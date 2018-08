Get Out! August 13 – August 19

Monday, August 13th

CITY WINERY: Tower of Power

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Kraus; No Life

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Peppino D’Augostino

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Sword; Ume (theater); Hot Ram (rooftop)

JAVA MONKEY: Open Mic

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Octopus Grin; Television After Death; Walk Thru Walls (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TABERNACLE: Dave Chappelle; Jon Stewart

Tuesday, August 14th

CITY WINERY: Tower of Power

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): AFTM; Xanny P; Live Oak (theater); Kill Will; DJ Osmose (rooftop)

THE LOFT: Rico Nasty

MASQUERADE: Plans; The Happy Alrights; Hard Fabric; Doefangs; Redefining Normal (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Skout (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

SYMPHONY HALL: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

TABERNACLE: Dave Chappelle; Jon Stewart

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

VINYL: Castlecomer; The Norm

Wednesday, August 15th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Steel Panther

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Evanescence; Lindsey Stirling

CITY WINERY: Lori McKenna; Dustin Christensen

THE EARL: DeGreaser; Glove; Twisty Cats; Trashcan

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Eddie Ray Arnold; Alex Young

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Mobros; Jay Gonzales (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Macseal; Tongue Karate; Feather Trade; Champagne Colored Cars (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Daniel “Mudcat” Dudeck

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Motion Device (upstairs); Whiskey Tango; Magnolia Moon; Hush Money (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Zigtebra; New Tree

TABERNACLE: Dave Chappelle; Jon Stewart

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VINYL: Vacationer; Sego; StinDrms

VISTA ROOM: Wendlo; Dayshawn Mojica; Mango Season

Thursday, August 16th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Mat Franco

THE EARL: Cascadent; Eddie Rascal; Shoegazers; Kid Macho

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Nate Currin

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Beau + Luci; Oh Jeremiah

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cody Johnson; Jobe Fortner (theater); The Josephines (rooftop)

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Eric Steckel

MASQUERADE: J Wright; Daniel Novello; Yung Shu; Rudy (Hell); Black Oxygen; Surrender Stella; Candybone; Some Kids (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: BadAsh Allstar Team

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: World is Watching; Kyle Troop & the Heretics; Judah Kim & the Assassination; Edelwood (upstairs); Roots of a Rebellion; Aaron Kamm & the One Drops; Nomadic Culture (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Fire & the Knife Duo

STAR BAR: Rare Birds; Blackfox

VENKMAN’S: The Atlanta Jazz Orchestra

VINYL: Kendall Street Company; C2 and the Brothers Reed

Friday, August 17th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drew Parker; Jordan Rowe

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Barrelhouse

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Trombone Shorty; Preservation Hall Jazz Band; Galactic

CITY WINERY: Rhett Miller

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Karen Waldrup

THE EARL: 500 Songs for Kids

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michael McDermott; Halcyon

FAT MATT’S: R ‘n’ B Review

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sail On

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Reverend Connor Tribble (rooftop)

HENRY COUNTY PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (McDonough): John Berry

HIGH MUSEUM: Marquis Hare

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Little Lesley & the Bloodshots; Matthew Paul Revere

JAVA MONKEY: Sarah Kays

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Godsmack; Shinedown

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Purple Madness

MASQUERADE: Black Moth Super Rainbow; The Stargazer Lilies; Air Credits (Hell); For the Fallen Dreams; Prison; Bodysnatcher; Void Eater; Backslide (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

POUR.KITCHEN + BAR: Michael Magno

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Rick Lollar Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): ESOEBO; The Mosleys

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Joe M. Turner; Mike Dunagan; Glenn Strange

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Wrong Way; Taj Motel Trio (upstairs); Dround Hounds; EG Vines; The RagCoats; Auction House Letters (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Michelle Winters

STAR BAR: The Hanging Judge; Redneck Nosferatu; The Jasons

TERMINAL WEST: Stop Light Observations

TILTED KILT: Roy Saunders

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Steve Nebraska & the Bluestems; Boo Reefa

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Stuff You Missed in History Class

VENKMAN’S: Good Times Brass Band; Elisabeth Beckwitt

VINYL: Mansell; Glass House Point; Cloudland

VISTA ROOM: Little Feat Allstars

Saturday, August 18th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Big Daddy & Co.

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Cowboy Mouth

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): 293 Band

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Jason Mraz; Brett Dennen

CITY WINERY: Mac McAnally

CRIMINAL RECORDS: Gringo Star (3pm)

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): EG Kight

THE EARL: 500 Songs for Kids

FAT MATT’S: Juke Joint Dukes

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Side Hustle

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz

GUSTON’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Simply Southern

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Adam Wakefield & Nick Hagelin; Halcyon

FREDERICK BROWN JR. AMPHITHEATER (Peachtree City): Departure

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Villanova

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Thomas Fountain; Andrews Brothers

MASQUERADE: Rich Homie Quan (Hell); Jonah Matranga (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Billy Dean; Linda Davis; Mo Pitney; Ashley Campbell; Carl Jackson

MOTORHEADS (McDonough): Conkrete God

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Albert White; Shelton Powe

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Louis Heriveaux Trio ft. Mia Grace

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chi-Town Transit Authority

RED HARE BREWING COMPANY (Marietta): Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mark Michelson & Friends

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Escape Vehicle; Sugarfoot; Free Hat (upstairs); Deceiving End; Bless the Dead; Echoes of Savages (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Carl Testa

STAR BAR: Dusty Booze & the Baby Haters; The Casket Creatures; Codeine Haze; Screaming Demons; BB’s Blowdown; The Scragglers; Captain & Maybelle

SYMPHONY HALL: Toto

TABERNACLE: Playboi Carti

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The Rainmen; Penny Western

VENKMAN’S: ATL Collective

VINYL: Tony Lucca

Sunday, August 19th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: VAV

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Gary Clements

CITY WINERY: Mac McAnally

THE EARL: Motherfucker; Heads; Vincas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Alex Greiner

FAT MATT’S: Garrett Collins

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: The January Duo; CJ Jones & the Spirit Bones

JAVA MONKEY: Spoken Word Open Mic

MASQUERADE: The Last Ten Seconds of Life; Extortionist; So This is Suffering; Six; A Legacy Unwritten (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

PARK TAVERN: Southern Avenue

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Spark Rocks; Miles Willner & Friends

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Todd Nance & Friends; Back to Memphis (upstairs); Renee Gardner & 3rd Generation; DJ Eboogie X TMV; Jordan Hush; DJ Kalisemo (downstairs)

VENKMAN’S: Harvest Moon

