Get Out! July 10 – July 16

Monday, July 10th

529: Landing; Anticipation; Voice of Saturn; Caesium Mine; Feast of Violet

CITY WINERY: Jon Roberts & Friends

THE EARL: Jacuzzi Boys; Plastic Pinks; Midnight Larks

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriter’s Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

MAMMAL GALLERY: Sacredoats; Wreath; Clear Blue Audience; MAJ

THE MASQUERADE: PRYM; Yam’s Club; BullMoose (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Moon Chief; Lovejoy; Othersides (downstairs)

VISTA ROOM: Emerald Empire Band

Tuesday, July 11th

529: Busdriver; Zeroh; John.Average; 10th Letter; DJ Nervex

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Tanner Strickland

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jared and Amber

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

FOUNDRY (Athens): Beau & Luci; Michael Logen

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Maradeen; Andy Bruh (rooftop)

THE MASQUERADE Sam O.B. (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFE: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: I Draw Slow; Rodeo Twister (upstairs); Blood On The Harp; The Singing Butcher; Reverend Hylton (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, July 12th

529: Shocked Minds; The Gartrells; The Whiffs; Bad Spell

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Didges Christ Super Drum; Medusa’s Disco

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Blues Jam

CITY WINERY: Les Nubians

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Tom & Juli

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jason Eady

FAT MATT’S: Michael Preston

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jay Gonzales (rooftop)

THE MASQUERADE Today Is The Day; Kayo Dot (Hell); Fame on Fire; Shot Down I The Beholder; December Eleventh; Ghost of Evergreen; Satyr (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Emmy Law; Forest Fire Gospel Choir; The Brook & the Bluff (Downstairs)

STAR BAR:The Jasons; Flamingo Nosebleed; Robot Party; Joykills

TERMINAL WEST Wheeler Walker Jr

VINYL: Airpark; Killing Kuddles

VISTA ROOM: Bluegrass & Beyond

Thursday, July 13th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Claire Campbell; LeeAnn Peppers; Bed Deth; Emily Backus

529: Boog Brown; Hello Tomorrow

CITY WINERY: Q Parker

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Open Mic

THE EARL: Kombat; Causal Tiger; Pay to Cum; Drool

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Takenobu

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

FOUNDRY (Athens): Grant Cowan & Friends

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Rumours

MAMMAL GALLERY: Grateful Machine; Lucas Brode; Ima D; Xenga Rowden; DfTaLS; M. Kooi

THE MASQUERADE Greyhaven; Downcast (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFE: cheer!; Justin Sams Band

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Andrea Colburn; Jason & Lauren; Cold Heart Canyon; Ghost Riders Car Club; Radio Birds; Hot Rod Walt; Reverend Hylton; Barb Carbon (upstairs); Buck O Five; Matt Poss Band; Andy Buckner (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Venomous Maximus; John Denver Deathplane; Iron Whip; Canopy

TERMINAL WEST: STRFKR

VENKMAN’S: DJ RaeTone

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Sam Hunt; Maren Morris; Chris Janson; Ryan Follese

VINYL: Hardcastle; DBMK; Sleeptalk; Sweetbay; Brightside

Friday, July 14th

529: Twin Criminal; Hot Wives; House of Now; It’s What’s For Breakfast

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Mike Busey’s Roadshow; Trace Cyrus; Stitches

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Threadbare Skivvies; Ben Provencial

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Some Kids

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: One OK Rock; Set It Off

CITY WINERY: Experience Clubesque

DARWIN’S: Jess Goggans Band

FAT MATT’S: Jordan Gonzalez

FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY: Zale

FOUNDRY (Athens): Sensational Sounds of Motown

FOX THEATRE: Sturgill Simpson; Adia Victoria

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Late Night Radio Show

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Hardy & The Hardknocks; The Hernies; Faye Webster (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): C2 and The Brothers Reed; Gang of Thieves

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Two Weeks in Vegas

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Almost Billy Joel

THE MASQUERADE: Streetlight Manifesto (Heaven); HE IS Legend; Islander; To Speak of Wolves (Hell); Behold The Brave; In The Whale (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Bill Sheffield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Blueground Undergrass; Across the Wide

RED LIGHT CAFE: Randy Steele; Uncle Daddy and the Kissin’ Cousins; The Pour Downs

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Bohannons; The Dround Hounds; Chris Blais (Downstairs)

STAR BAR: Death Is A Dialogue; Casket Creatures; Useless Against; Resident One

TERMINAL WEST ATL Collective

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Free Lance Ruckus

TIJUANA GARAGE: Julie Holmes

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Kidd Star

TOPGOLF (Midtown) DJ Rapko

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Amy Ray Band; The Honeycutters

VENKMAN’S: Michael Chesin

VINYL: Rooney; Run River North; Capital Arms

VISTA ROOM: Electric Avenue

Saturday, July 15th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Kourtesans

529: T. Hardy Morris; Night Cleaner; The Hernies; Faye Webster

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Grass Is Dead

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Possum Kingdom Ramblers; Bean & Bear

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Wes Robinson & Ronnie Pittman

CITY WINERY: Shawn Mullins

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Hindsight and The Howling Tongues; Fooligans

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Jonah Riddle & The Carolina Express

DARWIN’S: Little G Weevil Band

THE EARL: Bit Brigade; Lazer/ Wulf; Double Ferrari

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Halcyon; Tyler Childers

FAT MATT’S: Herman Hitson

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Sparky and Rhonda Rucker

FOUNDRY (Athens): The Grains of Sand Band

FOX THEATRE: Tedeschi Trucks Band; Hot Tuna; The Wood Brothers

FREDERICK BROWN JR. AMPHITHEATRE (Peachtree City): Brian McKnight

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Used Groove

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Dwight Yoakam (theater); Banditos; Booty Boyz (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Future Babes; Swim In The Wild

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Chase Gaily

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Across the Wide; Angie Aparo

MAMMAL GALLERY: Jeff Crompton; Evan Lipson; Bob Stagner

THE MASQUERADE: Galactic Empire; Dangerkids (Hell); Captain We’re Sinking; Secret Stuff; King of Summer; The Carolyn (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Gene Watson; Farewell Angelina

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Sammy Blue

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Jack Williams; Still on the Hill

SERENBE PAVILION (Chattahoochee Hills): Willie Sugarcapps

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Buzzards of Fuzz; Silent Monolith; Bast; Bellbreakers; Drake Freeman; Sue Wilkinson (downstairs)

STAR BAR: PPR; Sons of Tonituah; Stump Tail Dolly; Vices of Vanity

TERMINAL WEST Paul Cauthen; Colter Wall; Great Peacock

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): The Village Idiots

TIJUANA GARAGE: Samantha August

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Urbanite Disco

TOPGOLF (Midtown) DJ Rix

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Girls Rock Camp ATL (2pm); Bitch Sesh

VENKMAN’S: Wyatt Espalin (1 pm); The Ormewoods; Members Only

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Steve Miller Band; Peter Frampton

VINYL: The Tin Man; Beau + Luci

VISTA ROOM: The Dappled Grays

Sunday, July 16th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Chevelle; Black Map; Dinosaur Pile-Up

CITY WINERY: Sawyer Fredericks; Gabriel Wolfchild and Northern Light; Haley Johnsen

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Mark Garrison’s Bluegrass Jam (3 pm)

THE EARL: The Cave Singers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ray Scott; Rebel Union; Tyler Childers

FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X

THE MASQUERADE: Supersuckers; Andrea Colburn & Her Low Standards (Purgatory); Art of Anarchy; Emerge (Heaven)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar feat. Eddie Tigner

PARK TAVERN: The Whiskey Gentry; Pony League; Little Country Giants

RED LIGHT CAFE: The Big Lonesome; Choir of Babble; Austin Coleman

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Resinated; Artizen; Ego Aside (Upstairs); Subutech; Letters to Part; Things Amazing; Austin McAuley (Downstairs)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Rob Bell

VENKMAN’S: Bob Bakert Quartet (1 pm)

VINYL: Allan Kingdom; Finding Novyon; Drelli; tiiiiiiiiiip

