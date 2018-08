Get Out! August 27 – September 2

Monday, August 27th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Joe Mande

CITY WINERY: Nikka Costa

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

JAVA MONKEY: Open Mic

MASQUERADE: CKY; Slaves; Royal Thunder; Awaken I Am; Get Those Nerds (Heaven)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tennessee Stiffs; Sanctified Revival (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

Tuesday, August 28th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Nonpoint; He Is Legend; Letters From the Fire

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Residente

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Leon Bridges; Masego

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Broken String Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Houndmouth; Liz Cooper & the Stampede (theater); The Georgia Flood; Slow Parade (rooftop)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Keepsake; Winter is Coming; Letting Go; If Not for Me; Turf Wars (upstairs); Chapter:Soul; Misnomer; Grut (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TERMINAL WEST: The Nth Power

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, August 29th

THE BASEMENT: Reverend Beat-Man & Sister Izobel; Dusty Booze & the Baby Haters; The Midnight Larks; DJ Rod Hamdallah

THE EARL: Great Peacock; Kevn Kinney

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jay Gonzales (rooftop)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Noah Guthrie; Oryx & Crake (upstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, August 30th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Jonah Ray; Kurt Braunohler

529: Toke; Canopy; Hot Ram; Bigger Mountain

CITY WINERY: Loose Ends ft. Jane Eugene

THE EARL: The Greatest Generation

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Zay’Marie; The Hot Hearts

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Martha Kelly; Avery Moore; Pat Dean

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Mountain Goats; Al Riggs (theater); Santoros; Taylor Hollingsworth; Country Western (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Jon Roniger & the Good For Nuthin’ Band

MASQUERADE: Orgy; Motograter (Hell); Incite; Aethere (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ashland Craft; Amanda Hale (upstairs); Lullwater; Polar Waves; Warsaw Clinic (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: AlexGordon Hi-Fi

STAR BAR: Rod Hamdallah; The Minks; Ouroboros Boys; Forbidden Waves

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue ft. Peter Stroud

Friday, August 31st

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Sanctified Revival

CITY WINERY: Bobby Rush

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Keltic Kudzu

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Slaughter Beach; Dog; Thin Lips; Tyler Sidney

FAT MATT’S: Sana Blues

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Funk Brotherhood

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jon Langston (theater); Carly Burruss (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Balkun Brothers

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): UZOO

MASQUERADE: TSOL; Reagan Youth; Piûata Protest; Odd Holiday (Hell); Scream Blue Murder; Light the Fire (Purgatory)

RAY’S ON THE RIVER: Will Scruggs Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Wilkes; Chris Coleman; Brandon Clark

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Fairshake; R-Dent; Downcast; Kid Macho

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tito Auger (upstairs); The Relics; Shameless James; Sounds of Fire; Chattahoochee Golden Child (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Sweet Lu Olutosin

STAR BAR: Valkyrie; The Crush; The Scragglers

TERMINAL WEST: Flint Flossy & Turquoise Jeep; The Buckhead Boyz; Kali Cass

TILTED KILT: Rob Symonette

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mango Season; And Love; Wet Jeans

VENKMAN’S: Michael Magno

Saturday, September 1st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Pastor Troy

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Dirty Bird & the Flu

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): The Southern Outlaws

CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING (Athens): Quest Giver; Belcurve; The Pink Stones

DARWIN’S: Spanky’s Monkey

THE EARL: Wovenhand; Blood on the Harp; US Prisms

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers; Cody Marlowe

FAT MATT’S: Randy Chapman & Co.

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Monday’s Alibi

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jon Langston; Drew Dixon (theater); Booty Boyz; Kyle Clark (rooftop)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Sanctified Revival

THE LOFT: TWRP; Planet Booty

MASQUERADE: Seshollowaterboyz (Heaven); September Mourning; Kaleido; Charcoal Tongue; Heartless Romantic; Remnants of Hope; Sister Sandoz (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Grant Green Jr.; G Weevil

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Powell Brothers; Beth // James

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Forrest Isn’t Dead; Frank Mayson; Jordan Danielle Harris (upstairs); Daniel Jordan; Campbell Harrison; Isabelle; Clark King (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Funk You; Andy Frasco; Zale

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Eva Rose & the Bottom Line

VENKMAN’S: ATL Collective; Coyote Anyway

Sunday, September 2nd

CITY WINERY: Theresa Hightower; Reggie Hines; Alex Lattimore; Marvin Hunter & Deb Moore (12pm); Joe Gransden

THE EARL: The Goddamn Gallows; Birdcloud

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Willie Sugarcapps

FAT MATT’S: 10,000 Pontiacs

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Isaac Boyd Jr.

JAVA MONKEY: Spoken Word Open Mic

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

PARK TAVERN: The Nightowls; Angela Perley & the HMS

SELBORNE GREEN (Serenbe): False Hearted Lovers (4pm)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Leah Maloof; Shawn Williams; Hum Ripple (upstairs); The Bluebird Two; Greg Owens; Hunter Callahan (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Quiet Hounds; Jacob and the Good People; Sonia Leigh Band; Project Iceworm; White Violet; Lady Legs; Parker Gispert; Dega; Kitty Snyder; The Wirelight; Evan Stepp (4pm)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

