Get Out! January 2 – January 8
Monday, January 2nd
529: Push; Dig Out; Hands in the Sky; Abuser
CITY WINERY: Corey Glover; The Deads Deads
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase
Tuesday, January 3rd
529: Not Having Fun; Femignome; Vanilla Envelope; The Organ Machines
CITY WINERY: Butch Trucks & the Freight Train Band; Donna the Buffalo
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kristian Bush; Brandon Bush, Radney Foster; Zach Seabaugh
FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Slam
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam
Wednesday, January 4th
529: Al Lover; Kid Mouth
CITY WINERY: Holiday Hangover Blues Revue
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mark Miller
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Halem Albright Band; The Get Right Band
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Michigander; Young Edison; Pleasance House; Ben Brinker (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Indigo Girls
VENKMAN’S: Keena Graham, Rachael Petit, Lindsay Rakers, Kim Bates
Thursday, January 5th
529: Mutual Jerk; Laughter; Pay to Cum
CITY WINERY: Dwele
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Mark Garrison’s Bluegrass Jam
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Clay Evans; Connor Rand
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Butch Trucks & the Freight Train Band
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): C2 and the Brothers Reed
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mike Fiorello; Hank Erwin
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Capital Arms; 32 Pints; Killing Kuddles; The Concussion Theory (upstairs); Poison Coats; Van Strantz; Pat Kiloran; God Bless Relative (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Vito Romeo; Brawful (upstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: LOCASH
THE VISTA: Col. Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express; Alabama Bluegrass All-Stars
Friday, January 6th
529: Michael Myerz; AyOh; Fake Flowers; Gas Hound
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Hugh, Chris and Louis
CITY WINERY: The Stranger
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Steel City Jug Slammers
THE EARL: Old Sea Brigade; MyFever; Lindsay Jarman
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Stewart & Winfield; Bradley Cole Smith
FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Sky View High Club
FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): The Jonglers
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Yacht Rock Revue
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The High Divers; Pony League; Elroy Love
MASQUERADE: Lurkgang; Zayy Ransom; A1 Super Group; Tony Shhnow; Jamee Cornilia; Erilc J; Drugg of Choice; Jaye Newton (Hell); Shryne; Jynzo; Within the Suffering; Winter Is Coming; Olde World (Purgatory)
OPERA: Ferry Corsten
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Joe M. Turner; Mark Johnson; Chris Beason
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Michael Houser Tribute; Escape Vehicle (upstairs); Crowfly; Kenny Howes & the Wow; House of Thomas (downstairs)
STAR BAR: The Psycho-Devilles; Living Deads; Learning to Count; Cadillac Junkies; V8 Deathcar; Martini Shakers; Devil May Care; Drop Dead Nasty; Red Rocket Deluxe (upstairs)
TIJUANA GARAGE: Chelsea Shag
VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Funk Society
THE VISTA: The Muckers
Saturday, January 7th
529: Dot.s; Jock Gang; Sea Ghost; Sad Fish; CoCo & Clair Clair
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain and the Highway Souls
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Kathleen Madigan
CITY WINERY: Steve Earle; Kevn Kinney
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Mac Arnold & the Plate Full of Blues Band
EDDIE’S ATTIC: American Young; RUST
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Randall Bramblett Band
FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Twice Over Memphis
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Holman Autry Band; Erica Sunshine Lee
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Village Idiots
OPERA: DJ Mars; Mix Master David; DJ Massive
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Callaghan; Granville Automatic
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dusty Roads; C.J. Jones & the Spirit Bones
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Charlie Fog Band; The Bitteroots (upstairs); Merky Mutthead; Diet December; Under the Hood; Ezra Jacob; Farm Dog (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Tiger! Tiger! Rod Hamdallah; Invisible Teardrops (upstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: The Marcus King Band
TIJUANA GARAGE: Samantha August
VENKMAN’S: Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective
THE VISTA: Captain Trips and the Sunstroke Serenaders
Sunday, January 8th
CITY WINERY: Matisyahu
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild
EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Honey Dewdrops; EmiSunshine
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pokemon Whoah (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)
VENKMAN’S: The Bonaventure Quartet (12:30pm)
TERMINAL WEST: Bowie Birthday Celebration
THE VISTA: Biggie & the Smalls
