Get Out! December 31 – January 6
Monday, December 31st
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Kishi Bashi; Linqua Franqa
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Milk Money
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Drivin’ n’ Cryin’; Dan Baird & Homemade Sin
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): E.G. Kight Trio
THE EARL: The Coathangers; Vincas
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone
FAT MATT’S: Pork Bellys
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Highballs; DJ Chief Rocka
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz
THE HIGHLANDER: New Year’s Skaryoke
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): VillaNova
MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): EWF Tribute
MASQUERADE: Sevendust; Can Hill; Madame Mayhem; Shallow Side (Heaven)
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): ESOEBO
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Speakeasy Electro Swing
ROXY: The Roots
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Led Zepplified (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Gringo Star; Anna Kramer & the Lost Cause, Mammabear; Chrome Castle
TERMINAL WEST: Larkin Poe; Andrea & Mud
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Family and Friends; Neighbor Lady; Dot.s
VENKMAN’S: Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics
Tuesday, January 1st
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jared & Amber
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Poetry Slam
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco
Wednesday, January 2nd
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Angie Aparo
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Ethan Phillips; Andy Dixon; Isaiah Breedlove; Sean McCauley; Rob Agocs; Demetrios Tsitsilianos; Liam Parke
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Taylor McCall; Caroline Culver; Mackenzie Carpenter (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Honky-Tonk Karaoke w/ Andrea & Mud
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band
Thursday, January 3rd
CITY WINERY: Conya Doss
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Open Mic
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Amanda Platt & the Honeycutters
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Charlie Starr; Benji Shanks; Levi Lowry
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Underground Springhouse; Sunshine Slowdown; Nick Walker Will (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Landt; Sleep the Owls; Ballistic Rhino; Spurge
TERMINAL WEST: Indigo Girls
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam
Friday, January 4th
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Half Seas Over
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Charlie Starr
CITY WINERY: The Stranger
DRUNKEN UNICORN: Lunar Vacation; Dinner Time; Pinkest
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mark Miller
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Don Flemons
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Sundogs
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Josh Card; The Matt Brantley Band
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Rod Hamdallah
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Erik Stucky; Julianna Finch
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bucket List Burlesque Show
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Gabe Jones; Jude; Glen Pridgen (upstairs); Jay Nixon; Clark Peacock; Rachel House (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Play Center; Ssurround Sound; Odd Squad; Lone Deaf Pig-Dog
SYMPHONY HALL: ASO plays E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Abbey Road Live!
VENKMAN’S: Jill Rock Jones; Mermaid Motor Lounge Acoustic Trio
VINYL: Jester; The Revelries
Saturday, January 5th
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain & the Highway Souls
CITY WINERY: Bilal
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine
DRUNKEN UNICORN: Orchid Mantis; Bero Bero; New Tree; Cathedral Bells
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Cody Marlowe; Madison Parks
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Swingin’ Medallions
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Daniel Lee; Ashland Craft; Chris Chapman
THE HIGHLANDER: The McRyatts; Freakshow Sinema; Eliminate Earth
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Travers Brothership
MASQUERADE: Tenth Row; Stay Here; Hindsight (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Ike Stubblefield; Bill Sheffield
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Street Fightin’ Band
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Skipperdees; After Jack; The Good Graces
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Shawn Williams; Oryx & Crake; L. Marie; Alex Culbreth (upstairs); Exquisite Gender; Cathleen Thomas (downstairs)
STATE FARM ARENA: Snoop Dogg; Warren G; Bone Thugs N Harmony; Kurupt
SYMPHONY HALL: ASO plays E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tribute
VENKMAN’S: Members Only; Lightnin’ Ray
VINYL: The M.Kellz World
Sunday, January 6th
CITY WINERY: Bilal
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Erin Thomas & Clay Evans; The New Blue of Yale
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Matthew Schuler; Julie Gribble
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pyro Melik; Bobbi Cool; Nelfly; GT Courier (downstairs)
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit
