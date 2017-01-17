Get Out! January 23 – January 29

Monday, January 23rd

CITY WINERY: Doyle Bramhall II

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Public Access TV; Splashh; The Britneys (Purgatory)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase

TABERNACLE: Breaking Benjamin

Tuesday, January 24th

529: Black Cat Attack; Children of October; Casket Creatures

CITY WINERY: Idan Haviv

THE EARL: Cloud Cult

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Dead Horses; Luke Wade

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends

THE LOFT: Sevyn Streeter

MASQUERADE: Jacob Latimore (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Lark and the Loon

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Warren Haynes; Don Was; Michael McDonald; Jamey Johnson; John Medeski; Bob Margolin; Ivan Neville; Terence Higgins

TABERNACLE: Falling in Reverse; Issues; Motionless in White

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, January 25th

529: Thoth Nemesis; Dire Hatred; Suppressive Fire; Obsolescence

CENTER STAGE: Chippendales

CITY WINERY: Geoff Tate

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: The Beach Boys

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Billy Joe Shaver

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dead Horses; Sara Rachele

MASQUERADE: Brujeria; The Casualties; Pinata Protest (Hell); Words Like Daggers; Home Sweet Home; Over the Effect (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Future Babes; Ben Millburn (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)

VINYL: Khalid

Thursday, January 26th

CITY WINERY: Ana Popovic

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Cicada Rhythm

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Steve Poltz

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Gordon Vernick Jazz Jam

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Sammy Adams

THE LOFT: Dave East

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: UltraFaux; 9 String Theory

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tastopia; Brass Lightning; Doughy; Professor John (upstairs); The Norm; Little Stranger; Little Bird (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Skin Jobs; Vincas

VENKMAN’S: Talking Dreads

THE VISTA: Col. Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express

Friday, January 27th

529: Haedes; Of the Vine; Sombered; Virgil

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Matt Brantley Band

CENTER STAGE: Christopher Titus

CITY WINERY: Wanda Jackson

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jeff Bates

THE EARL: Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Caleb Caudle; Eliot Bronson

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kinchafoonee Cowboys

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Kiss Rub Punch

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Southern City Lights

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jon Langston

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Stereotype

MASQUERADE: Reel Big Fish; Anti-Flag; Ballyhoo!; Pkew Pkew Pkew (Heaven) Homesafe; Life Lessons; Chase Huglin (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Best to Burn; Sound Investment

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Big Something; People’s Blues of Richmond; Saturn Valley (upstairs); The Low Counts; The First Stone (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Seagulls; Shehehe; Oak House; Ganges Phalanges

TERMINAL WEST: Too Many Zooz

TIJUANA GARAGE: The Spins

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Yacht Rock Revue

VENKMAN’S: A Live One

Saturday, January 28th

40 WATT (Athens): Kurt Vile & the Violators; Luke Roberts

529: Stay Productive; DT; Yamin Semali; Dr. Conspiracy; Illastrate; Floyd the Locsmif; Lex Boogie; Baka; Rock Most; Fort Knox; DJ Nervex

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Stereotype

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Rally Idol

CITY WINERY: Steve Earle

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle Rockets

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Susi French Connection

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Pistol Town

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): moe.

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): ZALE; Jack’s River Band

THE LOFT: J Boog; Jo Mersa Marley; Jemere Morgan

MASQUERADE: Taylor Strong (Hell)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: gr8FLdude & frenz; Honeywood

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: James Shealy; Isaac & Joel; Jordy Searcy (upstairs); Dave Franklin; The Joey Stuckey Band; Vinyl Suns; Milltown Road Band; Origin Mile (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Cold Cave

TIJUANA GARAGE: Hunter Callahan

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Delbert McClinton

VENKMAN’S: A Live One

VINYL: 24HRS; Ye Ali

THE VISTA: Tray Dahl & the Jugtime Ragband

Sunday, January 29th

CITY WINERY: Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle Rockets

THE EARL: Marching Church; Bernardino Femminielli

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Will Kimbrough; Bridgett DeMeyer; Michael Malarkey

MASQUERADE: Legendary Shack Shakers; The Brains; The Delta Bombers (Hell)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Muckers; American Myth; Cadillac Junkies (downstairs)

