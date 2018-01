Get Out! January 29 – February 4

Monday, January 29th

CITY WINERY: The Posies

THE EARL: Rostam; Joy Again

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Lloyd Cole

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Justin Sams Band; Josh Merritt

SWAYZE’S: The Feasting Beast; The Ancient Void

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Tennis; Overcoats

Tuesday, January 30th

CITY WINERY: Alejandro Escovedo

DARWIN’S: Poverty Level

THE EARL: Jens Lekman

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Lloyd Cole

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Elizabeth Cook; Darrin Bradbury

MASQUERADE: The Dangerous Summer; Microwave; The Band Camino (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Rotten Mangos; Satisfiers of Alpha Blue; The Titos

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Emery; As Cities Burn; Loyals; In Your Memory (upstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Dyne Side; Palardy; Turf Wars

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: The Green; Sammy J; Leilani Wolfgramm

Wednesday, January 31st

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Jacob Sartorius

CITY WINERY: Nurit Galron

DARWIN’S: The Cazanovas

THE EARL: Marker

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tom Rush; Matt Nakoa

FAT MATT’S: Michael Preston

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Acoustic Mudcat

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Kyle Lacy; Harlem River Noise

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROXY: Walk the Moon

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Consider the Source; Groove Fetish; Lagoons (upstairs); Charles Walker Band; Zach Pietrini Band; Mandi Strachota; Nathan Evans Fox (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Destroyer; Megabog

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, February 1st

CITY WINERY: Kipper Jones

CLERMONT LOUNGE: The Captain and Maybelle

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

THE EARL: The Pussywillows; Mister Tie Dye; Kilroy Kobra

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Willie Watson; Anna Tivel; Della Mae

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Electric Avenue

THE HIGHLANDER: Nick Alexander’s Monstrous Comedy

MASQUERADE: Dee 1 (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Ansley Stewart Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Bob Schneider; Brian Pounds

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Grace

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Dylan Schneider; Lauren Ashley; Ashley Walls (upstairs); Haunted Summer; Dan Adams (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Lost Dog; Andrea Colburn & Mud Moseley

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Aimee Mann; Marshall Ruffin

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Club Revue

VISTA ROOM: Peter Karp Band

Friday, February 2nd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): DJ Juice Wayne

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Some Kids

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Steeldrivers

CITY WINERY: Bilal

DARWIN’S: Donna Hopkins Band

THE EARL: Blood on the Harp; Little Country Giants; Casey Hood & Jared Pepper Duo

EDDIE’S ATTIC: BJ Barham

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sons of Sailors

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Riley Green; Troy Cartwright

HIGH MUSEUM: The Atlanta Funk Society

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Little Bird; Pierce Eden

MASQUERADE: Dude Ranch and the Girl At the Rock Show; Hyperspace (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Little Joey’s Jumpin’ Jive

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Will Scruggs Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Mare Wakefield & Nomad; Amelia White

RED LIGHT CAFE: The Backyardbirds

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: Joey Casanova

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: All The Locals; Zach Cambria; Emmy Law (upstairs); Pretty Vacant; King of Queens; Sash The Bash (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Typhoon; Bad Bad Hats; Sunbathe

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The Stoplight Roses; Moody Hollow; The Dround Hounds

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Floozies

VENKMAN’S: Saved by the Band

VINYL: Sonny Digital; Reese La Flare; Black Boe; DJ Fresco

VISTA ROOM: Chi-Town Transit Authority

Saturday, February 3rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Lily Rose; Stephen Day; Alex Young

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Kenny Howes & the Wow; The Todd Prusin Experience; Spaghetti Junction

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Big Hairy Monster

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Devil Makes Three

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Grace Kelly; Nelson Rangell

CITY WINERY: Bilal

CLERMONT LOUNGE: DJ Romeo Cologne; DJ Kwasi Mandisco

DARWIN’S: Taylor Made Blues Band

DRUNKEN UNICORN: John 5 and the Creatures

THE EARL: The Bohannons; The Stacktone Slims; The Crush

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Berry

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Yacht Rock Schooner

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Steady Flow

MASQUERADE: Keem Litty and the New OGs; Chrystel; Antoine Jaquard (Hell); Devvon Terrel; Kayla Brianna; Kid Quill; Jaye Newton (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Tracy Lawrence; Ben Gallaher

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock; Skye Paige

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Nick Rosen Trio feat. Julie Dexter

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Banks and Shane; Jacob Harshman

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: DJ Grace

ROME CITY BREWING CO. (Rome): Drivin’ n’ Cryin’

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Goat Rodeo (upstairs); Liberator; Wiecua; Tall As Pine (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Hollyfest 10

TERMINAL WEST: Lauv; Ashe

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Beauregard Higgins & The Down Right; Joey Harkum

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Big Head Todd and the Monsters; Southern Avenue

VENKMAN’S: How and Why; New Sensation

VINYL: Radio Moscow; Amplified Heat

VISTA ROOM: Connor Christian & the Southern Gothic; Christopher & Adelaide

Sunday, February 4th

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Emisunshine

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VENKMAN’S: Ansley Stewart & Friends

