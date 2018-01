Get Out! January 15 – January 21

Monday, January 15th

CITY WINERY: Maysa Leak

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Louden Swain; Jason Manns

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): MrJordanMrTonks; The WildJordan TonkCats

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Fields; Carrie Brown; Tyler Goforth (downstairs)

VINYL: Pond

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs)

Tuesday, January 16th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): 10 Years; From Ashes to Now; Sojourn; Ashes Fall

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Justin Moore

CENTER STAGE THEATER: The Wombats; Blaenavon; courtship

CITY WINERY: Boy Named Banjo

DARWIN’S: Poverty Level

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Louden Swain; Jason Manns; The Deep Dark Woods

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Tuten Brothers; Light Brigade

HIGH MUSEUM: King Baby

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Laymen

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Hum Ripple; Taste Bud; African Americana (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

Wednesday, January 17th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Avatar

CITY WINERY: Nick Hagelin

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rudy Currence

FAT MATT’S: Michael Preston

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Driftwood

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Infamous Stringdusters; Dangermuffin

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Acoustic Mudcat

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chuck McDowell & Dan Navarro; Phil Maderia; Brian Perry

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tastebud; Desmond Jones; Sono Lumini (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones; The High Divers

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, January 18th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): David Lowery & Johnny Hickman; Monks of Doom; Cicada Rhythm

CITY WINERY: Street Fighting Band

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

THE EARL: Reconciler; The Bantam Breaks; Paper Walls

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Willie Nile

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Grand; Erik Neil Band; Check the Signs

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): David Rawlings

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Alex Guthrie

MASQUERADE: Go Robo! Go!; Blood Oaks; Like Mike; Hyperspace; Resident One (Hell); The Letter Black; Kaleido; Vices of Vanity; Misty Eyed (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Warsaw Clinic; Wicked Animal; Midnight Matinee (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DINOS Boys; Gunpowder Gray; Sweet Things; The Uppers; DJ Adam Anzio

TERMINAL WEST: Lee “Scratch” Perry; Subatomic Sound System

Friday, January 19th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Camper Van Beethoven; Robyn Hitchcock; Elf Power

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): The Brown Goose

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Marty Manous

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Yonder Mountain String Band

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Farzad Farzin

CITY WINERY: Shawn Mullins

DARWIN’S: Heather Gillis Band

THE EARL: Bit Brigade; Cinemechanica; Tiny Scissors

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Swingin’ Medallions

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Neko Case; Mt. Joy

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Melody Trucks Band; Bonnie Blue

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Tori Templet

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Bryan White; James David Carter; Bumpin’ the Mango; Zangaro

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks; Cody Matlock

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Peter Case; Dead Rock West

ROME CITY BREWING CO.: Muscadine Bloodline; Ray Fulcher & Jordan Fletcher

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dead Affect; Mister Tie Dye (upstairs); Identikit; Nocturnal Animals; The Organ Machines; Silent Sun (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Wyldlife; Mama; Paint Fumes; Trouble Boys; Sick Bags; Bad Sons; Criminal Kids; Paralyzer; Fixed Faces; DJ Krystal Visions; DJ Jayda

TERMINAL WEST: Runaway Gin

TIJUANA GARAGE: Julie Holmes

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Cody Johnson; Jobe Furtner

VENKMAN’S: Nameless Nameless

VINYL: Stoop Kids; Little Stranger

Saturday, January 20th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cracker; Thelma and the Sleaze; Chickasaw Mudd Puppies; The Darnell Boys

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): 365cotto

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Black Label Society; Corrosion of Conformity; EyeHateGod

CONNECT LIVE (Acworth): Reid Stevens; The Rovers

DARWIN’S: John Pagano Band

THE EARL: Jeffrey Bützer

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kate Schettler; David Cone & Ian Haddock

FAT MATT’S: Rough Draft

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Three Quarter Ale; The Radio Rangers

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Highballs

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Muscadine Bloodline; Ray Fulcher

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Cody Johnson

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Georgia Flood; Greco

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Starman; Twin Birds

THE LOFT: Five Iron Frenzy; Squad Five-O

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): TouchFire; The Andrews Brothers

MASQUERADE: Still Warning; The Konvalescent; Demitri; Long Claw (Hell); Looming; Pale Lungs; Royal Oaks (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Albert White

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Elizabeth Cook; Darrin Bradbury

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Last Pasties Standing Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Escape Vehicle; Led Zepplified; Sunny South Blues Band (upstairs); A Very Loud Death; The Holders; Satry; Angie Goodale (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Heart Attacks; Beat Beat Beat; The Brothers Gross; Bad Mother; BBQT; Rod Hamdallah; Cheap Fur; Antagonizers ATL; Criminal Kids; Killer Hearts; DJ Pip

TERMINAL WEST: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

TIJUANA GARAGE: Sketchbone

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Housebroken

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: They Might Be Giants

VENKMAN’S: ATL Collective

Sunday, January 21st

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): JT Habersaat

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Jason Bishop

DARWIN’S: Sandy Springs Music Student Concert (4:30pm)

THE EARL: RMBLR; Dirty Few; The Ridgelands; The Tip; Talking Dogs; Adam Anzio

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Little Country Giants; The Cleverlys; Paul Harris

FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): J. Henry

INFINITE ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): The Killers

MASQUERADE: The Nude Party; Ghost Ranch (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar feat. Eddie Tigner

TERMINAL WEST: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VENKMAN’S: Nico Lembo Trio

Heart Attacks photo by Lemar George.

