Get Out! October 9 – October 15

Monday, October 9th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Breaking Benjamin

CITY WINERY: Incognito

THE EARL: Book Club; An English Place; Ben Trickey

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

MASQUERADE: The Courtneys (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Atlanta Songwriters Club

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Electric Glitterland (upstairs); Oakland After Dark; The Swell Fellas; For Nations (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Motograter; Keychain; Tach; Hellbent

TABERNACLE: SZA

TERMINAL WEST: Throwing Shade

Tuesday, October 10th

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Andrew Vickery & Friends; The Dryes; Natalie Schlabs

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): The Seratones

CITY WINERY: Incognito

THE EARL: Hundred Waters; Kelsey Lu

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Holly Bowling

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Oh, Jeremiah; Broken String Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mdou Moctar; Drunken Foreigner Band; The TaxiCab Verses (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Wolves in the Throne Room; Pillorian (Hell); Ten Fe (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Black Guayaba (upstairs); Drew Smith; Antonio Long; Turquoise Music (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs); 80s Dance Party (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: DigiTour

Wednesday, October 11th

529: Wand; Darto

AISLE 5: Chelsea Wolfe; Youth Code

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Kali Uchis; Phony Ppl

CITY WINERY: Songhoy Blues

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jerry Joseph; The New Respects

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Davina & the Vagabonds

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Albions (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: KMFDM; ohGr; Lord of the Lost (Heaven); Four Year Strong; Seaway; Like Pacific; Life Lessons; Grayscale (Hell); Vita and the Woolf; Aquashade (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Family Folk Revival; Watching for Foxes; Taylor Chaffin (upstairs); Hurricane Hoss; Andrea Colburn

STAR BAR: Five Eight; The Pauses; World is Watching (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Kaleo

TERMINAL WEST: Alvvays; Nap Eyes

Thursday, October 12th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): DJ Kinesse

CITY WINERY: The Jerry Douglas Band

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Scott Sharrard & the Brickyard Band

THE EARL: Banditos; Midnight Larks; Andrea Colburn & Mud Moseley

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Bill Callahan; Nathan Bowles

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Marcus King Band; The Steel Woods (theater); The Yawpers (rooftop)

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Departure

MASQUERADE: The Devil Wears Prada; Veil of Maya; Silent Planet; Thousand Below (Heaven); Julien Baker; Half Waif (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Christie Lenee; Daniel Champagne

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David Bowick; Trey Broussard; How & Why (upstairs); Matt Megrue; Sean Kelly; Dom Kelly (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Woolly Bushmen; Rod Hamdallah (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: In This Moment

TERMINAL WEST: Ookay; Fox Stevenson

Friday, October 13th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Mandolin Orange; Dori Freeman

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: The Skylarks; Todd Prusin Experience; Bad Friend

CITY WINERY: Ken Block & Drew LaGrande

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Travis Tritt

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): J Roddy Walston & the Business; The Artisanals

THE EARL: Hank & Cupcakes; The Stir

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michaell McDermott; The Bonaventure Quartet

FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY: Dangfly!

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Swingin’ Medallions

FOX THEATRE: Aretha Franklin

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Drake White; The Big Fire (theater); Slendermen (rooftop)

HIGH MUSEUM: DJ Nabs; DJ Kash

HIGHLANDER: Yawning Man; We Are the Asteroid; The Buzzards of Fuzz; Gnomonaut

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): David Patterson

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): The Natural Wonder

MASQUERADE: Have Mercy; Boston Manor; Can’t Swim; A Will Away (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Bill Sheffield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Lost Hollow

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Best to Burn

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Yawpers; Bellbreakers; The Warsaw Clinic (upstairs); Cody Marlowe; The Rad Trads; Brave the Spirit (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Legendary Shack Shakers; Bloodshot Bill; Andrea Colburn & Mud Moseley (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Chris Isaak

TABERNACLE: Thievery Corporation

TERMINAL WEST: Kyle Hollingsworth Band; CBDB

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Growlers

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

VINYL: The National Parks; RIVVRS

Saturday, October 14th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Conor Oberst; The Felice Brothers

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Allman Brothers Jam

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Ron Pope

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Willie Nelson & Family

CITY WINERY: Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers; John K. Samson

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Trevor Noah

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Interstellar Echoes

THE EARL: Oak House; Easter Island; The Artisanals

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sierra Hull

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Original Splitz Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Needtobreathe; The Brummies (theater); The Booty Boyz (rooftop)

HIGHLANDER: Sideburners; Screamin’ Demons; The Breaks

LAND OF A THOUSAND HILLS COFFEE (Roswell): Brian Hoyer

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Four Horsemen

MASQUERADE: Azealia Banks (Heaven); Witt Lowry; Ro Ransom (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola; Eddie Tigner

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Heartstring Hunters

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ballbreakers; Streetfighting Band; The Vinyl Sun (upstairs); Led Zeppelified; Big Murder; Aaron James; The Young & the Elder (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Legendary Shack Shakers; Bloodshot Bill; Willie Heath Neal (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: Adventure Club

TERMINAL WEST: Trippy Turtle

VENKMAN’S: Sans Abri

VINYL: Chantae Chan

WOLF CREEK AMPHITHEATRE: Maze ft. Frankie Beverly; The Whispers

Sunday, October 15th

CITY WINERY: 10,000 Maniacs

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Markiplier

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): The Wood Brothers

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Macy Todd; Claude Bourbon

THE EARL: Lich King; Hidden Intent; Paladin; Old Thrones

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns ft. Beverly “Guitar” Watkins (12pm); River Whyless; Brok Scott; Becky Shaw, DeDe Vogt & Sonia Tetlow

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Glenn Phillips Band; Maggie Mason Hunter & Tommy Jordan; Klezmer Local 42

GAJA KOREAN BAR: Jennifer Chung

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X

MASQUERADE: Yung Baby Tate; Michael Aristotle; Ziggy2Playa; Kennon Rush (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar w/ Eddie Tigner

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Peter Rowan

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tied and Tassled Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tatanka; Lovely Budz (upstairs); Atlanta Beer & Hymns (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Needtobreathe

TERMINAL WEST: MADEINTYO

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Doug Loves Movies

VENKMAN’S: Django Earnhardt

VINYL: Pete Yorn

