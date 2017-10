Get Out! October 30 – November 5

Monday, October 30th

DRUNKEN UNICORN: I The Mighty; Hail the Sun; Good Tiger

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Slaid Cleaves

THE LOFT: Rich Chigga

MASQUERADE: Death From Above; The Beaches (Heaven); The Movielife; Iron Chic; King of Summer (Hell); Screaming Females; Street Eaters; The Rememberables (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: The Scotch Bonnets

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Ibeyi; The Mind

Tuesday, October 31st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Booty Boyz

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Post Malone

THE EARL: Nik Turner’s Hawkwind; Hedersleben

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Ghost of Paul Revere

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Connor Tribble; Elite tha Showstoppa; Hunter Grayson; Neysa Shaw; Carla Le Fever; Liam Parke; Sean VanMeter; Stella Groove

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Perpetual Groove; Tauk (theater); Luthi (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Amine; Towkio (Heaven); Knuckle Puck; Movements; With Confidence; Homesafe (Hell); Worriers; Thin Lips; Katie Ellen; Mom Jeans; Prince Daddy & the Hyena (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Christopher Darkcloud; Shane Goss; Clint Grisly

THE ROXY: Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); 80s Dance Party (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: RL Grime

TERMINAL WEST: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong; Flamingos

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: I Prevail; We Came as Romans; The Word Alive; Escape the Fate

Wednesday, November 1st

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Magic Men Live

CITY WINERY: Cornell Thigpen, Shaun Martin & Justin Gilbert

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tyler Ramsey; The Social Animals

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Meg Jackson

MASQUERADE: The English Beat (Heaven); Modern Chemistry; Kilroy Kobra; The Bystander Effect; Fairshake (Hell); Everyone Leaves; Young and Heartless; Blurry; Royal Oaks; Never Worn (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Trashcan Sinatras (upstairs); Antoine Jaquard; Baby Rose; Zach Cambria (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: J.D. McPherson; Nicole Atkins

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, November 2nd

AISLE 5: Hotel Garuda; Geotheory; Ochi

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Bebe Rexha & Marc E Bassy

CITY WINERY: Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene

CLERMONT LOUNGE: 20 Watt Tombstone

THE EARL: Blitzen Trapper; QTY

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Parker Gispert; Mitchell TenPenny

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Oteil & Friends; Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band (theater); Little Bird (rooftop)

THE LOFT: Living Colour; Derek Day

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Mermer

MASQUERADE: Curren$y (Heaven); Origin; Archspire; Defeated Sanity; Dyscarnate; Visceral Disgorge; The Kennedy Veil; Enfold Darkness (Hell); R.LUM.R

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jazz is PHSH (upstairs); Frederick the Younger; Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Jun Markl; Bertrand Chamayou; Catalina Cuervo

TERMINAL WEST: Rezz; No Mana; Noizu

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ink & Ash

UGA TIFTON CAMPUS CONFERENCE CENTER: Dwight Yoakam

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Lone Bellow; The Wild Reeds

VISTA ROOM: Steve Everett; Ryan Calhoun

Friday, November 3rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Demetri Martin

CITY WINERY: Talib Kweli

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): The Marshall Tucker Band; Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band; Randall Bramblett

THE EARL: Listener; Levi the Poet; Comrades; Everett

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sonia Tetlow; Zach Seabaugh

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): 311; The Norm (theater); The Upside Down (rooftop)

HIGH MUSEUM: DJ Kemit

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): C2 and the Brothers Reed; Greco

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Mark Gallegos; Mary-Frances Kitchens

THE LOFT: Macabre; Profantica; Nocturnus AD; Demonic Christ; Loss; Sacrocurse; Tombstalker

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Nevermind; Benny Turner

MASQUERADE: Microwave; Big Jesus; Blis (Hell); Chris Fontaine Musical Revival (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Bruce Brittain & the Rent-To-Own Band; Cindy Lou Harrington

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Backyardbirds; Jerry Farber

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Fragile; Zen Time (upstairs); Little Bird; Ben Millburn & Sunglass Moustache; Honey Hips (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Amos Lee; ASO

TERMINAL WEST: The Shadowboxers; Estef

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Jen Kirkman; Shalewa Sharpe

VENKMAN’S: Blair Crimmins & the Hookers

VINYL: Gwen Bunn

VISTA ROOM: Georgia Players Guild

Saturday, November 4th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Wax Tailor; Dirty Art Club

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Hugh, Chris and Lewis

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Eric Roberson

CITY WINERY: Los Lobos; T. Hardy Morris

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Ashley McBride; American Young; Bailey Ingle

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Anarbor; Sundressed; The Everyday Anthem

THE EARL: Subsonics; Midnight Larks; A Drug Called Tradition

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Five-Eight; Michelle Malone Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Daniel Lee Band; Jacob Bryant (theater) Booty Boyz (rooftop)

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Tori Templet

THE LOFT: Demoncy; Acheron; Deceased; Brutality; Morbosidad; Abazagorath; Embalmer; Sadistic Vision

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): The Dirty Doors; Miller and the Other Sinners

MASQUERADE: DJ Scream; DJ Infamous; DJ Genesis; DJ Austin Millz; DJ MekDot

PHILIPS ARENA: Fall Out Boy

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Highbeams; Layne Denton; Kate Coleman

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mary and Friends

THE ROXY: Dustin Lynch

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Quaildogs; Parker Smith & the Bandwith; Other Brother (upstairs); Aaron Gibson; Louise Warren; Stardog; A Daze Dead (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Jun Markl; Bertrand Chamayou; Catalina Cuervo

SWAYZE’S: Pullman Standard; Twin Birds

TERMINAL WEST: The Shadowboxers; Pip the Pansy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Pistol Town

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Marshall Tucker Band; Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band

VENKMAN’S: How & Why; Yacht Rock Schooner

VINYL: Mozzy; YFN Traepound; Skippa Da Flippa

VISTA ROOM: Randall Bramblett Band

Sunday, November 5th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: John Mark McMillan; The Brilliance; LaPeer

CITY WINERY: Los Lobos; T. Hardy Morris

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sarah Potenza; Meghan Linsey; Claire Campbell

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Legacy Music

THE LOFT: Front Line Assembly; Cubanate

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Banks and Shane

MASQUERADE: Citizen; The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die; The Hotelier; Sorority Noise; Rozwell Kidz; ADJY; Great Grandpa; Oso Oso; Alex Napping; Worlds Greatest Dad; Kelsi Grammer; Bitter; After Care; Drowning Lessons; Feverest

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Grace Pettis

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David T & Friends; The Dammages; The Rainmen; Backyard Birds; Caroline & the Ramblers (4:30pm) (upstairs); A Fear of Heights; Ryan Joseph Anderson; Wendlo (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Bishop Briggs; Foreign Air

VENKMAN’S: Nico Lembo Trio

VISTA ROOM: Jeff Mosier Band

