Get Out! March 5 – March 11

Monday, March 5th

CITY WINERY: Matisyahu; Eminence Ensemble

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriter’s Open Mic

FAT MATTS: Pork Bellys

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Flaming Lips; Chappo (theater)

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Senses Fail; Reggie and The Full Effect; Have Mercy; Household (Heaven); $teve Cannon; Ray Casper; Keenon Rush; BrownPaperBag (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown Open Mic

Tuesday, March 6th

CITY WINERY: Graham Nash

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ben Jaffe; Jake Decker

FAT MATTS: Gray & The Bad Boys

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): BoDeans

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Hiss Golden Messenger (theater)

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): George Winston

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock):Greg Shaddix; Mickey Skrzeczkoski; William Burke

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

Wednesday, March 7th

AISLE 5: Kolars; Escondido

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: PnB Rock

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Jon Foreman

CITY WINERY: Matisyahu; Eminence Ensemble

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Hiss Golden Messenger

FAT MATTS: Blues Hearts

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Little Tybee; The Reign of Kindo (theater)

GRAVEFACE RECORDS (Savannah): Dreamend; High Up; Whispertown; Kid Dakota

THE LOFT: Missio; Welshly Arms

MASQUERADE: Injury Reserve (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Mark O’Connor Band

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Long Horn; Gordon Vernick Quartet

THE ROXY: Dropkick Murphys

STAR BAR: Todd Prusin; Suspended Animation

TABERNACLE: A$AP Ferg

TERMINAL WEST: Lane 8; Stefan Ringer

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Bonobo

VINYL: Zeshan B

Thursday, March 8th

AISLE 5: Lola Marsh

BARRELHOUSE SOUTH (Savannah): Okey Dokey; Zuli; Sun Parade

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Caroline Rose

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Jay Electronica; MadeGroceries; DJ FTK

CITY WINERY: Tsvey Brider; Beyond the Pale

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Ghost Riders Car Club

CLUB ONE (Savannah): Kolars; Vita and the Woolf; Bero Bero

CONGRESS ST. SOCIAL CLUB (Savannah): Escondido; Stoop Kids; Lakin Crawford

THE EARL: The Wind + The Wave; Rachel Price; Jesse Ruben

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Trout Steak Revival; Billy Strings

EL-ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Shopping; French Vanilla; Frigs; A Deer a Horse

FAT MATTS: Chickenshack

FLICKER BAR (Athens): Tommy Stinson & Chip Roberts

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Heidi Hensley; Adam Payne

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Bonobo; Atlas (theater); The Nude Party; Caroline Rose; Ancient Whales (rooftop)

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Matisyahu

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Louis Romanos Trio

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Bella’s Bartok

THE JINX (Savannah): The Cave Singers; Neighbor Lady; Isaac Smith

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Slippery When Wet

MASQUERADE: Hippie Sabotage; Melvv; Olivia Noelle (Heaven); Mod Sun; Call Me Karizma; Austin Cain; Angel White; Forget Brennan; DJ Daghe (Hell); Elohim (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

SCHWARTZ CENTER (Emory): Emory University Symphony Orchestra

SHIPS OF THE SEA (Savannah): Larkin Poe; Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics; Payne Bridges

STAR BAR: The Titos; Moloq; The Ain’t Sisters; Dround Hounds

TERMINAL WEST: Lane 8; Stefan Ringer

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: George Winston

VENKMAN’S: Keisha and Kourtney Jackson

VINYL: Vista Kicks; Camera Box; Youth As Gold

THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Whispertown; High Up

Friday, March 9th

529: Shopping

BARRELHOUSE SOUTH (Savannah): Public Access TV; Honduras; The Muckers; Nancy Druid

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Trey Teem Trio

CITY WINERY: Tom Green

CLUB ONE (Savannah): Kemba; Cusses; Future Generations

CONGRESS ST. SOCIAL CLUB (Savannah): Low Cut Connie; Grandchildren; The Medium; Grace Joyner; Wilder Maker; Enen (5pm)

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Lee Roy Parnell

THE EARL: Lucy Dacus; And the Kids; Adult Mom

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Enter The Haggis; Eliot Bronson

EL-ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Combo Chimbita; Yonatan Gat; Illegal Drugs; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks

FAT MATTS: Sly Dog

FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY: Chelsea Shag

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Rachel Farley & Mike Dekle; Chelsea Bain

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Steve Coughlin; Probable Cause; Sarah Zuniga (theater)

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Sticks and Bones

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Roshambeaux; Ides of June

THE JINX (Savannah): Sarah Shook & the Disarmers; The Bones of J.R. Jones; The Trongone Band; Michael Nau; Jon Stickley Trio; Cory Chambers Jazz Band (5pm)

THE LOFT: Sasy

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Slippery When Wet

MASQUERADE: Common Deer (Hell); Acid Dad; Leggy; Starbenders (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Bill Sheffield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins; Danielle Howle

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Royal Court of Jazz

SHIPS OF THE SEA (Savannah): Nikki Lane; Caroline Rose; Lilly Hiatt; Cicada Rhythm

STAR BAR: Timmy James & the Blue Flames; The Scragglers; Dang Dang Dang

TABERNACLE: Nightwish

TERMINAL WEST: Little Tybee; The Reigh of Kindo

TIN ROOF CANTINA: TwoTakes; Cure My Enemy; Last Chance Riders

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH (Savannah): Zeshan B; The Sh-Booms; Lola Marsh

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Bianca Del Rio

VENKMAN’S: Good Times Brass Band; Moontower

VINYL: Gus Dapperton; Hypothetical

Saturday, March 10th

40 WATT (Athens): Big Gipp; Dillinger

529: Tommy Stinson & Chip Roberts

BARRELHOUSE SOUTH (Savannah): Vunderbar; Ratboys; Crumb

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain and the Highway Souls

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Steven Curtis Chapman

CENTER STAGE THEATER: LP; Noah Kahan; Kat Cunning

CITY WINERY: Marc Cohn

CLERMONT LOUNGE: DJ Romeo Cologne; DJ Kwasi Mandisco

CLUB ONE (Savannah): Nation of Language; Twisty Cats; Jonny Couch

CONGRESS ST. SOCIAL CLUB (Savannah): The Vegabonds; Mo Lowda & the Humble; Sleepwalkers; The Pauses; Plastic Picnic; Birthday Club (10pm)

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jenn Cornell & Christie Lene

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Dead Meadow

THE EARL: Public Access TV; Honduras; Willie Bleeding

EDDIE’S ATTIC: That 1 Guy; Eliot Bronson

EL-ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Pronoun; Cape Francis; Charles Fauna; The Nude Party; Wild Moccasins; DEGA; David Barbe & Inward Dream Ebb; White Violet (2pm)

FAT MATTS: Herman Hitson

FERST CENTER: Kaki King

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): 6 String Drag; Todd McBride; Clay Leverett & John Neff; The Welfare Liners; Monday’s Alibi; Sara O’Brien; Rachel O’Neal

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Larkin Poe

THE HIGHLANDER: Darling Machine; Stonefist; Still Warning

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Boo Ray; Matt Woods; Kashena Sampson, Weston Harris Hill

THE JINX (Savannah): Pylon Reenactment Society; Bat Fangs; Acid Dad; Damon & the Shitkickers; Liz Cooper & the Stampede; Danielle Hicks & the Resistance (3pm)

THE LOFT: Coast Modern; Netherfriends; Trash Panda

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Almost Billy Joel

MASQUERADE: Exodus; Municipal Waste; Death of Kings (Heaven); The Hunna; Coasts; Courtship (Hell); U-God (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Sammy Blue; Nate Nelson

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins; Danielle Howle

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Chris Hanowell; Jeff McClure; Ken Scott

SHIPS OF THE SEA (Savannah): of Montreal; Gus Dapperton; TWEN

STAR BAR: The Gartrells; Bad Spell; The Whips

TABERNACLE: Jeezy

TERMINAL WEST: Soulection Radio ft. Joe Kay

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Tony Levitas and the Levitations

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH (Savannah): Wild Child; Colter Wall; The War and Treaty; Sam Lewis (5:30pm)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: I’m With Her; Andrew Combs

VENKMAN’S: Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective; Mercy Myra

VINYL: Wallows; Field Medic

Sunday, March 11th

AISLE 5: The Technicolors; All The Rest; Revel In Romance

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Sabaton; Kreator

CITY WINERY: Marc Cohn

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Hughes Taylor Band

THE EARL: Shane Torres

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mike Love; The Dark Horses

FAT MATTS: 10,000 Pontiacs

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Guitar Center Rockcital (1pm); Girls Rock Athens Open Mic (6pm)

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Home Bruh

MASQUERADE: Propagandhi; Iron Chic; La Armada (Heaven); Crumb; Combo Chimbita (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

