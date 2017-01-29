Get Out! January 30 – February 5
Monday, January 30th
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic
MASQUERADE: Knockout Kid; Bad Case of Big Mouth; Friday Night Lights (Purgatory)
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Leisue McCorkle (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase
Tuesday, January 31st
529: Dorothy Dance Party
CENTER STAGE: Atmosphere; Brother Ali; deM atlas; Plain Ole Bill; One Last Word
THE EARL: Faun and a Pan Flute; Desertion Trio; Sister Sai
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Nick Hagelin
FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends
MASQUERADE: Infinite Me; Alistair Hennessey; Sleep Weather (Purgatory)
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Flamenco
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Yarn; Jack’s River (upstairs)
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: Pat Metheny
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dirkschneider
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam
Wednesday, February 1st
529: Vita and The Woolf; Man Up, Yancey; If I
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Heather Maloney; Waker
FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission
MASQUERADE: Starkill; Spellcaster; Dead Reckoning; Iron Throne; Mosura (Hell); Black Marble; YOU; Bataille (Purgatory)
RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Shy Layers; Ayo River (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Austra; The Range; Dot.s
THE VISTA ROOM: John Ginty; Aster Phoenyx; Alex Guthrie Band
Thursday, February 2nd
529: Bigfoot; Lust; Action City Blackout; The Aggravated
CITY WINERY: Greg Brown; Bo Ramsey
CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Mark Garrison’s Bluegrass Jam
THE EARL: The Preakness; Ben Trickery; Big Brutus
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tom Rush
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Angel Olsen; Chris Cohen
MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrew Brothers
MASQUERADE: Dumbfoundead; Year of the Ox (Hell)
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Gaelynn Lea
RED LIGHT CAFE: Collins Drive; Alex and Todd
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Brother Hawk (upstairs); See Bright Lights; Josh; Epifanio; Kyle Kimberly; Sojourn (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Paralyzer; Illegal Drugs; Casual Tigers; Swots; DJ Chad Company
TERMINAL WEST: James Brown Dance Party
THE VISTA ROOM: Colonel Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express
Friday, February 3rd
529: Magnapop; Elf Power; Peter Holsapple
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Hugh, Chris & Lewis
CITY WINERY: Bob Schneider
CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine
THE EARL: Bit Brigade; Motherfucker; Night Idea
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Madison Parks; Hannah Thomas
FAT MATT’S: Dr. Dixon
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sons of Sailors
FRONT PAGE NEWS (Little Five Points): Dan Cooper Band
FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Mic Larry
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Tinsley Ellis; Reverend Tribble & The Deacons; Across the Wide
THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Bonnie Blue; American Boulevard
MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Hysteria
MASQUERADE: Larry League (Heaven)
OPERA: Borgeous; Loud Luxury
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Ansty McClain; Tim & Myles Thompson
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pat Cooper, Ray Fulcher, Brent Gafford Band (upstairs); The Groove Orient; Rhythm Earth; Sound Medicine (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Blake Rainey & His Demons; Dang Dang Dang; Gas Hound
TERMINAL WEST: Black Tiger Sex Machine; Dabin; Kai Wachi
TIJUANA GARAGE: Sam August
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Devil Makes Three; Lost Dog Street Band
VENKMAN’S: Escape Vehicle; The Rainmen; Nick Niespodziani & Tim Smith
THE VISTA ROOM: The Sweet Tea Project
Saturday, February 4th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): DJ Immuzikation, DJ Twin Powers
529: Elf Power; Magnapop; Peter Holsapple
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Custard Pie
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Southbound Mojo
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: UNC Clef Hangers
CITY WINERY: Neal Morse Band
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Corey Smith
CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine
THE EARL: Margaret Glaspy; Bad Bad Hats
EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Berry; Thomas Fountain; Stop Light Observations
FAT MATT’S: Swap Raw Deal
FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Andrew Valez Band
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Parquet Courts; Mary Lattimore
THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Sumilan; Bootz; DJ Katz
JAVA MONKEY: Paige Hargrove
THE LOFT: The Melting Pot; Chelsea Shag; Levi Johnson
MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Head Games
MASQUERADE: Code Orange; Youth Code; Nicole Dollanganger; Malice At The Palace (Purgatory)
MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers; Chris Golden
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Mark Pitt
RED LIGHT CAFE: Ralph Roddenbery; Donna Hopkins & Steve ‘Big Daddy’ McMurry
SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Kevn Kinney
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Nameless Nameless; Pinups; Stone Tribute Pilots (upstairs); My Maiden Name; Roy Saunders; Breakthrough Even; 4 Daze Dead; Letters to Alan (downstairs)
SOUTHBOUND BREWING COMPANY (Savannah): Lurrie Bell
STAR BAR: The Disapyramids; The Cherry Bomb; Caroline & the Ramblers; Rodeo Twister; Kira Annalise; The SideBurners; Atomic Boogie; The Mystery Men?; Rockabilly Kitty Rose; Southern Ska Syndicate; Bad Friend
TIJUANA GARAGE: Chelsea Shag
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tinsley Ellis
VENKMAN’S: The Wiseman Brothers (12:30 pm); Lauren Staley & Jason Morrow; Katie Martin
VINYL: Daywalk; Regnault Monday; Marko Stat$
THE VISTA ROOM: The Mike Veal Band
Sunday, February 5th
CITY WINERY: Edgar Loudermild Band (1 pm)
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Joe Gransden’s Big Band with Francine Reed
FAT MATT’S: Garrett Collins
RED LIGHT CAFE: Upstate Rubdown
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)
VENKMAN’S: Bob Bakert Quartet (12:30 pm)
