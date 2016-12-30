Get Out! January 2 – January 8

Monday, January 2nd

529: Push; Dig Out; Hands in the Sky; Abuser

CITY WINERY: Corey Glover; The Deads Deads

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase

Tuesday, January 3rd

529: Not Having Fun; Femignome; Vanilla Envelope; The Organ Machines

CITY WINERY: Butch Trucks & the Freight Train Band; Donna the Buffalo

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kristian Bush; Brandon Bush, Radney Foster; Zach Seabaugh

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Slam

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, January 4th

529: Al Lover; Kid Mouth

CITY WINERY: Holiday Hangover Blues Revue

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mark Miller

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Halem Albright Band; The Get Right Band

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Michigander; Young Edison; Pleasance House; Ben Brinker (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Indigo Girls

VENKMAN’S: Keena Graham, Rachael Petit, Lindsay Rakers, Kim Bates

Thursday, January 5th

529: Mutual Jerk; Laughter; Pay to Cum

CITY WINERY: Dwele

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Mark Garrison’s Bluegrass Jam

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Clay Evans; Connor Rand

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Butch Trucks & the Freight Train Band

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): C2 and the Brothers Reed

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mike Fiorello; Hank Erwin

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Capital Arms; 32 Pints; Killing Kuddles; The Concussion Theory (upstairs); Poison Coats; Van Strantz; Pat Kiloran; God Bless Relative (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Vito Romeo; Brawful (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: LOCASH

THE VISTA: Col. Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express; Alabama Bluegrass All-Stars

Friday, January 6th

529: Michael Myerz; AyOh; Fake Flowers; Gas Hound

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Hugh, Chris and Louis

CITY WINERY: The Stranger

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Steel City Jug Slammers

THE EARL: Old Sea Brigade; MyFever; Lindsay Jarman

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Stewart & Winfield; Bradley Cole Smith

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Sky View High Club

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): The Jonglers

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Yacht Rock Revue

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The High Divers; Pony League; Elroy Love

MASQUERADE: Lurkgang; Zayy Ransom; A1 Super Group; Tony Shhnow; Jamee Cornilia; Erilc J; Drugg of Choice; Jaye Newton (Hell); Shryne; Jynzo; Within the Suffering; Winter Is Coming; Olde World (Purgatory)

OPERA: Ferry Corsten

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Joe M. Turner; Mark Johnson; Chris Beason

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Michael Houser Tribute; Escape Vehicle (upstairs); Crowfly; Kenny Howes & the Wow; House of Thomas (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Psycho-Devilles; Living Deads; Learning to Count; Cadillac Junkies; V8 Deathcar; Martini Shakers; Devil May Care; Drop Dead Nasty; Red Rocket Deluxe (upstairs)

TIJUANA GARAGE: Chelsea Shag

VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Funk Society

THE VISTA: The Muckers

Saturday, January 7th

529: Dot.s; Jock Gang; Sea Ghost; Sad Fish; CoCo & Clair Clair

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain and the Highway Souls

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Kathleen Madigan

CITY WINERY: Steve Earle; Kevn Kinney

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Mac Arnold & the Plate Full of Blues Band

EDDIE’S ATTIC: American Young; RUST

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Randall Bramblett Band

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Twice Over Memphis

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Holman Autry Band; Erica Sunshine Lee

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Village Idiots

OPERA: DJ Mars; Mix Master David; DJ Massive

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Callaghan; Granville Automatic

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dusty Roads; C.J. Jones & the Spirit Bones

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Charlie Fog Band; The Bitteroots (upstairs); Merky Mutthead; Diet December; Under the Hood; Ezra Jacob; Farm Dog (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Tiger! Tiger! Rod Hamdallah; Invisible Teardrops (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: The Marcus King Band

TIJUANA GARAGE: Samantha August

VENKMAN’S: Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective

THE VISTA: Captain Trips and the Sunstroke Serenaders

Sunday, January 8th

CITY WINERY: Matisyahu

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Honey Dewdrops; EmiSunshine

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pokemon Whoah (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: The Bonaventure Quartet (12:30pm)

TERMINAL WEST: Bowie Birthday Celebration

THE VISTA: Biggie & the Smalls

0