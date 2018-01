Get Out! January 22 – January 28

Monday, January 22nd

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Dreadlock Dave

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Jonny Lang; Blue Water Highway

THE EARL: OHMME; Rose Hotel; Shouldies

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Hannah Wicklund & the Stepping Stones; The High Divers; Until Three

MASQUERADE: The Coalition DJs (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Damar Jackson & Friends (upstairs); Rival N*O*V*A; Naja Theartist; Billy Ann Crews (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs)

Tuesday, January 23rd

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Thunder Snowcone Burlesque

CITY WINERY: The Machine

DARWIN’S: Poverty Level

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Suzanne Slair; Wyatt Espalin

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Steel Wheels

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Caamp

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Big Lonesome

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Enter Shikari; Single Mothers; Milk Teeth

Wednesday, January 24th

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sonia Leigh; Mando Saenz

FAT MATT’S: Michael Preston

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Futurebirds; American Aquarium

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Acoustic Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Maggie Schneider; Melissa Plett; Haze (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Thursday, January 25th

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): The Groove Orient

CITY WINERY: Justin Townes Earle; H.C. McEntire

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

THE EARL: Red Fang; Demons; Dead Now

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Steel Wheels

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Gordon Vernick Jazz Jam

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Zoso; C2; The Brothers Reed

THE HIGHLANDER: DJ Dave Howiestein

MASQUERADE: Tim Barry; Laura Stevenson; Roger Harvey (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Deuces are Wild; Marla Torgerson

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ultrafaux; 9 String Theory; Lon Eldridge (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Dirty Magazines; Twin Criminal; Butthole; Spurge (upstairs)

STILLWELL THEATRE (Kennesaw): Tim Miller

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: David Rawlings

Friday, January 26th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Whigs

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Jen Anders Band

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Matt Brantley Band

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Majid Jordan

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Neck Deep; Speak Low if You Speak Love; Creeper; Seaway

CITY WINERY: Donna the Buffalo

DARWIN’S: The Mar-Tans

THE EARL: Low Cut Connie; Rod Hamdallah; Blue Blood

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John McCutcheon; David Robert King

FAT MATT’S: Swap Raw Deal

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Abbey Road Live!

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Rebelution; Raging Fyah

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): DT3

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Ben Cartoon

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Dean Balkwill Band

MASQUERADE: The Bystander Effect (Purgatory)

MONROE COUNTY FINE ARTS CENTER: Maggie Renfroe

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): MonkeyJunk; Alexa Rose

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Greco; Fantomen; Honey Strikes (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO Plays Prince

TERMINAL WEST: Dorothy

TIJUANA GARAGE: Mel Gabrielle

TIN ROOF CANTINA: T-Carter & Kosmoknot

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Zoso

VENKMAN’S: The Dirty Doors

Saturday, January 27th

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Tuatha Dea

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Ground Hum

CITY WINERY: Don McLean

DARWIN’S: Forrest McDonald Band

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rob Baird; The GA Players Guild

FAT MATT’S: Juke Joint Dukes

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Del McCoury Band

THE HIGHLANDER: Ember; Bleach Garden; Crawl

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Groove Orient

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Brian Hoyer

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Yacht Rock Schooner

MASQUERADE: Rhythm Earth; AndLove; Aritzen; The Instructors; Mario Diaz; Nomadic Culture; Sound Culture; Trent in the Trees (Hell); Some Kids; The Sedonas; Dear Shadow; Fooshee’s Forecast (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Ben Haggard & the Strangers

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Callaghan; Jesse Terry

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Angela K. Durden; Alan Dynin

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Vinyl Suns; Milltown Road Band; The Longshot Saints; House of Thomas (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Queers; The Sawed-Offs; Switchblade Villain (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Spafford

TIJUANA GARAGE: One Headlight

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Rusted Soul; Big Murder; Burn for Effect

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Zoso

VENKMAN’S: The REMakes; Gino Fanelli; Sailing to Denver

Sunday, January 28th

THE EARL: Royal Thunder; Backwoods Payback; Illegal Drugs

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Colby Dee; Tuatha Dea

FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Shimmer

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar feat. Eddie Tigner

SYMPHONY HALL: Miranda Lambert

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VENKMAN’S: Trio Deluxe

