellington Trio feat. Karin Williams

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Raven and Red

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Grace

THE ROXY: Big Gigantic

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Hedonistas; The Night Shift; Honey Hips (upstairs); Josh Taerk; Sawyer & The Toms; The Witness Marks (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Manhattan3; Midnight Voltage

TERMINAL WEST: Grace VanderWaal

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Sunny South Blues Band; Cody Marlowe; Austin Coleman

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Marillion

VENKMAN’S: Dusty Roads; ATL Collective

VINYL: Ring Of Honor Wrestling

VISTA ROOM: Hoodoo Moon

Sunday, February 11th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Lalah Hathaway

CITY WINERY: Art Garfunkel

DARWIN’S: Bean & Bear & Blair Crimmins

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Atlanta Rhythm Section

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Antonio Bennett

MASQUERADE: Boregard; E Chapo; Hadiya Georgia; JTtheDReamer (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFE: Adam Klein & The Wild Fires; Hays Ragsdale; Andrew Vickery

STRAND THEATER (Marietta): Josh Thompson

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VENKMAN’S: Madhouse

VISTA ROOM: Davy Knowles

