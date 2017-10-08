Get Out! October 16 – October 22

Monday, October 16th

CITY WINERY: Bumpin the Mango

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Wood Brothers; Cicada Rhythm (theater); The Vinyl Suns (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Horror Night; Boregard; HatchetHead; Midas Wright; Jinzo (Hell); Sheer Mag; Bitter (Pergatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Gondwana; Rhythm Earth (upstairs); Marbin (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Samantha Fish; John Nemeth

Tuesday, October 17th

AISLE 5: Brother Ali

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Samantha Fish

THE EARL: The Rocketboys

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Blackhawk

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Mermaid Motor Lounge

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mosaic; The Welcome Home; Alex Mowry (theater); The Sh-Booms; The Rad Trads (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Superjoint; Devildriver; King Parrot; Cane Hill; Child Bite (Heaven); Turnover; Elvis Depressedly; Emma Ruth Rundle (Hell); Vale of Pnath; Depths of Hatred; Virvum; Proliferation; Drenched in Sin (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ted Pettus; The Imposeurs

ROXY: The xx

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jason Martin Band; Back South; CC Stevens & the Devilish Devin (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); 80s Dance Party (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Herbie Hancock

Wednesday, October 18th

529: MC Lars; MC Frontalot; Mega Ran; Shaffer the Darklord

AISLE 5: Open Mike Eagle

CITY WINERY: The Alternate Routes; Nick Fradiani

THE EARL: Dinner; Ian Deaton

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Cicada Rhythm; Christian Lopez

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jon Cleary Trio

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cody Johnson; Jordan Ranger (theater); Rob Nance & the Lost Souls (rooftop)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Emmy Law; Elizabeth Beckwith; Joy Conaway (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: The California Honeydrops; The Steady 45s

Thursday, October 19th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Modern Pinups

CITY WINERY: Peter Noone

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Nick Offerman

THE EARL: Walter TV

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Charlie Mars; David Borne; Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dirty Bourbon River Show; Ellis Dyson & the Shambles

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Gogol Bordello; Lucky Chops (theater); Lily Rose (rooftop)

THE LOFT: Atlas Genius; Magic Giant; Half the Animal

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Rumours

MASQUERADE: The Underachievers; Injury Reserve; Warm Brew (Hell); White Reaper; Cold Fronts (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Rhonda Vincent & Daryle Singletary; Country River Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Daryl Shawn

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Alex Guthrie; Chelsea Shag; Baby Rose; D’angelo Miles (upstairs); Lennon Jones; Malcolm Little; Dappr (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Fox Grin; Slow Parade; Mammabear; Nelward (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Krewella

TERMINAL WEST: Quinn XCII; Shallou

VINYL: Mayday!; The Late Ones; Inner Family Legacy

Friday, October 20th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Wizard’s Ball; Radio Cult

529: Man or Astro-Man?

AISLE 5: Skylar Spence; Jonah Baseball; Troubled Teeth

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Metroscene; Slow Earth; What The…?

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Daley

CITY WINERY: The BoDeans

THE EARL: Mild High Club; Anemone

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kristy Lee

FOX THEATRE: Lil Yachty

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Leftover Salmon; Universal Sigh (theater); Pickled Holler (rooftop)

HIGH MUSEUM: Nelson Ramos

HIGHLANDER: Epoch of Unlight; Deathcrown; Malformity; Malefic

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Kevin Llarena

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Adam Wakefield

MASQUERADE: Truth (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

PHILIPS ARENA: The Eagles

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Last Pasties Standing Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Bird Dog Jubilee; Casual Cadenza; Tallulah George (upstairs); Rayd; Random Access; The Jag; Forest Fire Gospel Choir (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Old Crow Medicine Show

TERMINAL WEST: Hamilton Leithauser; Courtney Marie Andrews

VENKMAN’S: Dirty Bourbon River Show

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Florida Georgia Line; Nelly; Chris Lane

WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Pylon Reenactment Society

Saturday, October 21st

529: Man or Astro-Man?

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Emily Saliers

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Three Dog Night; The Whiskey Gentry

CITY WINERY: The BoDeans

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Rodney Carrington

THE EARL: Pylon Reenactment Society; Five Eight; Small Reactions

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ink & Ash

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Lauren Lapointe; Out of the Rain

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Minnesota; Psymbionic (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Tom Bratton

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Bruce in the USA

MASQUERADE: Trevor Sensor; Lean Year (Purgatory)

MEEHAN’S (Buckhead): Elegant Bachelors (12pm)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cazanovas

PHILIPS ARENA: The Eagles

ROME CITY BREWING CO.: Jon Langston

THE ROXY: LCD Soundsystem

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Orange Constant; Lady Love & the Losing Streak (upstairs); Deadwin (downstairs)

SWEETLAND AMPHITHEATRE (LaGrange): Larry Keel Experience; River Whyless; Early James & the Greatest; Blackberry Possum (4pm)

TERMINAL WEST: Kalya Scintilla; Whitebear; Merkaba; Eve-Olution

VENKMAN’S: Sailing to Denver; Water Seed; Huntertones

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Florida Georgia Line; Nelly; Chris Lane

Sunday, October 22nd

AISLE 5: Dance With the Dead; GosT; Gregorio Franco

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Against Me!; Bleached; The Dirty Nil

CITY WINERY: Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Dave Alvin

THE EARL: Austin Lucas; Ryan Singer

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Bob Sima; Claire Lynch Band

GAJA KOREAN BAR: Gunpowder Gray

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Home Bruh

MASQUERADE: Keke Palmer (Heaven); Beach Fossils; Snail Mail; Raener (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar w/ Eddie Tigner

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Clay Melton; The Last Chance Riders; Pussyfoot

THE ROXY: LCD Soundsystem

SERENBE INN (Chattahoochee Hills): Barnaby Bright

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Driftwood (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Icaria; An Author, A Poet; So Soon, the Truth; Propersleep; El Bronco the Band

SYMPHONY HALL: Michael McDonald; Marc Cohn

TERMINAL WEST: Chicano Batman

VENKMAN’S: Shakta Jazz Trio

