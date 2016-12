Get Out! January 16 – January 22

Monday, January 16th

529: TV Girl; Newark Wilder; Poppet

CITY WINERY: Roy Ayers

THE EARL: Psalm Zero; NAARC; Dendera Bloodbath; Ian Deaton

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Waka Flocka Flame

THE LOFT: Rich the Kid

MASQUERADE: sports. (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Sunset District; Biblioburros; Emerald Comets; The Downs (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase

Tuesday, January 17th

529: Sailor Poon; Nihilist Cheerleader; Bitter; Femignome

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Zale and Anna

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends

THE LOFT: Riff Raff

MASQUERADE: Machinae Supremacy; Urizen; Danimal Cannon (Hell)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Olate Dogs

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Brookses; Chinquapin Duo

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Carey Murdock; Kristopher Jones; Jonathan Peyton (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Mike Doughty

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, January 18th

529: Eureka California; The Hotels; Feather Trade; Antbrain

AISLE 5: Basecamp

CITY WINERY: John Chandler; Caroline Aiken

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Aledo

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Emily & Matt Joiner; The Ormewoods; Seth & Tyler Key

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Greensky Bluegrass

MASQUERADE: Powerman5000; Orgy (Heaven); Blackbear (Hell)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick

STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)

Thursday, January 19th

40 WATT (Athens): David Lowery & Johnny Hickman; Peter Case; Edward David Anderson

529: Prostitutes; Grey People

CITY WINERY: Dr. John & the Nite Trippers

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Mark Stokes & Chance Turner’s Experimental Jam

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rudy Currence; Ike Reilly

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Slow Parade

THE LOFT: Safetysuit; Armours

MASQUERADE: 10 Years; REALM (Hell); Radnor (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tango Orchestra Club

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Burning Peppermints; Hunter Sharpe; Oginalii (upstairs); A Very Loud Death; Blood Oaks; Famous by February (downstairs)

STAR BAR: La Choloteca

VENKMAN’S: Indianapolis Jones; Telegam

THE VISTA: Col. Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express

Friday, January 20th

40 WATT (Athens): Camper Van Beethoven; The Darnell Boys; Daisy; Ike Reilly

529: Pony League; Slow Parade; Wasted Wine; Jesse Nighswonger

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Free Lance Ruckus

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Aaron Lewis

CENTER STAGE: Ehsan Khajeh Amiri

CITY WINERY: Steve Earle

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): The Barefoot Movement

THE EARL: Subsonics; Bad Spell; Black Cat Rising

EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Wilcox; Travis Meadows

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Swingin’ Medallions

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): 2 Broke Kings

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Jacob & the Good People

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Black Jacket Symphony

HIGH MUSEUM: The Convergence

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Cale Tyson; The Guide Stones

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Missy Raines & the New Hip

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Peter Case

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Robot Party; Trey Broussard; Camera Box (upstairs); Mike Fiorello; Joanna Duff; David Cone (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO plays “The Music of David Bowie”

TABERNACLE: Circa Survive; mewithoutYou; Turnover

TERMINAL WEST: Lera Lynn

TIJUANA GARAGE: Samantha August

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Lotus

VENKMAN’S: The ATL Collective

THE VISTA: The Barbaric Gentlemen

Saturday, January 21st

40 WATT (Athens): Cracker; Eric Bachmann; The Heap; The Drapes

529: Omni; Glare; The Hernies; Ian Deaton

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Some Kids

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Greensky Bluegrass; Front Country

CENTER STAGE: Tom Sergura

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Chase D’Arnaud

THE EARL: Cinemechanica; Bodyfather; Day Old Man

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Carrie Newcomer; Jackson Country Line

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Mark Stuart; The Rough and Tumble

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Abbey Road Live!

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Kelly Cheats Band

THE HIGHLANDER: Tokers; 10 Hit Combo; Hip to Death

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Quaildogs; Hindsight

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Wynonna & the Big Noise

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Phil Madeira, Chuck McDowell & Bradford Loomis

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: C Shorty; Taylor Chaffin; Emmy Law

SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Minton Sparks

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Control This; Taj Motel Trio; The Hermits of Suburbia (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Gringo Star; The Woolly Bushmen; The Sh-Booms

TABERNACLE: Run the Jewels; The Gaslamp Killer; Spark Master Tape

TIJUANA GARAGE: Sami & Sean

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Lotus

VENKMAN’S: The REMakes

VINYL: Greco; Arc & Stones; Trash Panda

Sunday, January 22nd

CITY WINERY: Denny Laine

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Chase D’Arnaud

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Fred Eaglesmith

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Caroline Aiken; The EveryWhen

MASQUERADE: Lacey Sturm; Palisades; Stitched Up Heart; Letters From the Fire (Hell); Earth Groans (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Alter Bridge; Monster Truck

