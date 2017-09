Get Out! October 2 – October 8

Monday, October 2nd

CITY WINERY: John Popper; Katrina Woolverton

THE EARL: VNV Nation; Vardensphere

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

FOX THEATRE: Paramore; Best Coast

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Waka Flocka Flame; DJ Whoo Kid (theater); Check the Signs (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Cayataa; Hemming; Holders (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Station 7; Chill Russell; Just the 75% (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Mutemath

Tuesday, October 3rd

CITY WINERY: Tommy Fleming

THE EARL: Reigning Sound; Tiger! Tiger!

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Elie Hannon

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dead Horses

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Sunny South Blues Band (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Sales (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

THE ROXY: Rob Zombie

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Box Era; I.R.E.; Mister Tie Dye (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); 80s Dance Party (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: 2 Chainz

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Cameron Esposito; Rhea Butcher

Wednesday, October 4th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Whitney Cummings

CITY WINERY: Elephant Revival

THE EARL: Billy Strings; Whiskey Shivers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michael Martin Murphey

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Clavvs; Vincas; A Drug Called Tradition (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Dalek; Street Sects; Dendera Bloodbath (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Stone Foxes; Dirty Rebel Band; Nocturnal Animals (upstairs); Deaux; Frank Mayson; DJ Wes Green; DJ Vandal Rose (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Vibrators; Rocket 77 (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: 2 Chainz

TERMINAL WEST: Bermuda Triangle; Thelma & the Sleaze

Thursday, October 5th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Sunsquabi; Andy Bruh Elemental Set

CITY WINERY: Brian Moote

THE EARL: Headkrack; 4-IZE; George U-George Moolenaar

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Cory Branan; Brian Revels; Vance Gilbert

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Luke Elliot

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Com Truise; Cleopold (theater); Steve Coughlin; Probable Cause; Retrograde (rooftop)

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): The Outlaws; The Scooter Brown Band

MASQUERADE: All the Rest; James Shealy; The Carolyn; Sleeper Kids (Hell); Ballyhoo! (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Classic Nashville Roadshow; Katie Deal & Jason Petty

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Raven and Red

THE ROXY: The Head and the Heart; The Shelters

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Andrea Colburn & Mud Moseley; Cherokee Ragtime Pals; Kenneth Johnson & Friends; The Waymores; Atomic Boogie; Rodeo Twister (upstairs); Funky Bluester; Cullen Wade & the Waters; Heather Luttrell & the Possumden (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Bruiser Queen; FEA (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: LeCrae

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Hard Working Americans

Friday, October 6th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Abbey Road Live!

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: LANY

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Kevin Smith

CITY WINERY: Anne Steele; Matt Alber

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Mike Dekle; Levi Lowrey; Abby Owens

FOX THEATRE: Mastodon; Eagles of Death Metal; Russian Circles

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Ugly God; Caulfield; The Georgia Flood (rooftop)

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Cortez Garza

THE LOFT: The Wailers

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Tribute

MASQUERADE: Boyce Avenue (Heaven); The Bastard Suns (Hell); Max Frost; NAWAS (Purgatory)

MAXWELL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (Augusta): Pylon Reenactment Society

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Frankie’s Blues Mission; Eddie Tigner

PORTERDALE MEMORIAL GYMNASIUM: T Hardy Morris; Tedo Stone

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Garrett Moore; Collin Baxter

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Andrew Stanley; Joel Byers; Hans Heiserer; Ande Marks; Dan Glaser; Jerry Farber

SWAYZE’S: The Private Pageant

TERMINAL WEST: Com Truise; Cleopold; Chris Devoe

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Trevor Hall; East Forest; Christina Holmes

VENKMAN’S: Freekbass

VISTA ROOM: Geoff Achison & the Soul Diggers

WIRE & WOOD SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL (Alpharetta): Jesse Albright & Foster Blues; Amy LaVere; Davin McCoy; Sarah Carter & Madonna Nash; Eliot Bronson; Jennifer Simpson

Saturday, October 7th

440 FOUNDRY PAVILION (Athens): The Steeldrivers

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Aref

CITY WINERY: John Oates

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Rickey Smiley

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Selector Dub Narcotic

EAST ATLANTA VILLAGE: Iggy Pop; Dinosaur Jr; The Internet; Peaches; Watch the Duck; The Coathangers; Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics; Gentleman Jesse & His Men; Withered; The Difference Machine; The Powder Room; Illegal Drugs; Glare; RMBLR; Lord Narf; Goldyard; A Drug Called Tradition; Vincas (1pm)

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Trout Steak Revival; Maxwell Hughes; Liz Longley; Brian Dunne

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Selwyn Birchwood; Clarence Sun & the MoonShynes; Delta Moon; Todd White & the Howlin’ South; The Georgia Healers; The Original Screwtops; Frankie’s Blues Mission; Marion Montgomery & Glyn Denham (2pm)

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Ganja White Night; Charles the First (theater); The Booty Boyz (rooftop)

THE GIN (Tifton): Mitchell Tenpenny

INFINITE ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band; Roadcase Royale

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Steve Nebraska

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Noah Guthrie; Tyler Porch Band

MASQUERADE: Widowspeak; Clearance; Twin Studies (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Erin Enderlin; Levi Lowrey

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tee Foster; Leland Jacobs

ROME CITY AUDITORIUM: Atlanta Rhythm Section

ROME CITY BREWING CO.: Riley Green

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Electric Avenue (upstairs); Sammy J; Belle Rousse; Carmen Meadows (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Mother the Car; Lovelace; Hot Fudge; Haint; Hunger Anthem (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Manchester Orchestra

TERMINAL WEST: Whethan; Bearson; Opia

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Kiiara; Branchez; Luncie; Werc Crew

VENKMAN’S: ATL Collective; Dusty Roads

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Toby Keith; ZZ Top; Cracker; Midland

VINYL: Nick Hakin; Sam Evian

WIRE & WOOD SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL (Alpharetta): Shawn Mullins; Matthew Sweet; Eliot Bronson; AJ Ghent; Allen Stone; James McMurtry; Michelle Malone; ESOEBO; Bill Sheffield & Ross Newell; Jennifer Simpson (5pm)

Sunday, October 8th

CITY WINERY: Ambrosia

THE EARL: Mdou Moctar; Lightning Orchestra

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Lilly Winwood; Weston Harris Hill; Virginia Schenck

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): John Dunn & the Jazzman Band

FOX THEATRE: Wilco; Margaret Glaspy

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Mike Veal Band

MASQUERADE: Jay Critch; Richie West; Yung Dred (Hell); Vagabon; Nnamdi Ogbonnaya; Command (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar w/ Eddie Tigner

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Van Gordon Martin; Moon Chief; Rhythm Eart

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Themestock 6

TERMINAL WEST: Mura Mura; Joey Purp

VENKMAN’S: Nico Lembo Trio

