Get Out! June 18 – June 24
Monday, June 18th
CITY WINERY: Louis York
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic
FAT MATT’S: The Pork Bellys
MASQUERADE: Jeremy Enigk; Chris Staples (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam Session
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Adam & Kizzie; Nick Rosen
ROXY: Enanitos Verdes & Homres G
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Karmen Roze; God Among Zombies; Pryzms (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown
Tuesday, June 19th
THE BASEMENT: Of Feather and Bone; Tomb Mold; Obsolescence; The Ancient Void
CITY WINERY: The Yardbirds
DARWIN’S: Ol GoForth
THE EARL: Young Widows; Null; Harmacy
EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Ryan Harris
FAT MATT’S: Gray & the Bad Boys
MASQUERADE: Snow Tha Product (Heaven); Middle Kids; Duncan Fellows (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas
ROXY: Arctic Monkeys
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Canines; Twin Beds; Aoshi; The Hearsay (downstairs)
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco
VINYL: Nobigdyl
Wednesday, June 20th
CITY WINERY: Marcia Ball
DARWIN’S: Pro Jam
THE EARL: YOB; Bell Witch; Lazer/Wulf
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Andy McKee
FAT MATT’S: The Wild Hares
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jason Webb; Noell Appling; Jake Ward; Aaron Stafford; Sarah Kale
MASQUERADE: Trashionality; Kid Macho; Fun Isn’t Fair; Close Enough (Hell); Bass Psychics; Eliot Lipp; NOHC; Cozm & Naught (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Danny “Mudcat” Dudeck
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chuck McDowell; Pushing Chain; Dave Cofell; Jonathan Peyton
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
THE ROOKERY (Macon): Kevn Kinney
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Willess; Scarlet Canary; Still Warning (upstairs)
STAR BAR: The Murder Junkies; Taped Fist
TERMINAL WEST: Cold Cave; Black Marble; Choir Boy
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Thursday, June 21st
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): New Madrid; DEGA; Partials
CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Little Gold; Immaterial Possession; Small Science
CITY WINERY: Ray Wylie Hubbard; Jeff Plankenhorn
CLERMONT LOUNGE: The Joykills; Baby Baby; PLS PLS
DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock Band
THE EARL: Flasher
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Von Grey; Tyler Hilton; Corey Balsamo
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
MASQUERADE: Eric Bellinger (Hell); Alvarez Kings; Anarbor (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
THE ROOKERY (Macon): Marcia Ball
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Parker Gispert (upstairs); Adam Garrison; John Santiago (downstairs)
SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Brandon Crocker
STAR BAR: Rod Hamdallah; Hotel Ten Eyes; A Drug Called Tradition
TERMINAL WEST: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
VINYL: Phangs; The Victor; DBMK
Friday, June 22nd
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cinemechanica; Double Ferrari; Motherfucker; Vincas
529: Simon Joyner; My First Rodeo; New Madrid
ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES: Dirty Dozen Brass Band; Misnomer; Linqua Franqa; Caufield; The Norm; Luxury Vehicle; Velveteen Pink (5pm)
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): John Eidenire
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Muscadine Bloodline
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Darlington Road
CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): The Shut Ups; Don Chambers; The Arcs; Five-Eight; Shehehe
CINE (Athens): AFTM; Sunny South Blues Band
CITY WINERY: Sawyer Fredericks
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Chuck Cannon
DRUNKEN UNICORN: Animal Flag; Sinai Vessel; Jelani Sei
THE EARL: Tiger! Tiger!; The Hardwoods; Roadkill Debutante
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sons of Bill; Von Grey
FAT MATT’S: Red Sugar Blues
FLICKER (Athens): Georgia Dish Boys; Hunger Anthem; Divine Feed
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kyle Clark; Rebel Union; Jonathan Peyton; Ashley Walls
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): T. Hardy Morris; Neighbor Lady; Hunter Morris & Blue Blood; Hank Sullivant (theater); Nihilist Cheerleader; Twen; Grand Vapids; Justin & the Cosmics; Jay Gonzalez
THE GLOBE (Athens): Donner Party; Breath Lanes; Chrystal Leonard
GO BAR (Athens): Shade; Fart Jar; Wieuca; Dead Neighbors; Immaterial Possession; Richard Gumby; Quest Giver; Lavender Holyfield
HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band
HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Kenosha Kid; Claire Campbell
THE HIGHLANDER: Twin Trances; Tokers; Femur
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Quiet Hollers; The Head
THE IRON FACTORY (Athens): Telemarket; Sono Lumini; Property of Bolton
JAVA MONKEY: Willow & Wood
LITTLE KINGS (Athens): Eureka California; Antlered Aunt Lord; WesdaRuler; Marshmallow Coast
LIVE WIRE (Athens): Andy Bruh; Pure Colors; Robbie Dude; Harvey FunkWalker
MASQUERADE: Polkadot Cadaver; Sarah & the Safe Word; Moreland the Shooting; Rob Queen (Hell); Dessa; MONAKR (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Randall Bramblett Band
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bombshell Burlesque
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David Cone; Ian Haddock; Tre Brousard (upstairs); Famous by February; Mixtribe; Fairshake (downstairs)
SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Gladius
STAR BAR: Black P$ssy; Sash the Bash; The Pussywillows
SWEETLAND AMPHITHEATRE (LaGrange): Martina McBride
SYMPHONY HALL: Manhattan Transfer
TERMINAL WEST: JoJo; Malia Civetz
TERRAPIN BEER CO. (Athens): Lullwater; World’s Greatest Dad; Polar Waves; Breaux!; Jet Phase
TIJUANA GARAGE: Hunter Callahan
TILTED KILT: Jeffrey Willis
VINYL: Evil Empire; 10,000 Days
THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs
Saturday, June 23rd
BIG TEX: Kitty Rose & the Rattlers
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Oak House; Cracker; Grand
ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES: Family and Friends; Partials; Universal Sigh; Oh Jeremiah; Tuten Brothers; Palace Doctor; Dangfly; Drew Beskin; Wanderwild; Light Brigade; Andrew Blooms; Grant Cowan; Sarah Zuniga; PV-23; Richie Bruckshot (12pm)
ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDENS: JJ Grey & Mofro
BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Trey Teem Trio
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Vintage Boogie Band
CALEDONIA LOUNGE (Athens): Zack Hembree & the Satan Sisters; Marses; Guillotine; Savagist; Lazer/Wulf
CINE (Athens): Chief Rocka; Solo 10K; Ant Do Ripper; AgTezz; RocbolZay; Valley Girl D; BYV; DK; Dictator; CatchOne Baldie; Kxng Blanco; Javae; Kid Arsenic; DJ Chief Rocka; Ishues; Motorhead 2X; Minnie Lea
CITY WINERY: Bacon Brothers
COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Bill Maher
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Michelle Malone
DARWIN’S: Annika Chambers
DRUNKEN UNICORN: Blac Rabbit
THE EARL: Elijah Jones & the Tenderness; JesusHoney; Swing Set
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Rebel Union; Roxie Watson
FAT MATT’S: Mr. Chapman’s Quarterly Revue
FLICKER (Athens): Tears for the Dying; Liberator; Nicholas Mallis & the Borealis
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Orquestra MaCuba; DJ K.Liente
FREDERICK BROWN JR. AMPHITHEATRE (Peachtree City): Eddie Money; Starship ft. Mickey Thomas
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Bobby’s Shorts; Bully; David Barbe & Inward Dream Ebb; Easter Island (theater); Booty Boyz; Xanny P; The High Divers; Los Coast; Parker Gispert (rooftop)
THE GLOBE (Athens): big jazz boy; Justin Cheserek; Easy Now; The Gypsy Wildcats
GO BAR (Athens): DJ Mahogany; Material Girls; Hannie & the Slobs; Clip Art; Mr. e; Apparition; Cult of Riggonia
GUSTON’S (Kennesaw): TouchFire
HARD ROCK CAFÉ: Glenn Phillips; Moses Mo; Spencer Kilpatrick; Steve Pace; Rick Richards; Gary Gilbert; Roger “Hurricane” Wilson; George Price
HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Blackberry Smoke; The Marcus King Band
HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Klezmer Local 42; The Hobohemians
THE HIGHLANDER: Aden Paul; Screaming Demons; The Sideburners
HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Two Takes; The Hollow Roots
THE IRON FACTORY (Athens): Caufield; The YOD; Seline Haze; KMG
LITTLE KINGS (Athens): Deep State; Harry Carey; Claire Cronin; State Champion
LIVE WIRE (Athens): Heart of Pine; The Vegabonds; Redstone Ramblers; Clay Leverett & John Neff
MASQUERADE: Hoodrich Pablo Juan; Lud Foe (Heaven); Dog Fashion Disco; Heartless Romantic; Blood on the Harp (Hell); City in the Clouds; We Wear the Mask; Tomorrow We Ride; The Wake Up Kids (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tribute; Larry Bowie
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Layne Denton Band; Rachel Wiggins
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Fritz Krieg Burlesque
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rock N Roll Animals; Chris Edmunds; Flashback Flash (upstairs); Austin Coleman; Hughes Taylor (downstairs)
SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Myles Brown
STAR BAR: Eureka Failure; Bloodplums; Smoochface; Antbrain
TERMINAL WEST: The Roosevelts; Frances Cone
TERRAPIN BEER CO. (Athens): St. Pé; Cusses; StereoRiots; Starbenders; Moon Chief
TIJUANA GARAGE: The Spins
TIN ROOF CANTINA: RTW
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Connells
VENKMAN’S: New Sensation; Rosey
VINYL: Quiet Hollers; The Georgia Flood
WILD ADVENTURES (Valdosta): Newsboys United
THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Summer Hymns
Sunday, June 24th
ATHFEST OUTDOOR STAGES: The Connells; Dexter Romweber Duo; Elf Power; Chris Stamey Group; Dom Flemons; Cicada Rhythm; Athens Cowboy Choir; Joe Willy & the Movin’ Men; Timi Conley & the Wonderland Rangers; Cortez Garza; Mary & the Hot Hotty-Hots (12:30pm)
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Aly & AJ
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Corey Alan Rose
CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Brandi Carlisle; Shovels & Rope; The Secret Sisters
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Zale
FAT MATT’S: 10,000 Pontiacs
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Dee Lucas
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X
MASQUERADE: Whitechapel; The Black Dahlia Murder; Fleshgod Apocalypse; Aversions Crown; Shadow of Intent (Heaven); Sheck Wes; Valee (Hell); Katie Von Schleicher; Saline; Clavicle (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ben Wade Band; Brytly; Manny Cortez
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kelly Willis (upstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit
VENKMAN’S: Grant Green Jr.
Tiger! Tiger! photo by Sloan Rainwater.
