Get Out! January 9 – January 15

Monday, January 9th

529: Heavy Eyes; Newark Wilder; Air Sea Dolphin

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Jesus Piece; Reguate; Absolute Suffering; Krust; Lost Souls; Vein (Purgatory)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige Songwriter Showcase

THE VISTA: Emerald Empire Band

Tuesday, January 10th

40 WATT (Athens): Alejandro Escovedo; The Minus 5

529: The 19 Hands; Little Rituals; Cruise Director

THE EARL: Big Ded; Dead Tenants; Drome Tankorean

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Perryman Jones

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Deerhunter

MASQUERADE: Spur; Michael Cera Palin; Young Sirens; Honeywheel (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO & Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Lukas Graham

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, January 11th

529: Atlas Greene; Hadiya; Veezy; Dnick; Cleotrvppv; Jamesbryce

EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Berkley

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Brothers Osborne; Lanco

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Wrinkle Neck Mules; Cold Heart Canyon (upstairs); Benjamin Button Experiment; DRG House; DayGhost (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Okie Dokie Karaoke (upstairs)

THE VISTA: Hannah Zale; Donna Hopkins

Thursday, January 12th

529: Muuy Biien; Reverends; Doesin; Bataille

CITY WINERY: Alejandro Escovedo; The Minus 5

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jason Childs’ Blues Jam

THE EARL: Bowie in Sweats; W8ing4UFOs

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Robbie Fulks; Southern Avenue

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Charlie Starr; Levi Lowrey

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Railroad Earth; David Wax Museum

MASQUERADE: Wednesday 13; Bourbon Crow; Sarah and the Safe Word; Take Me Alive (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Liverly Exchange; Poverty Level; Lexi Street

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: John Stringer; Ashley Rivera (upstairs); Cooper Casale; James of Mosaics; Sydney Baker (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Caroline & the Ramblers

THE VISTA: Col. Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express

Friday, January 13th

40 WATT (Athens): Daniel Hutchens; Dave Marr; Junker

529: Arbor Labor Union; Art School Jocks; Breathers; Thalmus Rasulala

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): The Bitteroots

CENTER STAGE: Antonio Brown

CITY WINERY: Alejandro Escovedo; The Minus 5

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Pierce Pettis

THE EARL: Soul Radics; Southern Ska Syndicate; DJ Ursa Major; DJ Logan Jones

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Charlie Starr; John Cowan

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Bowie Tribute

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Chip McGuire

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): The Spins

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Lettuce; Jaw Gems

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Stone Senate

MASQUERADE: Atlas Greene; Lunar Vacation; 3LO; Davis Woods; Hadiya (Hell)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Last Pasties Standing

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Porch 40; Injured Penguins; Glen Pridgen Band (upstairs); The Young & the Elder; Jude; Paper Arcadia;; Ben Grant (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Booze; Paint Fumes; Shocked Minds; Ravagers; Talking Dogs

TABERNACLE: Umphey’s McGee

TERMINAL WEST: SunSquabi

TIJUANA GARAGE: Lyric Lee

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Railroad Earth; David Wax Museum

VENKMAN’S: The Dirty Doors

VINYL: Melodime & Truett

THE VISTA: Bogey & the Viceroys

Saturday, January 14th

529: 10th Letter Ensemble; Nest Egg

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Stone Senate

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Tom Chaplin

CENTER STAGE: Ring of Honor Wrestling

CITY WINERY: The Machine

THE EARL: The Templars; Patriot; Antagonizers ATL; Drink & Destroy Crew; Bastard Brigade

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Charlie Starr; Tyler Childers; Truckstop Waterfall

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Mr Jordan Mr Tonks; The Wilcats; The WildJordanTonkCats; Nuclear Tourism

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Nakd

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Infamous Stringdusters; Billy Strings

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Bitteroots

THE LOFT: D.R.A.M.; River Tiber; Ari Lennox

MASQUERADE: Tiger Sex; Oakland After Dark; The Story Continues (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Mandy Barnett

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Barry Waldrep; Kelli Johnson

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: A Slow Boat to China; The Ides of June; The Issues (upstairs); Hughes Taylor; Austin Coleman; Hot Sauce & Honey; Villa*Nova; Martin Joseph (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Barreracudas; Wyldlyfe; Mama; RMBLR; Poison Rites; The Capones; Trouble Boys; BBQT; Bad Mother; Bad Spell

TABERNACLE: Umphrey’s McGee

TIJUANA GARAGE: NuExperience

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Hodgetwins

THE VISTA: Mike Veal Band

Sunday, January 15th

CITY WINERY: Debb Moore (12pm); Roy Ayers

THE EARL: Dinos Boys; The Gartrells; The Ridgelands; Cheap Fur

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Riley Grenn; Becky Shaw, DeDe Vogt, Sonia Tetlow

TERMINAL WEST: 6LACK

MASQUERADE: Forthteller; The Danger of Falling; Branches; Drenched in Sin (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Dammages; Spackle; Pinocchio Nose (upstairs); James Hall Trio; Alias Patrick Kelly; Charlie Sheets (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Umphey’s McGee

0