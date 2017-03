Get Out! March 13 – March 19

Monday, March 13th

529: Heat; Mal Blum and The Blums; Mara; Harlot Party

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Dischordia

CITY WINERY: Devon Allman Band

THE EARL: Crocodiles; AJ Dávila; Sash The Bash; Low Valley Hearts

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: The Pork Bellys

MASQUERADE: Cane Hill; Darke Complex; hounds; Within The Suffering; After Me The Flood (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Galen Weston Band; Elliot Holden; Bill Hart (upstairs); Riverside Joyride; Brad Parsons; Jack’s River Band (downstairs)|

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Skye Paige’s Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

THE LOFT: FKJ

VINYL: Joey Purp; Kami; Nick Grant

Tuesday, March 14th

529: Predator; Cold Feet; Lip; Ian Deaton

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Custard Pie; Tanner Strickland

CITY WINERY: Raul Midon

THE EARL: Pony League; Motel Radio; The High Divers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Paul McDonald

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Gray & The Bad Boys

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Saved By the Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Harvey Funkwalker (theater)

MACON CITY AUDITORIUM: ZZ Top

MASQUERADE: Mammoth Cannon; The Canines; Shoegazers; Bug Bite (Purgatory)

PHILIPS ARENA: Game of Thrones Concert Experience

RED LIGHT CAFE: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Bryan Ferry; Judith Owen

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

VINYL: Lewis Watson

Wednesday, March 15th

529: Saw Black; Ben Trickey; John Vournakis; Lebo Jenkins

CITY WINERY: Candice Glover

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kevn Kinney

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: The Hollidays

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): DJ Re>Ron

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Kane Brown (theater)

THE LOFT: Bad Suns; From Indian Lakes

RED LIGHT CAFE: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Martin Barre (upstairs); Outlaw Nation (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Carpenter Brut; Le Matos; Vampire Step-Dad

VINYL: Paper Bird

THE VISTA ROOM: Vista String Band

Thursday, March 16th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Luke Pell

529: Astronautica; Deku & Saude; Mikkoh; Hubbble

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Superbo

CENTER STAGE: Jose James; Corey King

THE EARL: The Dustbowl Revival; Jon Stickley Trio

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Georgia Mountain Stringband; City Hotel

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Tuten Brothers’ Backup Planet; Sarah Elizabeth (theater)

MASQUERADE: Capital Arms; Shadowplay; Cinema Novo; Common Difference (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: John Chandler; Mark Stokes (upstairs); Yams Club; Stolen Rhodes; The Young & The Elder (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rod Hamdallah; Weird Omen; Nate & The Nightmares; Deadly Lofi (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Regina Spektor

VENKMAN’S: Ansley Stewart; Rick Lollar

VINYL: Sumilan; Of Good Nature

THE VISTA ROOM: Colonel Bruce Hampton & the Madrid Express

Friday, March 17th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Zumba After Dark

529: Dead Register; Entertainment; Sleeping Pills; Pilot Light

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Dead 27

ATKINS PARK (Smyrna): Big City Twisters; DJ Ric Spice

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: The Rainmen; Kitten Fontaine

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Opposite Box

CENTER STAGE: Shohreh & Black Cats

CITY WINERY: Idan Raichel

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Jamie Laval

THE EARL: Death is a Dialogue; Killing Kuddles; Horrible Idea; Hot Wives

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Antigone Rising; Mike Farris

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Mr. Chapman’s Quarterly Revue

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Green Flag Band; The Gentry; The Company Stores

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Troyboi; Nebbra; Medium Troy (theater)

HIGH MUSEUM: David Potter

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Broadcast 90

MACON CITY AUDITORIUM: Ron White

MASQUERADE: Sevendust; LANSDOWNE; Bridge To Grace; American Prophet (Heaven); Nails Toxic Holocuast; Gatecreeper; Droupout (Hell); Nai Br.XX; Tantrum; Alexis Roberts (Purgatory)

OPERA: Eptic; Must Die

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Mulligan Brothers

RED LIGHT CAFE: Steel City Jug Slammers; The Brookses; Moses Nesh

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Migrant Worker; The Beggar’s Guild; The Tin Man (upstairs); Radio Decay; Diet December; Famous By February (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Stacktone Slims; Night Terrors; The Crush; The Unsatisfied (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Phantogram

TERMINAL WEST: Space Jesus; Luzcid

VENKMAN’S: Klasiks Live

THE VISTA ROOM: Breeze Kings

Saturday, March 18th

529: Nurse; Muddle; Diagonal

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Heather Gillis Band

ATKINS PARK (Smyrna): DJ Rock Most; Truett; Beauregard & the Down Right

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Western Sizzlers

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Southbound Mojo

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The ATL Collective; Axum; Peled; Sagol 59

CITY WINERY: Vanessa Carlton; Tristen

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Kane Brown

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Michelle Malone; Antigone Rising

THE EARL: a slow boat to china; Darling Machine; 5 More Dead

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Roxie Watson; Patrick Davis

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: Blue Roads

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Charley Woods; The Irish Brothers

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Opposite Box; Danimal Planet

MASQUERADE: Kreator; Obituary; Midnight; Horrendous; Withered (Heaven); Lanes; Tyler Gartzman (Hell); Soultrap; Breakthrough Even; All My Vices At Once; All Is Lost; Tombstone Blue (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Randall Bramblett Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cool John Ferguson & Robert Lee Coleman; Roy Lee Johnson & Albert White; Mudcat with Wasted Potential and Mandi Strachota; Doctor Dixon & Francois Blues; Company Stores; Chickens and Pigs; Essie Mae Brooks; Beverly Watkins; Cypress Knees; Bill Sheffield; Stephen Duncan (3 pm)

RED LIGHT CAFE: David Bowie Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Greco; Lion & Company; Jude (upstairs); Survival Kit; The Carolyn; Broken City Sky; Tabetha Durham; Anita Aysola (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Nine Pound Hammer; Crank County Daredevils; Bad Spell; Dusty Booze & The Baby Haters; JJ & The Hustlers (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: At the Drive In

TERMINAL WEST: Naughty Professor

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Herobust

Sunday, March 19th

CITY WINERY: M. Ward

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Conor Oberst; The Felice Brothers

CRIMSON MOON CAFE (Dahlonega): Woody Pines

THE EARL: Sad13; Stef Chura

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Lowland Hum; Wade Bowen; Kaitlin Butts

FAT MATT’S RIB SHACK: 10,000 Pontiacs

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): John Dunn & The Jazzman Band

THE LOFT: THEY.

MASQUERADE: LVL UP; Palm; Pallas (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; The Rockaholics ATL; Swami; Skye Paige; Stoney Brooks; Lola & Eddie Tigner; Sammy Blue; Essie Mae Brooks; Freddie Vanderford; Nate Nelson & Hayley Tarkenton; Radio Ramblers; Acoustic Gospel (2 pm)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Leucine Zipper & the Zinc Fingers; Dr. Pete; Lew Lofton; Geekapalooz Comedy (upstairs); Butcher & The Baker; Bomb Flower; Brad Pallone (downstairs)

THE VISTA ROOM: Next Generation Jam

