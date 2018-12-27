Get Out! December 31 – January 6

Monday, December 31st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Kishi Bashi; Linqua Franqa

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Milk Money

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Drivin’ n’ Cryin’; Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): E.G. Kight Trio

THE EARL: The Coathangers; Vincas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone

FAT MATT’S: Pork Bellys

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Highballs; DJ Chief Rocka

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz

THE HIGHLANDER: New Year’s Skaryoke

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): VillaNova

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): EWF Tribute

MASQUERADE: Sevendust; Can Hill; Madame Mayhem; Shallow Side (Heaven)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): ESOEBO

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Speakeasy Electro Swing

ROXY: The Roots

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Led Zepplified (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Gringo Star; Anna Kramer & the Lost Cause, Mammabear; Chrome Castle

TERMINAL WEST: Larkin Poe; Andrea & Mud

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Family and Friends; Neighbor Lady; Dot.s

VENKMAN’S: Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics

Tuesday, January 1st

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jared & Amber

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Poetry Slam

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

Wednesday, January 2nd

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Angie Aparo

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Ethan Phillips; Andy Dixon; Isaiah Breedlove; Sean McCauley; Rob Agocs; Demetrios Tsitsilianos; Liam Parke

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Taylor McCall; Caroline Culver; Mackenzie Carpenter (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Honky-Tonk Karaoke w/ Andrea & Mud

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, January 3rd

CITY WINERY: Conya Doss

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Open Mic

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Amanda Platt & the Honeycutters

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Charlie Starr; Benji Shanks; Levi Lowry

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Underground Springhouse; Sunshine Slowdown; Nick Walker Will (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Landt; Sleep the Owls; Ballistic Rhino; Spurge

TERMINAL WEST: Indigo Girls

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Friday, January 4th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Half Seas Over

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Charlie Starr

CITY WINERY: The Stranger

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Lunar Vacation; Dinner Time; Pinkest

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mark Miller

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Don Flemons

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Sundogs

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Josh Card; The Matt Brantley Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Rod Hamdallah

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Erik Stucky; Julianna Finch

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bucket List Burlesque Show

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Gabe Jones; Jude; Glen Pridgen (upstairs); Jay Nixon; Clark Peacock; Rachel House (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Play Center; Ssurround Sound; Odd Squad; Lone Deaf Pig-Dog

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO plays E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Abbey Road Live!

VENKMAN’S: Jill Rock Jones; Mermaid Motor Lounge Acoustic Trio

VINYL: Jester; The Revelries

Saturday, January 5th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain & the Highway Souls

CITY WINERY: Bilal

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Orchid Mantis; Bero Bero; New Tree; Cathedral Bells

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Cody Marlowe; Madison Parks

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Swingin’ Medallions

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Daniel Lee; Ashland Craft; Chris Chapman

THE HIGHLANDER: The McRyatts; Freakshow Sinema; Eliminate Earth

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Travers Brothership

MASQUERADE: Tenth Row; Stay Here; Hindsight (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Ike Stubblefield; Bill Sheffield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Street Fightin’ Band

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Skipperdees; After Jack; The Good Graces

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Shawn Williams; Oryx & Crake; L. Marie; Alex Culbreth (upstairs); Exquisite Gender; Cathleen Thomas (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Snoop Dogg; Warren G; Bone Thugs N Harmony; Kurupt

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO plays E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tribute

VENKMAN’S: Members Only; Lightnin’ Ray

VINYL: The M.Kellz World

Sunday, January 6th

CITY WINERY: Bilal

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Erin Thomas & Clay Evans; The New Blue of Yale

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Matthew Schuler; Julie Gribble

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Pyro Melik; Bobbi Cool; Nelfly; GT Courier (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

