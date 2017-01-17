Get Out! January 23 – January 29
Monday, January 23rd
CITY WINERY: Doyle Bramhall II
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic
MASQUERADE: Public Access TV; Splashh; The Britneys (Purgatory)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase
TABERNACLE: Breaking Benjamin
Tuesday, January 24th
529: Black Cat Attack; Children of October; Casket Creatures
CITY WINERY: Idan Haviv
THE EARL: Cloud Cult
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Dead Horses; Luke Wade
FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends
THE LOFT: Sevyn Streeter
MASQUERADE: Jacob Latimore (Purgatory)
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Lark and the Loon
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: Warren Haynes; Don Was; Michael McDonald; Jamey Johnson; John Medeski; Bob Margolin; Ivan Neville; Terence Higgins
TABERNACLE: Falling in Reverse; Issues; Motionless in White
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam
Wednesday, January 25th
529: Thoth Nemesis; Dire Hatred; Suppressive Fire; Obsolescence
CENTER STAGE: Chippendales
CITY WINERY: Geoff Tate
COBB ENERGY CENTRE: The Beach Boys
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Billy Joe Shaver
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dead Horses; Sara Rachele
MASQUERADE: Brujeria; The Casualties; Pinata Protest (Hell); Words Like Daggers; Home Sweet Home; Over the Effect (Purgatory)
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Future Babes; Ben Millburn (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)
VINYL: Khalid
Thursday, January 26th
CITY WINERY: Ana Popovic
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Cicada Rhythm
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Steve Poltz
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Gordon Vernick Jazz Jam
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Sammy Adams
THE LOFT: Dave East
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: UltraFaux; 9 String Theory
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tastopia; Brass Lightning; Doughy; Professor John (upstairs); The Norm; Little Stranger; Little Bird (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Skin Jobs; Vincas
VENKMAN’S: Talking Dreads
THE VISTA: Col. Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express
Friday, January 27th
529: Haedes; Of the Vine; Sombered; Virgil
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Matt Brantley Band
CENTER STAGE: Christopher Titus
CITY WINERY: Wanda Jackson
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jeff Bates
THE EARL: Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Caleb Caudle; Eliot Bronson
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kinchafoonee Cowboys
FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Kiss Rub Punch
FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Southern City Lights
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jon Langston
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Stereotype
MASQUERADE: Reel Big Fish; Anti-Flag; Ballyhoo!; Pkew Pkew Pkew (Heaven) Homesafe; Life Lessons; Chase Huglin (Purgatory)
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Best to Burn; Sound Investment
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Big Something; People’s Blues of Richmond; Saturn Valley (upstairs); The Low Counts; The First Stone (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Seagulls; Shehehe; Oak House; Ganges Phalanges
TERMINAL WEST: Too Many Zooz
TIJUANA GARAGE: The Spins
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Yacht Rock Revue
VENKMAN’S: A Live One
Saturday, January 28th
40 WATT (Athens): Kurt Vile & the Violators; Luke Roberts
529: Stay Productive; DT; Yamin Semali; Dr. Conspiracy; Illastrate; Floyd the Locsmif; Lex Boogie; Baka; Rock Most; Fort Knox; DJ Nervex
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Stereotype
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Rally Idol
CITY WINERY: Steve Earle
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle Rockets
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Susi French Connection
FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Pistol Town
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): moe.
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): ZALE; Jack’s River Band
THE LOFT: J Boog; Jo Mersa Marley; Jemere Morgan
MASQUERADE: Taylor Strong (Hell)
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: gr8FLdude & frenz; Honeywood
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: James Shealy; Isaac & Joel; Jordy Searcy (upstairs); Dave Franklin; The Joey Stuckey Band; Vinyl Suns; Milltown Road Band; Origin Mile (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Cold Cave
TIJUANA GARAGE: Hunter Callahan
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Delbert McClinton
VENKMAN’S: A Live One
VINYL: 24HRS; Ye Ali
THE VISTA: Tray Dahl & the Jugtime Ragband
Sunday, January 29th
CITY WINERY: Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle Rockets
THE EARL: Marching Church; Bernardino Femminielli
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Will Kimbrough; Bridgett DeMeyer; Michael Malarkey
MASQUERADE: Legendary Shack Shakers; The Brains; The Delta Bombers (Hell)
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Muckers; American Myth; Cadillac Junkies (downstairs)
