Get Out! March 19 – March 25

Monday, March 19th

THE EARL: The Wedding Present; Terry de Castro

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriter’s Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Pork Bellys

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Porches; Girl Ray; Annie Hart (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

THE ROXY: A Day to Remember; Papa Roach; Falling in Reverse; Devil Wears Prada

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown Open Mic

Tuesday, March 20th

529: Calm

CITY WINERY: Bumpin’ the Mango

THE EARL: Gang of Youths

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jordan Davis

FAT MATT’S: Gray & The Bad Boys

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Light Brigade; Jester (theater); Hunter Callahan (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Roy Wood$ (Heaven)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Laymen; Velvet Caviar; Marla Feeney

SCHWARTZ CENTER (Emory): Timothy Albrecht

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

Wednesday, March 21st

CITY WINERY: Rudy Currence

THE EARL: The Strypes

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Pip The Pansy

FAT MATT’S: Blues Hearts

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Mipso

MASQUERADE: The Contortionist; Silent Planet; Skyharbor; Strawberry Girls (Heaven); Timeflies; Bryce Vine; Baby Raptors (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chuck McDowell; Wyatt Easterling; David Robert King; Brian Perry

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

THE ROOKERY (Macon): Michelle Malone

STAR BAR: Migrant Worker; The Singing Butcher; Brian Revels

TERMINAL WEST: Me’shell N’degeocello

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, March 22nd

40 WATT (Athens): Of Montreal; Mega Bog

529: Oneida

CITY WINERY: Erika Wennerstrom

THE EARL: Kyle Craft; Drew Beskin

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Neal Morse

FAT MATTS: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Alison Brown Quartet; Sierra Hull & Justin Moses; Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley; Cicada Rhythm

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Lecrae (theater); The Colour Negative (rooftop)

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Period 6

MASQUERADE: Esham; Frankie Sinn (Purgatory)

THE MUSIC ROOM: Matt Citron; Sammy K; Prodezra

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Paul Byrum

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: BadAsh Allstar Team

SCHWARTZ CENTER (Emory): Emory Tango Ensemble

STAR BAR: Vices of Vanity

TERMINAL WEST: Chrome Sparks; Machinedrum

Friday, March 23rd

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Matt Brantley Band

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Dashboard Confessional

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Molusco

CITY WINERY: Wasabassco Burlesque; Michael Henderson

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Eddie B.

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Kate Campbell

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir

FAT MATT’S: Sana Blues

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Randall Bramblett

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Blackberry Smoke; Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown (theater); The Vinyl Suns (rooftop)

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Drive-By Truckers; Erika Wennerstrom

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): All The Locals; In Business

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): The Band Steele

MASQUERADE: Watain; Nexus; Destroyer 666 (Heaven); Rings of Saturn; Nekrogoblikon; Lorna Shore; Allegaeon; Entheos; Gloom (Hell); Caleborate; Cash Campaign; Oren Major (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Good Rockin’ Tonight

STAR BAR: Boy Toy; Shantih Shantih; Black Cat Rising

TABERNACLE: Mat Kearney

TERMINAL WEST: Albert Hammond Jr.; Hinds

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The Bantam Breaks; The Threadbare Skivvies; The Lively Exchange

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Sunsquabi; Exmag; Litz

VENKMAN’S: Kermit Ruffins & The Barbeque Swingers

VINYL: Vinyl Theatre; Vesperteen

Saturday, March 24th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Southbound Mojo

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Mike + The Mechanics

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Lisa Lampanelli

CHERRY BLOSSOM STREET PARTY (Macon): Chaka Khan; Eli Young Band; Booker T. Jones; David Nail

CITY WINERY: ATL Collective

CLERMONT LOUNGE: DJ Romeo Cologne; DJ Kwasi Mandisco

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Tucka; Sir Charles Jones; TK Soul; Pokey Bear; Nellie Tiger Travis; J’Wonn

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine

THE EARL: S. Carey; Gordi

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Blackberry Smoke; Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown (theater); The Mammoths (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Universal Sigh; The Voodoo Visionary

MASQUERADE: Moose Blood; Lydia; McCafferty (Heaven): Talib Kweli; NIKO IS; DJ Spintelect (Hell); Iya Terra Sound Culture; The Instructors (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Clay Walker; Benton Blount

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Frankie’s Blues Mission; Francois Blues; Roy Lee Johnson; Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns; Essie Mae Brookes; Chickens and Pigs; Beverly Watkins; Eddie Tigner; Robert Lee Coleman; Matteo Alexander; Sandra Little; Little G Weevil; Jason C Waller (2pm)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Hanneke Cassel; Mike Block Duo

SCHWARTZ CENTER (Emory): Vega String Quartet

STAR BAR: The Living Deads; The Sideburners

TABERNACLE: Anthony Jeselnik

TERMINAL WEST: Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics; The Greyhounds

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Cody Marlowe; Wasted Potential Brass Band; I.R.E.; Atlanta School of Rock

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: K. Flay; Yungblud

VENKMAN’S: Kermit Ruffins & The Barbeque Swingers

Sunday, March 25th

CALLANWOLDE FINE ARTS CENTER: Callanwolde Concert Band

CITY WINERY: Stanley Clarke

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Maks, Val & Peta

THE EARL: Dead Boys; Gunpowder Gray; Ray Dafrico Band

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Robbie Fulks; Front Country

FAT MATT’S: 10,000 Pontiacs

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Cold Draft Beer

NORTHSIDE TAVERN:Albert White; The Rockaholics ATL; Freddie Vanderford; Essie Mae Brooks; The Radio Ramblers (1pm); Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Eileen Howard

TERMINAL WEST: Betty Who; Pretty Sister; Amy Guess

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Aimee Haris; Manny Cortes

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Hodgetwins

