Get Out! January 7 – January 13

Monday, January 7th

CITY WINERY: Cracker; Camper Van Beethoven

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Fairshake; Bergenline; Rowdy Leaf; Roseville

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

Tuesday, January 8th

CITY WINERY: Le Chic

EDDIE’S ATTIC: James of Mosaics

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Powers; Ozello

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: James Hooper; Josiah; Solomon; K. Lindo (upstairs); Vladimir; Las Nubes; Volcano (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

Wednesday, January 9th

CITY WINERY: Richard Lloyd

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Andi Kezh; SarahJane

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kaotic Nightz (upstairs)

STAR BAR: Honky-Tonk Karaoke w/ Andrea & Mud

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, January 10th

529: Yawning Man; The Buzzards of Fuzz; Fantomen

CITY WINERY: Trina Broussard

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Open Mic

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Haraway Brothers; Chris Stalcup

INFINITE ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): Kane Brown

THE LOFT: Ashlee + Evan

MASQUERADE: High On Fire; Toke; Year of the Cobra (Hell); Unturned; Silver Age (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Ordinary Elephant; Clay Parker; Jodi James

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Holly St. Band; Original Complex; Mike Henigan & the PawBoys (upstairs); Lil40; Tie Dye Intellect; JiggSaw; Jalani Williams (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Nobody’s Darlings; Sloane

TERMINAL WEST: Space Jesus

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

Friday, January 11th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Free Lance Ruckus

CITY WINERY: Alejandro Escovedo & Don Antonio

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Crawford & Power

THE EARL: Carbonas; Predator; Ryan Dinosaur; Wash

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Lily Rose; RYLY; Tyler Jarvis

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kinchafoonee Cowboys

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Lake Street Dive; Mikaela Davis

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Swain and the Highway Souls

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): The Drifters

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Cazanovas

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Seth Glier

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Sweet Melissa & the Ramblin’ Men; Back to Memphis

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Casual Cadenza; The Vinyl Suns; Jacks River Band (upstairs); The Keepsake; Shoegazers; President Sam; Fairshake (downstairs)

STAR BAR: C Shorty; Space Giants; Rare Birds; DJ Cozy Shawn

TERMINAL WEST: Eric Gales

TIN ROOF CANTINA: 4 Daze Dead; 7 Stone Riot; All or Nothing

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Space Jesus; Buku; Of the Trees; Huxley Anne

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

VINYL: Roshambeaux; Nocturnal Animals; Fury in Few

Saturday, January 12th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Ground Hum

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Morgan Wallen; Hardy; Lainey Wilson

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Alex Guthrie

THE EARL: Bit Brigade; Thorax

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Chip McGuire Band; The Ain’t Sisters

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Abbey Road Live

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Yacht Rock Revue

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Trae Pierce & the T-Stones

MASQUERADE: Mineral; Tancred; Pohgoh (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Frankie’s Blues Mission; The Rockaholics

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Callaghan; Ross Newell

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Michael Frisbee; Mark Johnson; Jim Leach

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Big Sam’s Funky Nation; Tastebud (upstairs); Tomato Band; Aceofdiamonds; Zach Flowers (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Five Eight; The Ladies of…; Darling Machine

TERMINAL WEST: Fruition

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The Muckers

VENKMAN’S: Reeling in the Years; Matt Wauchope & Terrence Prather

VINYL: Halem Albright Band; Fooshee’s Forecast

Sunday, January 13th

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ray Scott; Molly Stevens

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Modoca

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ozello; thelightsequence; Mahalo; Soda Jerks (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VENKMAN’S: Guitar Shed Winter Revival

VINYL: SMG4 Live

Alejandro Escovedo photo by Nancy Escovedo.

