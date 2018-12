Get Out! January 14 – January 20

Monday, January 14th

CITY WINERY: Maysa Leak

CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING CO. (Athens): Dive

THE EARL: Stonefield; A Drug Called Tradition; Mathis Hunter Band

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Lake Street Dive

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

Tuesday, January 15th

CITY WINERY: The Machine

THE EARL: Hank Von Hell; Against the Grain; The Vaginas

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jesse Terry; Sarah Darling

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): 2nd Dinner

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): King Tuff; Stonefield; Eureka California

MASQUERADE: The Amity Affliction; Senses Fail; Silent Planet; Belmont (Heaven); Tyler Carter; R I L E Y; Lances; Loyals (Hell); Shaggy 2 Dope; Ouija Macc (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Grant Farm

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

Wednesday, January 16th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Gregory Alan Isakov

CITY WINERY: Louis York & the Shindellas

THE EARL: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers; Subsonics

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Willy Porter

MASQUERADE: Noname; Elton (Heaven); Gabby’s World; Yowler; True Blossom (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chuck McDowell; Korby Lenker; Dan Navarro; David Olney

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Self Will Run Riot; Bird Laww; The Night Howlers (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Honky-Tonk Karaoke w/ Andrea & Mud

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VINYL: Gnash; Mallrat; Guardin

Thursday, January 17th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Dog Park

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Scotty McCreery

CITY WINERY: Steve Tyrell

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Open Mic

THE EARL: Bowie in Sweats

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Elenowen; Joshua Fletcher; Caitlin Canty; The Oshima Brothers

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Otis Redding III; Pip the Pansy; Sam Burchfield; Kara Waters; Tom Ryan; Davis Causey

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Chris Lane; Gabby Barrett

MASQUERADE: Makari; Soft-Spoken; Cascading; Evergreen (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jimi Cravity (upstairs); Skyway Man; New Man (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Gunpowder Gray; Bad Spell; Pine & Tolliver; Gimme Gimme Gimme

TERMINAL WEST: Brent Cobb

VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Latin Jazz Orchestra

Friday, January 18th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Barrelhouse

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Oh My Girl

CITY WINERY: Departure

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Gareth Asher; Hunter Callahan; Hannah Murphy

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jen Sincero

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Brent Cobb; Savannah Conley

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Pierce Edens; The Underhill Family Orchestra

JEKYLL BREWING (Alpharetta): Acoustical Left

MASQUERADE: Comethazine; Jaydayoungan; Lil Gnar; TNT Tez (Heaven)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Daniel Hardin; Everyday Dogs

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Priscilla Block

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: enrage; Silent & Listen (upstairs); Deep Shag (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Wyldlife; Mama; Ravagers; Sick Bags; Bad Sons; Ladrones; The Sadists; Pleather

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Devil Makes Three; Lost Dog Street Band

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

Saturday, January 19th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Pavlo

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Travis Meadows

THE EARL: Brother Hawk; Evan Stepp & the Piners; The Pink Stones

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Citizen Gold; The Night Shift; Carrie Newcomer

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Charley Woods; The New Harvey Family Singers

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Revel in Romance

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Rehab

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Brent Cobb

THE HIGHLANDER: The Lone Deaf Pig Dog; Magoo’s Heros; Genki Genki Panic

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Orange Constant

JEKYLL BREWING (Alpharetta): Did Mommy Say Sorry?

MASQUERADE: 10 Years; Far-Less; State of Illusion (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings; Bill Sheffield

PONTOON BREWING (Sandy Springs): AndLove (12pm)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Tray Dahl & the Jugtime Ragband

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rezur; Braxton & the Renditions (upstairs)

STAR BAR: Dirty Fences; RMBLR; Trouble Boys; BBQT; Brower; Crocodile Tears; Criminal Kids; Cheap Tissue; Rod Hamdallah; Fixed Faces; The Fill Ins (5pm)

TABERNACLE: Greensky Bluegrass

TERMINAL WEST: Aaron Watson

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Cover to Cover

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

Sunday, January 20th

CITY WINERY: Steve Earle

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: The Beach Boys

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Natalie Brady

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Greg Laswell; Kristopher James; Fort Atlantic

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Cassie Chantel & Claire Campbell; Kim Almond & Sarah Zuñiga; Clarence Cameron & Don Chambers; Chaniece & Eric Carter; Reggie Willis & Wilma; Chereese Dunn & Beto Cacao; ManGo Smith & Yuria; LC & Erica Strout; Noc Da Don & Dan Horowitz; Day’Marie & Rob McMaken

THE LOFT: Pete Yorn

MASQUERADE: The Sound of Thunder; Lords of the Trident; Inviolate; ZRUDA; Scorched Man (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Other Favorites (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Mick Jenkins

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VENKMAN’S: Steve’s Super Group

Stonefield photo by Sally Patti.

