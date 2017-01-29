Get Out! January 30 – February 5

Monday, January 30th

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Knockout Kid; Bad Case of Big Mouth; Friday Night Lights (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Leisue McCorkle (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase

Tuesday, January 31st

529: Dorothy Dance Party

CENTER STAGE: Atmosphere; Brother Ali; deM atlas; Plain Ole Bill; One Last Word

THE EARL: Faun and a Pan Flute; Desertion Trio; Sister Sai

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Nick Hagelin

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends

MASQUERADE: Infinite Me; Alistair Hennessey; Sleep Weather (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Flamenco

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Yarn; Jack’s River (upstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Pat Metheny

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dirkschneider

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, February 1st

529: Vita and The Woolf; Man Up, Yancey; If I

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Heather Maloney; Waker

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

MASQUERADE: Starkill; Spellcaster; Dead Reckoning; Iron Throne; Mosura (Hell); Black Marble; YOU; Bataille (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Shy Layers; Ayo River (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Austra; The Range; Dot.s

THE VISTA ROOM: John Ginty; Aster Phoenyx; Alex Guthrie Band

Thursday, February 2nd

529: Bigfoot; Lust; Action City Blackout; The Aggravated

CITY WINERY: Greg Brown; Bo Ramsey

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Mark Garrison’s Bluegrass Jam

THE EARL: The Preakness; Ben Trickery; Big Brutus

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tom Rush

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Angel Olsen; Chris Cohen

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrew Brothers

MASQUERADE: Dumbfoundead; Year of the Ox (Hell)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Gaelynn Lea

RED LIGHT CAFE: Collins Drive; Alex and Todd

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Brother Hawk (upstairs); See Bright Lights; Josh; Epifanio; Kyle Kimberly; Sojourn (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Paralyzer; Illegal Drugs; Casual Tigers; Swots; DJ Chad Company

TERMINAL WEST: James Brown Dance Party

THE VISTA ROOM: Colonel Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express

Friday, February 3rd

529: Magnapop; Elf Power; Peter Holsapple

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Hugh, Chris & Lewis

CITY WINERY: Bob Schneider

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine

THE EARL: Bit Brigade; Motherfucker; Night Idea

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Madison Parks; Hannah Thomas

FAT MATT’S: Dr. Dixon

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sons of Sailors

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Little Five Points): Dan Cooper Band

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Mic Larry

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Tinsley Ellis; Reverend Tribble & The Deacons; Across the Wide

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Bonnie Blue; American Boulevard

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Hysteria

MASQUERADE: Larry League (Heaven)

OPERA: Borgeous; Loud Luxury

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Ansty McClain; Tim & Myles Thompson

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pat Cooper, Ray Fulcher, Brent Gafford Band (upstairs); The Groove Orient; Rhythm Earth; Sound Medicine (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Blake Rainey & His Demons; Dang Dang Dang; Gas Hound

TERMINAL WEST: Black Tiger Sex Machine; Dabin; Kai Wachi

TIJUANA GARAGE: Sam August

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Devil Makes Three; Lost Dog Street Band

VENKMAN’S: Escape Vehicle; The Rainmen; Nick Niespodziani & Tim Smith

THE VISTA ROOM: The Sweet Tea Project

Saturday, February 4th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): DJ Immuzikation, DJ Twin Powers

529: Elf Power; Magnapop; Peter Holsapple

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Custard Pie

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Southbound Mojo

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: UNC Clef Hangers

CITY WINERY: Neal Morse Band

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Corey Smith

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine

THE EARL: Margaret Glaspy; Bad Bad Hats

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Berry; Thomas Fountain; Stop Light Observations

FAT MATT’S: Swap Raw Deal

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Andrew Valez Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Parquet Courts; Mary Lattimore

THE HUMMINGBIRD STAGE AND TAPROOM (Macon): Sumilan; Bootz; DJ Katz

JAVA MONKEY: Paige Hargrove

THE LOFT: The Melting Pot; Chelsea Shag; Levi Johnson

MADLIFE STAGE AND STUDIOS (Woodstock): Head Games

MASQUERADE: Code Orange; Youth Code; Nicole Dollanganger; Malice At The Palace (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers; Chris Golden

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Mark Pitt

RED LIGHT CAFE: Ralph Roddenbery; Donna Hopkins & Steve ‘Big Daddy’ McMurry

SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Kevn Kinney

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Nameless Nameless; Pinups; Stone Tribute Pilots (upstairs); My Maiden Name; Roy Saunders; Breakthrough Even; 4 Daze Dead; Letters to Alan (downstairs)

SOUTHBOUND BREWING COMPANY (Savannah): Lurrie Bell

STAR BAR: The Disapyramids; The Cherry Bomb; Caroline & the Ramblers; Rodeo Twister; Kira Annalise; The SideBurners; Atomic Boogie; The Mystery Men?; Rockabilly Kitty Rose; Southern Ska Syndicate; Bad Friend

TIJUANA GARAGE: Chelsea Shag

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tinsley Ellis

VENKMAN’S: The Wiseman Brothers (12:30 pm); Lauren Staley & Jason Morrow; Katie Martin

VINYL: Daywalk; Regnault Monday; Marko Stat$

THE VISTA ROOM: The Mike Veal Band

Sunday, February 5th

CITY WINERY: Edgar Loudermild Band (1 pm)

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Joe Gransden’s Big Band with Francine Reed

FAT MATT’S: Garrett Collins

RED LIGHT CAFE: Upstate Rubdown

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Bob Bakert Quartet (12:30 pm)

