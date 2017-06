Get Out! June 19 – June 25

Monday, June 19th

529: Hollow Leg; Iron Shroud; Bigger Mountain

CITY WINERY: Soul Understated

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Pork Bellys

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Juiceboxxx (rooftop)

JAVA MONKEY: Open Mic Music

MAMMAL GALLERY: Musical Metacreation

THE MASQUERADE: Gorguts; Defeated Sanity; Exist; DMR (Hell); Born Without Bones; Secret Stuff; Good Thoughts; Eager Lungs (Purgatory)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TABERNACLE: Dave Chapelle

TERMINAL WEST: Bokante

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

VINYL: TWRP; Vampire Step-Dad

Tuesday, June 20th

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Tanner Strickland

THE EARL: Dirty Fences; RMBLR

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Joe Taylor Group; Guthrie Brown

FAT MATT’S: Gray & The Bad Boys

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Welfare Liners

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Los Cantares; The Diamond Center (rooftop)

MAMMAL GALLERY: Stay Here; Sad Baxter; The By Gods; After Care

THE MASQUERADE: Dead Rabbits; Set To Stun; Northern Ghost; Abide By Lies; The Wicked Within (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFE: Electric Kif; Stephen Cox Electric Trio

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: Deb Bowman

STAR BAR: DJ MP3Po; Quasi Mandisco

SWAYZE’S: As Animals Eat My Insides

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VINYL: Jessie Reyez

Wednesday, June 21st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Roxane Gay

529: Visitors; Sister Sai; Treppinwitz; Clothes

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Open Mic

CHASTAIN AMPHITHEATRE: Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

THE EARL: Wimps; Beije

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Adron; Josh Kelley

FAT MATT’S: The Hollidays

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Shane Mauss (theater); Jay Gonzales (rooftop)

THE MASQUERADE: Shatterproof; Never Let This Go; Survival Kit; American Boyfriend (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

REGENT COCKTAIL CLUB: Garrison Blagg

SWAYZE’S: For The Fire; Echoheart

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, June 22nd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Darnell Boys; Aaron Lee Tasman; Daniel Romano

529: Ziggy 2 Playa; Yan Mo; Allen Thomas and The Family Orchestra

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Derrick Dove

CITY WINERY: Mac McAnally

THE EARL: Los Colognes; Roadkill Ghost Choir

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mipso

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): DJ PJ (rooftop)

THE MASQUERADE: Civil Youth; The Colour Negative; Redlands (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Tuten Brothers; Mosaic; The Future Babes (upstairs); Bird Laww; Doc Holiday; New Mantra (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Baby Baby; Pls Pls

TERMINAL WEST: Big Freedia; Divine Interface

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Steve Queisser

VENKMAN’S: Lilac Wine

THE VISTA ROOM: The Madrid Express

Friday, June 23rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): New Madrid; Bobby’s Shorts

529: BL_K NOISE; Drumcell; Surachai; Hypoxia

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Brother Dege

ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES (Athens): Futurebirds; Packway Handle Band; Roadkill Ghost Choir; Powerkompany; Ruby The Rabbitfoot; The Shutups; Sam Burchfield (5 pm)

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Pzzyfoot; BAST; Concrete God

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Free Lance Ruckus

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): T. Hardy Morris; Thayer Sarrano; Grand Vapids; Monsoon

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Cece Winans

CINE (Athens): Civils; Four Eyes; Feather Trade; Harlot Party

CITY WINERY: Kevin Griffin

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Gregory Porter & Kandace Springs

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Cosmic Charlie

DARWIN’S: Barry Richman Band

THE EARL: Daniel Romano

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Robbie Fulks; Jack’s River Band

FAT MATT’S: The Wild Hares

FLICKER THEATRE (Athens): Boycycle; Hunger Anthem; Future Lives

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Thomas Fountain; J; Kyle Reynolds; Jordan Rowe

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): The Rogue Tones

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): The Spins

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cindy Wilson; Daisy; Richard Lloyd; Reverend Tribble & the Deacons (theater); The Orange Constant; Lilly Hiatt; The Arcs (rooftop)

GO BAR (Athens): DJ Blessyourheart; Hot Corner Hip Hop; Southern Fried Decadence; Peepashow; Richard GUmby; mr. e

HENDERSHOTS (Athens): Honeychild; Kenosha Kid; Claire Campbell

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Holey Miss Moley; Row Jomah

IRON FACTORY (Athens): Dan SoHi & Donny Knottsville; Jet Phase; Timi Conley

JAVA MONKEY: David Ryan

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Brad Strong

LITTLE KINGS (Athens): DJ Quincy; Blue Blood; Palace Doctor; Drew Beskin; Cowboy Curtys

LIVE WIRE (Athens): Bella’s Bartok; The Georgia Flood; PolyMath; Harvey Funkwalker; Redstone Ramblers

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Cowboy

MAMMAL GALLERY: Muuy Biien; Material Girls

THE MASQUERADE: Frank Hero The Patience (Hell); In Her Own Words; A Story Untold; All That Matters; Over The Edge; Staying For The Weekend (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

RED LIGHT CAFE: Mia Green

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ron Funches (upstairs); Steve Baskin; Random Access (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Scent of Remains

SYMPHONY HALL: Chris Botti; ASO

TERMINAL WEST: CHON; Tera Melos; Covet; Little Tybee

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): VillaNova

TIJUANA GARAGE: Matt McKinney

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Lizzo; Brooke Candy

VENKMAN’S: Michael Chesin

VINYL: Elevation; The Howling Tongues; Gasoline Heart; Mike Dunn

THE VISTA ROOM: Bogey and the Viceroy

THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Eureka California; Antlered Auntlord; Marshmallow Coast; Tunabunny

Saturday, June 24th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): of Montreal; Lingua Franca; Pansy

529: Valley Maker; Those Lavender Whales; Jesse Nighswonger; Roser Hotel

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): New Mantra

ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES (Athens): Zoogma; Von Grey; Super Yamba Band featuring Reptar Horns; Black Nerd Ninja; Funk You; Partials; Lullwater; LIONZ; Natti Love Joys; The Halem Albright Band; Walden; Casper & The Cookies; Wanderwild; Grant Cowan (12 pm)

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: The Good Graces; Straw Polly; Skipperdees

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Yester Daze Rock Band

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Lazer/Wulf; Savagist; The Power Room; Toro

CINE (Athens): Valley Girl D; Cassie Chantel; Chrismis; Minnie Lea; Official B.O.Y.; Mylissa Rose; Stella Grroove; African Soul

CITY WINERY: Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Band

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Brent Cobb; Bonnie Bishop

DARWIN’S: Sal’s Soulful Sinners

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Roosevelts; Elliot Bronson

FAT MATT’S: The Vipers

FLICKER THEATRE (Athens): Outersea; Honey Sliders; Kwazymoto; Don Chambers

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Orquesta MaCuba; DJ Tapia

FREDERICK BROWN JR. AMPHITHEATRE (Peachtree City): Paul Anka

FRONT PAGE NEWS (Midtown): Pistol Town

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mosaic; The Districts; Neighbor Lady; Quiet Hounds (theater); Booty Boyz; Muuy Biien; Material Girls; Midnight Snack (rooftop)

GO BAR (Athens): DJ Mahogany; Crunchy; Harry Carey; Salsa Chest; Dream Culture; Fart Jar; O Key

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Guy Marshall

IRON FACTORY (Athens): Kite to the Moon; White Rabbit Collective; Space Dungeon

JAVA MONKEY: Jack Boyanton

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Andrew Coleman

LITTLE KINGS (Athens): Deep State; Einschlagen; Loose Knives

LIVE WIRE (Athens): Robbie Dude; Universal Sigh; Moon Chief

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; Trae Pierce & The T Stones

MAMMAL GALLERY: Dead Neighbors; The Hernies; Jianna Justice; Juan de Fuca

THE MASQUERADE: Badflower; Goodbye June (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Tommy Talton Band; Anne-Marie Perry

RED LIGHT CAFE: Sweet Lu Olutosin

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Charlie Fog Band; Gr8ful Dude & Frenz (upstairs); Unbreakable Bloodline; Shatterbox; The Joey Stuckey Band; Origin Mile (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Richard Lloyd

SWAYZE’S: Treephort; The Superstation; The Repertons; With Friends Like These; Rough Start

TERMINAL WEST: Emancipator Ensemble; Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles; Wave Racer; Lady Wray; Kebbi Williams & The Wolfpack

THE THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Sunny South Blues Band

TIJUANA GARAGE: Lyric Lee

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Cinnamon Groove

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: JGBCB

VENKMAN’S: Sailing to Denver (1 pm); Dave Franklin

VINYL: Daniel Skye

THE VISTA ROOM: Randall Bramblett Band

Sunday, June 25th

ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES (Athens): Drivin’ N Cryin’; Five Eight; Interstellar Boys; Mr Jordan Mr Tonks; Zach Deputy; Ty Manning; Rick Folwer Band ft Beverly “Guitar” Watkins; The Vinyl Suns; Broken String Band; The Salt Flats (12:30 pm)

CHASTAIN AMPHITHEATRE: Sheryl Crow

CITY WINERY: Dave Mason

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Station Breaks; Hayden Lee

FAT MATT’S: 10,000 Pontiacs

JAVA MONKEY: Open Mic Poetry

THE MASQUERADE: The Weak Days; No Thank You; Brave Face (Purgatory)

PARK TAVERN: Surfer Blood; Winter; Small Reactions

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Songwriters Open Mic (5 pm)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Saint Luke’s Drifters; The Western Sizzlers (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Ashley and The X’s

TERMINAL WEST: Brent Cobb; Bonnie Bishop

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Francisco Vidal Jam

VENKMAN’S: The SoPo Playboys

VINYL: Scotty Cram; The Get Up; Nick Hagelin; Sydney Rhame

0