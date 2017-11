Get Out! November 13 – November 19

Monday, November 13th

CITY WINERY: Kathleen Bertrand

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Carl Broemel

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Overlake (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: AJJ (Hell); The Frights; Hockey Dad; Vundabar (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Mo Lowda & the Humble; It’s What’s for Breakfast; The Dirty Soul Revival (upstairs); Survival Kit; Vista; The Twotakes; Maggie Schneder (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Spite; Bodysnatcher; I Am; Sustenance; The Konvalescent; Deadblo

TERMINAL WEST: Azizi Gibson; Keenon Rush; Jay Newton

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown

Tuesday, November 14th

CITY WINERY: Louis Prima Jr.; Gwen Hughes

THE EARL: Captured! By Robots

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Corey Kilgannon; Andi Kezh

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mister Tie Dye; Partials; Whitehall Jazz Collective (theater)

MASQUERADE: Animals as Leaders; Periphery; Car Bomb (Heaven); Moon Tooth; Husbandry; Crispin Wah; Kucoshka; The Figurant (Purgatory)

PHILIPS ARENA: Jay-Z

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Zusha; Aaron Holder (upstairs); Kyle Tuttle Electric Band; High River Band (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Grizzly Bear

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

Wednesday, November 15th

AISLE 5: City of the Sun; Loner; Josef Plus

CITY WINERY: Shawn Colvin

THE EARL: Colter Wall; Ian Noe

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mark Miller

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Crowder (theater)

MASQUERADE: The Maine; Dreamers; Night Riots (Heaven)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Carrie Bowen; Emmy Law; Tyler Goforth

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Roanoke; Martin Joseph; Porter Oaks (upstairs)

STAR BAR: Dround Hounds; Jackwagon; Steve Nebraska

SWAYZE’S: Andres; Demon in Me

TERMINAL WEST: Felly; Trip Carter; DJ Hot Chip

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, November 16th

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Shilpa Ray; Mother the Car

CITY WINERY: Shawn Colvin

THE EARL: David Bazan; Michael Nau

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Mayfield; Sundy Best

EMERSON CONCERT HALL (Emory): Blind Boys of Alabama

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Break Science (theater)

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): The Wildflowers

MASQUERADE: Commonwealther; Human After All; Honest Goodbye; Owls and Arrows (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Scott Miller Trio

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: John Boy & Surround Sound; Alex Rodriegez & the Cartel: Whoaa; LS Lane; DigiGhost; Jay Turner; The Collectivez (upstairs); Midas Wright; Boots & Katz; Saint Jak (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rod Hamdallah; Hans Chew; Nikki & the Phantom Callers

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Donald Runnicles; Erin Wall; Jamie Barton; Dimitri Pittas; Peter Rose

TERMINAL WEST: Mipso; The Brothers Comatose; The Lil Smokies

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Steve Q

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Modern English; Entertainment

Friday, November 17th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Kourtesans

529: Je Suis France; Small Reactions; Dot.s; Beije; Thousand Arrows

AISLE 5: Cults; She-Devils; Hideout

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Some Kids

CITY WINERY: Leftover Salmon

THE EARL: Humming House; Becca Mancari

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Packway Handle Band; Antigone Rising

FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Waka Flocka Flame; DJ Whoo Kid (theater)

HIGH MUSEUM: Jude Amazon

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Appleseed Collective

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Ben Cartoon

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Red Zeppelin

MASQUERADE: Mewithoutyou; Pianos Become the Teeth (Heaven); Passafire; Kaya’s Embrace (Hell); Bryce Vine (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Good Rockin’ Tonight Rock & Rockabilly Revue

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Speakeasy Electro Swing

THE ROXY: The Shins

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Grass is Dead; Jeff Mosier (upstairs); Branan Murphy; Kid Politics; Mark Stokes (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Royal Thunder; Sons of Tonatiuh; Gunpowder Gray

SWAYZE’S: Kidacid

SYMPHONY HALL: Randy Newman

TERMINAL WEST: Break Science; Cofresi; Space Kadet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Steep Canyon Rangers

VENKMAN’S: Groove Centric

VISTA ROOM: Swimming Pool Q’s; Love Tractor

Saturday, November 18th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Love Tractor; Magnapop

AISLE 5: Haley Reinhart

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): 2 Finger Jester

CITY WINERY: Jackopierce; Marie Miller

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Will Downing; Chante Moore; Maysa

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Laying It Back One More Time

THE EARL: Cloak; All Hell; Ectovoid; Dropout

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Peter Bradley Adams

FAT MATT’S: Mr. Chapman’s Quarterly Revue

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: The McLauchlans; Blackfoot Daisy

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Whitey Morgan; Ward Davis (theater)

THE HIGHLANDER: The Spectremen; The Casket Creatures; Elzig

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Appleseed Collective

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Josie James; Lucy Yates

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Face to Face

MASQUERADE: Pierce Fulton; NVDES (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Exile; Brent Rupard

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Oh No! Mondegreen-A-GoGo

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Interstellar Echoes; Lennon Jones Band (upstairs); Famous by February; Hot Sauce & Honey; Battle of Heart and Mind; The Number Exchange; Clap for Daylight (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The GTVs; Woolly Bushmen; The Mondellos; The Wildtones

SWAYZE’S: Sleep Signals; Elisium; Freakshow Sinema

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Donald Runnicles; Erin Wall; Jamie Barton; Dimitri Pittas; Peter Rose

TERMINAL WEST: Hayden James; BAYNK; Grace Pitts

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Rock Vault

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Motet; Dopapod

VENKMAN’S: Sailing to Denver; ATL Collective

Sunday, November 19th

CITY WINERY: Joe Gransden Big Band

CLASSIC CENTER THEATRE (Athens): Mannheim Steamroller

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Kirk Franklin; Lesisi

THE EARL: Brad Williams

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Hiss Golden Messenger; Takenobu

FAT MATT’S: Gattett Collins

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Sweet and Salty Blues Band

MASQUERADE: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band; The Muckers; Mateo & the Wayward Souls (Hell)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Dreaded Marco; A Slow Boat to China; Alias Patrick Kelly (upstairs); Rujen; Jacob Furr; Ryan Tharp (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Celtic Thunder

TERMINAL WEST: Pink Talking Fish

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

VENKMAN’S: Shakta Jazz Trio

