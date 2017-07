Get Out! July 17 – July 23

Monday, July 17th

529: Fascinating; The Pellys; Scooterbabe

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriter’s Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Strand of Oaks; Jason Anderson (rooftop)

THE MASQUERADE: Raveneye; Remnants of Hope (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Blues Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Pussy Willows; Hans Wenzel & the Eighty Sixers; Danielle Howle (downstairs)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Washed Out; DEGA

Tuesday, July 18th

529: Bornstars; Chick Wallace; Blanko

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Chelsea Lovett & The Boys

CITY WINERY: David Cook; Kathryn Dean

THE EARL: The Coathangers; Residuals; The Gartrells; Bitter

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Wild Rivers; Von Strantz

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

FOUNDRY (Athens): String Theory

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): Ross Pead & Friends

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Night Fever; The Madisons (rooftop)

MAMMAL GALLERY: Floral Print; Slow Mass; Great Deceivers; Newark Wilder

THE MASQUERADE: Adrenaline Mob; Soultrap; O.D.D.; Years of Sorrow (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

TABERNACLE: AFI; Circa Survive

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Hans Zimmer

Wednesday, July 19th

529: Dougie Poole; Cuntry; Sad Fish; Rose Hotel

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Songwriters Open Mic

CITY WINERY: The APX

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Tom & Juli

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Striking Matches

FAT MATT’S: Michael Preston

FOUNDRY (Athens): Liam Parke

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Magic Men Live (theater); Cool Knightz; Cougar Sweat (rooftop)

MAMMAL GALLERY: HAINT; GIN BOTTL; Wet Mut; Older Brother

THE MASQUERADE: Taking Back Sunday; Every Time I Die; Modern Chemistry (Heaven); Hunter Sharpe; Oginalii; The Sagas (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Saunders Sermons; Rod Harris Jr (upstairs); Deaux; Wes Green; Frank Mayson; Matt Vassy (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Atomic Bitchwax; Mirror Queen; Spore Lord; Hot Ram

VINYL: Public

Thursday, July 20th

529: Auscultation; Twins; Erika Gluck & Grey People; DJ Stefan Ringer

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Super Bob

CITY WINERY: Fastball; Parker Gispert

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Open Mic

THE EARL: Material Girls; OMNI; Jock Gang; Deep State; Soft Option; Glare

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rudy Currence

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Shasta Ray; Moral Combat (rooftop)

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Brian Moote

THE MASQUERADE: Shoegazers; The Rovers; Future Reliks; Epifects; Twin Birds (Hell); SOB x RBE; OMB Peezy; Lil Sheik; Yung Pinch (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Michelle Malone & Matthew Kahler

RED LIGHT CAFE: Bluegrass Pickin’ Party

SKY CITY (Augusta): Five Eight; The Pauses

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kilo Ali (upstairs); Custard Pie; Sex Farm; The Original Complex (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST Boyd Tinsely; Moontower

VENKMAN’S: Lilac Wine

Friday, July 21st

529: Boy Harsher; Lord Narf; Cube; Pyramid Club; Sequoyah; Pamela and Her Sons; Fit Of Body ; Ian Deaton

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): The Lucky Dutch; Chilled Monkey Brains

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: By Small Ruin; Void Luna

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Matt Brantley Band

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Charlie Wilson

CITY WINERY: Natural Wonder

DARWIN’S: Deb Callahan

THE EARL: High Spirits; Bible of the Devil; Gunpowder Gray; The Pinx

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Hammond; Rob Baird

FAT MATT’S: Kerry Hill

FOUNDRY (Athens): The Steel Wheels

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Twice Over Midnight

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Gimme Hendrix (theater); Klezmer Local 42 (rooftop)

HIGH MUSEUM: Joe Gransden

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Emma’s Lounge

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): TrueStory

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Brian Moote

THE MASQUERADE: King Lil G (Hell); Wage War; Gideon; Varials; Vacant (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Sam French & Friends; Uncommon Kind

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Simo; The Dirty Soul Revival; Tastbud (upstairs); Jeremiah Wheeler (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Unsatisfied; The El Caminos; Night Terrors

TABERNACLE: Gary Clark Jr.,

TERMINAL WEST: John Moreland; Travis Linville

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): The Orange Constant

TIJUANA GARAGE: Chip Mcguire

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Rapko

TOPGOLF (Midtown) DJ Kermit

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Black Lips; Subsonics; TNT Band

VENKMAN’S: Wasted Potential Brass Band; The Chris Paterno Band

VINYL: The Kickback; Darling Machine; Junior Astronomers

VISTA ROOM: Abbey Road Live

THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Five Eight; The Pauses

Saturday, July 22nd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): In-House Drive By; Holman-Autry Band; Carla Le Fever & the Rays; Banded

529: Daddy Issues; Nihilist Cheerleader; Man Up Yancey; Lois Righteous; Femignome (3pm); Malevitch; Slow Fire Pistol; Dig Out

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces; Von Strantz; Native Land

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Western Sizzlers; Bas Clas

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Trey Teem Trio

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Moshe Kasher; Natasha Leggero

CITY WINERY: Kasey Chambers; Garrett Kato

DARWIN’S: John Ginty

THE EARL: Mothers; Palm; Palberta; Pallas; Art School Jocks; Sea Ghost

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Bonaventure Quartet; Jonah Smith

FAT MATT’S: Juke Joint Dukes

FOUNDRY (Athens): Yacht Rock Schooner

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Pistol Town

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Robert Earl Keen (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Urban Soil

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Sons-N-Britches; Bridge to Grace; Seasons After; Gears

THE MASQUERADE: Sparros (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): The Booth Brothers; The Diplomats

MOTOR CITY SOUTH: Five Eight; The Pauses

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Albert White

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Life is Manditori

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Lily Rose; Aftm; LeAnder (upstairs); Riverbend; Kyle Kimbrell; Hope’s Anchor; Jordan Armstrong; Babylon Lane (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Sh’Booms

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Swain and The Highway Souls

TIJUANA GARAGE: One Headlight

TOPGOLF (Alpharetta): DJ Kidd Star

TOPGOLF (Midtown) DJ Urbanite Disco

VENKMAN’S: Sailing to Denver (1 pm)

Sunday, July 23rd

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Broken Streetlights

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: The Moody Blues

CITY WINERY: The Mose Davis Trio; Chandra Currelley; Toni Byrd (12 pm); Louie Anderson

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Erin Alvey

FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe

FOUNDRY (Athens): Prime Time feat. Douglas Ellison

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Stephen Lee Band

THE MASQUERADE: Corey Feldman & The Angels; DIP (Heaven)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar feat. Eddie Tigner

RED LIGHT CAFE: Swanky Tiger; The Paper Arcadia; The Warsaw Clinic

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Shotgun Shane; Apalachee Don; Around The Bonfire; Big Murph (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Long Horn (10 am)

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Styx; REO Speedwagon; Don Felder

