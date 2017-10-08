Get Out! October 16 – October 22
Monday, October 16th
CITY WINERY: Bumpin the Mango
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Wood Brothers; Cicada Rhythm (theater); The Vinyl Suns (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Horror Night; Boregard; HatchetHead; Midas Wright; Jinzo (Hell); Sheer Mag; Bitter (Pergatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Gondwana; Rhythm Earth (upstairs); Marbin (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Samantha Fish; John Nemeth
Tuesday, October 17th
AISLE 5: Brother Ali
COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Samantha Fish
THE EARL: The Rocketboys
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Blackhawk
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Mermaid Motor Lounge
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mosaic; The Welcome Home; Alex Mowry (theater); The Sh-Booms; The Rad Trads (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Superjoint; Devildriver; King Parrot; Cane Hill; Child Bite (Heaven); Turnover; Elvis Depressedly; Emma Ruth Rundle (Hell); Vale of Pnath; Depths of Hatred; Virvum; Proliferation; Drenched in Sin (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ted Pettus; The Imposeurs
ROXY: The xx
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jason Martin Band; Back South; CC Stevens & the Devilish Devin (downstairs)
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); 80s Dance Party (downstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: Herbie Hancock
Wednesday, October 18th
529: MC Lars; MC Frontalot; Mega Ran; Shaffer the Darklord
AISLE 5: Open Mike Eagle
CITY WINERY: The Alternate Routes; Nick Fradiani
THE EARL: Dinner; Ian Deaton
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Cicada Rhythm; Christian Lopez
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jon Cleary Trio
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cody Johnson; Jordan Ranger (theater); Rob Nance & the Lost Souls (rooftop)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Emmy Law; Elizabeth Beckwith; Joy Conaway (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: The California Honeydrops; The Steady 45s
Thursday, October 19th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Modern Pinups
CITY WINERY: Peter Noone
COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Nick Offerman
THE EARL: Walter TV
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Charlie Mars; David Borne; Tommy Castro & the Painkillers
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dirty Bourbon River Show; Ellis Dyson & the Shambles
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Gogol Bordello; Lucky Chops (theater); Lily Rose (rooftop)
THE LOFT: Atlas Genius; Magic Giant; Half the Animal
MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Rumours
MASQUERADE: The Underachievers; Injury Reserve; Warm Brew (Hell); White Reaper; Cold Fronts (Purgatory)
MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Rhonda Vincent & Daryle Singletary; Country River Band
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Daryl Shawn
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Alex Guthrie; Chelsea Shag; Baby Rose; D’angelo Miles (upstairs); Lennon Jones; Malcolm Little; Dappr (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Fox Grin; Slow Parade; Mammabear; Nelward (upstairs)
TABERNACLE: Krewella
TERMINAL WEST: Quinn XCII; Shallou
VINYL: Mayday!; The Late Ones; Inner Family Legacy
Friday, October 20th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Wizard’s Ball; Radio Cult
529: Man or Astro-Man?
AISLE 5: Skylar Spence; Jonah Baseball; Troubled Teeth
AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Metroscene; Slow Earth; What The…?
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Daley
CITY WINERY: The BoDeans
THE EARL: Mild High Club; Anemone
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kristy Lee
FOX THEATRE: Lil Yachty
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Leftover Salmon; Universal Sigh (theater); Pickled Holler (rooftop)
HIGH MUSEUM: Nelson Ramos
HIGHLANDER: Epoch of Unlight; Deathcrown; Malformity; Malefic
LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Kevin Llarena
MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Adam Wakefield
MASQUERADE: Truth (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks
PHILIPS ARENA: The Eagles
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Last Pasties Standing Burlesque
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Bird Dog Jubilee; Casual Cadenza; Tallulah George (upstairs); Rayd; Random Access; The Jag; Forest Fire Gospel Choir (downstairs)
SYMPHONY HALL: Old Crow Medicine Show
TERMINAL WEST: Hamilton Leithauser; Courtney Marie Andrews
VENKMAN’S: Dirty Bourbon River Show
VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Florida Georgia Line; Nelly; Chris Lane
WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Pylon Reenactment Society
Saturday, October 21st
529: Man or Astro-Man?
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Emily Saliers
CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Three Dog Night; The Whiskey Gentry
CITY WINERY: The BoDeans
COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Rodney Carrington
THE EARL: Pylon Reenactment Society; Five Eight; Small Reactions
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ink & Ash
FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Lauren Lapointe; Out of the Rain
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Minnesota; Psymbionic (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)
LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Tom Bratton
MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Bruce in the USA
MASQUERADE: Trevor Sensor; Lean Year (Purgatory)
MEEHAN’S (Buckhead): Elegant Bachelors (12pm)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cazanovas
PHILIPS ARENA: The Eagles
ROME CITY BREWING CO.: Jon Langston
THE ROXY: LCD Soundsystem
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Orange Constant; Lady Love & the Losing Streak (upstairs); Deadwin (downstairs)
SWEETLAND AMPHITHEATRE (LaGrange): Larry Keel Experience; River Whyless; Early James & the Greatest; Blackberry Possum (4pm)
TERMINAL WEST: Kalya Scintilla; Whitebear; Merkaba; Eve-Olution
VENKMAN’S: Sailing to Denver; Water Seed; Huntertones
VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Florida Georgia Line; Nelly; Chris Lane
Sunday, October 22nd
AISLE 5: Dance With the Dead; GosT; Gregorio Franco
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Against Me!; Bleached; The Dirty Nil
CITY WINERY: Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Dave Alvin
THE EARL: Austin Lucas; Ryan Singer
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Bob Sima; Claire Lynch Band
GAJA KOREAN BAR: Gunpowder Gray
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Home Bruh
MASQUERADE: Keke Palmer (Heaven); Beach Fossils; Snail Mail; Raener (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar w/ Eddie Tigner
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Clay Melton; The Last Chance Riders; Pussyfoot
THE ROXY: LCD Soundsystem
SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Barnaby Bright
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Driftwood (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)
SWAYZE’S: Icaria; An Author, A Poet; So Soon, the Truth; Propersleep; El Bronco the Band
SYMPHONY HALL: Michael McDonald; Marc Cohn
TERMINAL WEST: Chicano Batman
VENKMAN’S: Shakta Jazz Trio
James Murphy (LCD Soundsystem) photo by Ruvan Wijesooriya.
Related Articles