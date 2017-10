Get Out! October 23 – October 29

Monday, October 23rd

CENTER STAGE THEATER: King Crimson

CITY WINERY: Lynette Skynyrd

THE EARL: Pickwick; The Elwins

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Blind Pilot; Charlie Cunningham (theater); Brian Revels (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Lords of Acid; Combichrist; Christian Death; En Esch; Wiccid (Heaven) Nekromatix; The Brains (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Atlanta Songwriters Club

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: 3Way; CutZooWorld & Jaimyn Jupiter; Jermaine Rand (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Andrew W.K., 7-10 Split

Tuesday, October 24th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: King Crimson

CITY WINERY: Max Weinberg

THE EARL: Protomartyr; Flasher; Glare

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Angie Aparo

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas

KAVARNA: Meat Wave; Victory Hands

THE LOFT: Myrne

MASQUERADE: Theory of a Deadman; Royal Republic; Aaron Jones (Heaven); Beach Slang; Pet Symmetry; Positive No (Hell); Within the Ruins; Enterprise; Aversions Crown; Currents (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Justin Hylton (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); 80s Dance Party (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Tee Grizzley

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band; Good Old War

VINYL: Grizfolk; Armors

Wednesday, October 25th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Spafford; Voodoo Visionary

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Jack & Jack

CITY WINERY: Howie Day

THE EARL: Black Pistol Fire; Blackfoot Gypsies

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Christopher Alan Yates & Adelaide Tai; Ian Calk; Dan Bern

FLICKER (Athens): Meat Wave; Victory Hands

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Liam Parke; MrJordanMrTonks; Gage Howe & SJ Ursrey; Deb Carter & Duke Wayland; Stephanie Davis Garzoli & Jenny Woodward

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Devil Makes Three (theater); Back City Woods; Harley Thompson-King (rooftop)

LIVE WIRE (Athens): San Fermin; Gracie & Rachel

THE LOFT: Benjamin Booker; She Keeps Bees

MASQUERADE: Ted Leo & the Pharmacists: Ian Sweet (Hell); A Wilheim Scream; Such Gold; After the Fall; We Were Sharks (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Sawyer & the Toms; The Savage Radley; Fate McAfee (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Hot Ram; Long Live the Goat; Spore Lord; Hot Wives (upstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Extinction A.D.; Children of October; Five O’Clock Devil

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO Plays La La Land

Thursday, October 26th

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Mannequin Pussy

CITY WINERY: Ellie Holcomb; Carly Burruss

THE EARL: Elder; King Buffalo

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Caroline Spence; Caleb Caudle

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Seersha; Sydney Rhame; Sarah Zuniga

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cody Jinks; Ward Davis (theater); Cody Huggins (rooftop)

LITTLE TROUBLE: DJ Jack Tatum

MASQUERADE: Red; 10 Years; Otherwise; Emerge (Heaven); Toadies; Local H (Hell); Grails; Jason Loewenstein (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Jackie Venson

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Backup Planet; Lagoons (upstairs)

STAR BAR: Southern Ska Syndicate; The Scotch Bonnets; Night Terrors; Sweet Things; Liza Colby Sound

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO Plays La La Land

TERMINAL WEST: Moon Hooch; Jackson Whalen

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: RaeLynn

VINYL: The War and Treaty

Friday, October 27th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Double Ferrari; Mean Queen; Night Idea; Apparition

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: The Rainmen; Cover to Cover

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: BJ the Chicago Kid

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Andy Mineo; Social Club Misfits; Wordsplayed

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Evanescence

CITY WINERY: Average White Band

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Broadcast 90

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Amigo the Devil; Andrew Sheppard; Will Ridge

THE EARL: Jessica Lea Mayfield; Blank Range

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Grant Lee Phillips; Caroline Herring

FERST CENTER: SIRO-A

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Unknown Hinson

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Brett Young; Carly Pearce (theater); Reverend Tribble & the Deacons (rooftop)

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Rob Kuele & Keller Kuhn

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): The Wholigans

MASQUERADE: Hum; Sweet Cobra (Heaven); The Spill Canvas; Chase Huglin (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns; Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Collins Drive; The Brookses; Emily Backus

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Son Little; Ala.Ni (upstairs); Unbreakable Bloodline (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Guantanamo Baywatch; Metal McDonald (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO

TABERNACLE: Dirty Heads; The Unlikely Candidates; Tyron’s Jacket

TERMINAL WEST: YehMe2; FKi

VENKMAN’S: Rapture; El Scorcho

Saturday, October 28th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Grotesque Burlesque

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: DK & the Hoop Snakes

CITY WINERY: Sam Bush; Danny Burns

THE EARL: 1349; Tombs; Withered; Malefic

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Roxie Watson

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Landon Lane & the Ivories

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz (rooftop)

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Ben Cartoon

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Interstellar Echoes

MASQUERADE: Arch Enemy; Trivium; While She Sleeps; Fit for an Autopsy (Heaven); JR JR; Chad Valley (Hell); Louder Than Bombs (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

PARK TAVERN: The Struts; Mondo Cozmo

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Akpé Motion

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Speakeasy Electro Swing

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Bloodkin (upstairs); C2 & the Brothers Reed; Benyaro; The Brook & the Bluff; Carver Commodore; Nick Walker Will (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Dinos Boys; Paralyzer; Bad Spell; Black Cat Rising (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO

TERMINAL WEST: Noah Gundersen; Silver Touches

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Turnpike Troubadours; Charley Crockett

VENKMAN’S: Coyote Anyway

Sunday, October 29th

AISLE 5: High Valley

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Motionless in White; The Amity Affliction; Miss May I; William Control

CITY WINERY: Casey James

THE EARL: City of Caterpillar; Majority Rule; Deep State

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Velvet Caravan

MACON CENTREPLEX: Alex Williams

MASQUERADE: Soulfly; Harms Way; Thousand Pound Pig; Lody Kong (Heaven); Slow Magic (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar w/ Eddie Tigner

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Call Me Karizma; A Summer High; Skyhaven; Anthony Amorim (upstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Trio Deluxe

