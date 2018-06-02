Get Out! June 18 – June 24

Monday, June 18th

CITY WINERY: Louis York

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: The Pork Bellys

MASQUERADE: Jeremy Enigk; Chris Staples (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam Session

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Adam & Kizzie; Nick Rosen

ROXY: Enanitos Verdes & Homres G

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Karmen Roze; God Among Zombies; Pryzms (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown

Tuesday, June 19th

THE BASEMENT: Of Feather and Bone; Tomb Mold; Obsolescence; The Ancient Void

CITY WINERY: The Yardbirds

DARWIN’S: Ol GoForth

THE EARL: Young Widows; Null; Harmacy

EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Ryan Harris

FAT MATT’S: Gray & the Bad Boys

MASQUERADE: Snow Tha Product (Heaven); Middle Kids; Duncan Fellows (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

ROXY: Arctic Monkeys

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Canines; Twin Beds; Aoshi; The Hearsay (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

VINYL: Nobigdyl

Wednesday, June 20th

CITY WINERY: Marcia Ball

DARWIN’S: Pro Jam

THE EARL: YOB; Bell Witch; Lazer/Wulf

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Andy McKee

FAT MATT’S: The Wild Hares

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jason Webb; Noell Appling; Jake Ward; Aaron Stafford; Sarah Kale

MASQUERADE: Trashionality; Kid Macho; Fun Isn’t Fair; Close Enough (Hell); Bass Psychics; Eliot Lipp; NOHC; Cozm & Naught (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Danny “Mudcat” Dudeck

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chuck McDowell; Pushing Chain; Dave Cofell; Jonathan Peyton

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

THE ROOKERY (Macon): Kevn Kinney

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Willess; Scarlet Canary; Still Warning (upstairs)

STAR BAR: The Murder Junkies; Taped Fist

TERMINAL WEST: Cold Cave; Black Marble; Choir Boy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Thursday, June 21st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): New Madrid; DEGA; Partials

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Little Gold; Immaterial Possession; Small Science

CITY WINERY: Ray Wylie Hubbard; Jeff Plankenhorn

CLERMONT LOUNGE: The Joykills; Baby Baby; PLS PLS

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock Band

THE EARL: Flasher

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Von Grey; Tyler Hilton; Corey Balsamo

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

MASQUERADE: Eric Bellinger (Hell); Alvarez Kings; Anarbor (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

THE ROOKERY (Macon): Marcia Ball

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Parker Gispert (upstairs); Adam Garrison; John Santiago (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Brandon Crocker

STAR BAR: Rod Hamdallah; Hotel Ten Eyes; A Drug Called Tradition

TERMINAL WEST: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

VINYL: Phangs; The Victor; DBMK

Friday, June 22nd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cinemechanica; Double Ferrari; Motherfucker; Vincas

529: Simon Joyner; My First Rodeo; New Madrid

ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES: Dirty Dozen Brass Band; Misnomer; Linqua Franqa; Caufield; The Norm; Luxury Vehicle; Velveteen Pink (5pm)

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): John Eidenire

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Muscadine Bloodline

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Darlington Road

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): The Shut Ups; Don Chambers; The Arcs; Five-Eight; Shehehe

CINE (Athens): AFTM; Sunny South Blues Band

CITY WINERY: Sawyer Fredericks

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Chuck Cannon

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Animal Flag; Sinai Vessel; Jelani Sei

THE EARL: Tiger! Tiger!; The Hardwoods; Roadkill Debutante

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sons of Bill; Von Grey

FAT MATT’S: Red Sugar Blues

FLICKER (Athens): Georgia Dish Boys; Hunger Anthem; Divine Feed

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kyle Clark; Rebel Union; Jonathan Peyton; Ashley Walls

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): T. Hardy Morris; Neighbor Lady; Hunter Morris & Blue Blood; Hank Sullivant (theater); Nihilist Cheerleader; Twen; Grand Vapids; Justin & the Cosmics; Jay Gonzalez

THE GLOBE (Athens): Donner Party; Breath Lanes; Chrystal Leonard

GO BAR (Athens): Shade; Fart Jar; Wieuca; Dead Neighbors; Immaterial Possession; Richard Gumby; Quest Giver; Lavender Holyfield

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Kenosha Kid; Claire Campbell

THE HIGHLANDER: Twin Trances; Tokers; Femur

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Quiet Hollers; The Head

THE IRON FACTORY (Athens): Telemarket; Sono Lumini; Property of Bolton

JAVA MONKEY: Willow & Wood

LITTLE KINGS (Athens): Eureka California; Antlered Aunt Lord; WesdaRuler; Marshmallow Coast

LIVE WIRE (Athens): Andy Bruh; Pure Colors; Robbie Dude; Harvey FunkWalker

MASQUERADE: Polkadot Cadaver; Sarah & the Safe Word; Moreland the Shooting; Rob Queen (Hell); Dessa; MONAKR (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Randall Bramblett Band

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bombshell Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David Cone; Ian Haddock; Tre Brousard (upstairs); Famous by February; Mixtribe; Fairshake (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Gladius

STAR BAR: Black P$ssy; Sash the Bash; The Pussywillows

SWEETLAND AMPHITHEATRE (LaGrange): Martina McBride

SYMPHONY HALL: Manhattan Transfer

TERMINAL WEST: JoJo; Malia Civetz

TERRAPIN BEER CO. (Athens): Lullwater; World’s Greatest Dad; Polar Waves; Breaux!; Jet Phase

TIJUANA GARAGE: Hunter Callahan

TILTED KILT: Jeffrey Willis

VINYL: Evil Empire; 10,000 Days

THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs

Saturday, June 23rd

BIG TEX: Kitty Rose & the Rattlers

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Oak House; Cracker; Grand

ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES: Family and Friends; Partials; Universal Sigh; Oh Jeremiah; Tuten Brothers; Palace Doctor; Dangfly; Drew Beskin; Wanderwild; Light Brigade; Andrew Blooms; Grant Cowan; Sarah Zuniga; PV-23; Richie Bruckshot (12pm)

ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDENS: JJ Grey & Mofro

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Trey Teem Trio

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Vintage Boogie Band

CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Zack Hembree & the Satan Sisters; Marses; Guillotine; Savagist; Lazer/Wulf

CINE (Athens): Chief Rocka; Solo 10K; Ant Do Ripper; AgTezz; RocbolZay; Valley Girl D; BYV; DK; Dictator; CatchOne Baldie; Kxng Blanco; Javae; Kid Arsenic; DJ Chief Rocka; Ishues; Motorhead 2X; Minnie Lea

CITY WINERY: Bacon Brothers

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Bill Maher

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Michelle Malone

DARWIN’S: Annika Chambers

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Blac Rabbit

THE EARL: Elijah Jones & the Tenderness; JesusHoney; Swing Set

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rebel Union; Roxie Watson

FAT MATT’S: Mr. Chapman’s Quarterly Revue

FLICKER (Athens): Tears for the Dying; Liberator; Nicholas Mallis & the Borealis

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Orquestra MaCuba; DJ K.Liente

FREDERICK BROWN JR. AMPHITHEATRE (Peachtree City): Eddie Money; Starship ft. Mickey Thomas

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Bobby’s Shorts; Bully; David Barbe & Inward Dream Ebb; Easter Island (theater); Booty Boyz; Xanny P; The High Divers; Los Coast; Parker Gispert (rooftop)

THE GLOBE (Athens): big jazz boy; Justin Cheserek; Easy Now; The Gypsy Wildcats

GO BAR (Athens): DJ Mahogany; Material Girls; Hannie & the Slobs; Clip Art; Mr. e; Apparition; Cult of Riggonia

GUSTON’S (Kennesaw): TouchFire

HARD ROCK CAFÉ: Glenn Phillips; Moses Mo; Spencer Kilpatrick; Steve Pace; Rick Richards; Gary Gilbert; Roger “Hurricane” Wilson; George Price

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Blackberry Smoke; The Marcus King Band

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Klezmer Local 42; The Hobohemians

THE HIGHLANDER: Aden Paul; Screaming Demons; The Sideburners

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Two Takes; The Hollow Roots

THE IRON FACTORY (Athens): Caufield; The YOD; Seline Haze; KMG

LITTLE KINGS (Athens): Deep State; Harry Carey; Claire Cronin; State Champion

LIVE WIRE (Athens): Heart of Pine; The Vegabonds; Redstone Ramblers; Clay Leverett & John Neff

MASQUERADE: Hoodrich Pablo Juan; Lud Foe (Heaven); Dog Fashion Disco; Heartless Romantic; Blood on the Harp (Hell); City in the Clouds; We Wear the Mask; Tomorrow We Ride; The Wake Up Kids (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tribute; Larry Bowie

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Layne Denton Band; Rachel Wiggins

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Fritz Krieg Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rock N Roll Animals; Chris Edmunds; Flashback Flash (upstairs); Austin Coleman; Hughes Taylor (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Myles Brown

STAR BAR: Eureka Failure; Bloodplums; Smoochface; Antbrain

TERMINAL WEST: The Roosevelts; Frances Cone

TERRAPIN BEER CO. (Athens): St. Pé; Cusses; StereoRiots; Starbenders; Moon Chief

TIJUANA GARAGE: The Spins

TIN ROOF CANTINA: RTW

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Connells

VENKMAN’S: New Sensation; Rosey

VINYL: Quiet Hollers; The Georgia Flood

WILD ADVENTURES (Valdosta): Newsboys United

THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Summer Hymns

Sunday, June 24th

ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES: The Connells; Dexter Romweber Duo; Elf Power; Chris Stamey Group; Dom Flemons; Cicada Rhythm; Athens Cowboy Choir; Joe Willy & the Movin’ Men; Timi Conley & the Wonderland Rangers; Cortez Garza; Mary & the Hot Hotty-Hots (12:30pm)

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Aly & AJ

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Corey Alan Rose

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Brandi Carlisle; Shovels & Rope; The Secret Sisters

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Zale

FAT MATT’S: 10,000 Pontiacs

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dee Lucas

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X

MASQUERADE: Whitechapel; The Black Dahlia Murder; Fleshgod Apocalypse; Aversions Crown; Shadow of Intent (Heaven); Sheck Wes; Valee (Hell); Katie Von Schleicher; Saline; Clavicle (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ben Wade Band; Brytly; Manny Cortez

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kelly Willis (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VENKMAN’S: Grant Green Jr.

Tiger! Tiger! photo by Sloan Rainwater.

0