Get Out! March 26 – April 1

Monday, March 26th

CITY WINERY: Al Jardine

THE EARL: Incantation; Father Befouled; Seraphic Entombment

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriter’s Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Pork Bellys

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Redstone Ramblers; Norma Rae; Heart of Pine (rooftop)

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Between The Buried and Me; The Dear Hunter; Leprous (Heaven); The Buttertones (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown Open Mic

Tuesday, March 27th

THE EARL: Thelma & The Sleaze; Craig Brown Band; Nikki & the Phantom Callers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jim Lauderdale

FAT MATT’S: Gray & The Bad Boys

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Standard

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Powers; All The Other Reindeer (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Villain of the Story; Deadshipos; We Gave It Hell; Atlus (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

THE ROXY: Miguel; SiR; Nonchalant Savant

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TERMINAL WEST: Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather; Rushton Kelly

Wednesday, March 28th

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Silk

THE EARL: Caroline Rose; WASI

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jennifer Hartswick; Nick Cassarino

FAT MATT’S: Blues Hearts

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Black Tiger Sex Machine (theater); Roshambeaux (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Ty Dolla $ign; 24hrs; Marc e. Bassy; TeeCee4800; Dre Sinatra; Toni Romiti (Heaven); Mickey Avalon; Dirt Nasty (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat Solo

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Claire Lynch Band; Banks and Shane

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

STAR BAR: The Boy Jones

TERMINAL WEST: Cigarettes After Sex

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, March 29th

529: Walter Salas-Humara; Bark; The Skylarks

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Butch Walker

CHARLES MORRIS CENTER (Savannah): Pat Martino Quintet (12:30pm)

CITY WINERY: Lee Ann Womack; Charlie Worsham

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Andrea Colburn & Mud Mosley

THE EARL: Agent Orange; The Atom Age; The Compartmentalizationalists

EDDIE’S ATTIC: North Mississippi Allstars

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Runaway Gin

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Yacht Rock Revue (theater); Oginalii (rooftop)

THE LOFT: Ripe

LUCAS THEATRE (Savannah): Howard Alden; Romero Lubambo & Chico Pinheiro; Pat Martino; “King” Solomon Hicks

MASQUERADE: Sorority Noise; Remo Drive; Jelani Sei (Hell); Hunny; Made Violent; Talk In Tongues (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Reid Morris; Wyatt Edmondson; Jeff Kujan

SHIPS OF THE SEA (Savannah): Rhonda Vincent & the Rage; Claire Lynch Band

STAR BAR: Sex Farm; Fun Isn’t Fair

TERMINAL WEST: Rainbow Kitten Surprise; CAAMP

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

YAMACRAW CENTER (Savannah): Zurich Chamber Orchestra

Friday, March 30th

40 WATT (Athens): Tyler Childers

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): The Doods

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Mavericks

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Chrissy Metz; Lil Skies; Landon Cube

CHARLES MORRIS CENTER (Savannah): Derek Gripper’s African Strings Project; Trio Da Kali

CITY WINERY: Lee Ann Womack

THE EARL: EYEHATEGOD; Cro-Mags; Buzzov-en

EDDIE’S ATTIC: North Mississippi Allstars

FAT MATT’S: Big C

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Gift Economy

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): OTIS

LUCAS THEATRE (Savannah): Paul Thorn; Blind Boys of Alabama

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Pretty Vacant

MASQUERADE: Our Last Night; I The Mighty; Don Broco; Jule Vera (Heaven); Icon For Hire; Makeout; Courage My Love (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat and the Atlanta Horns

SHIPS OF THE SEA (Savannah): Margaret Glaspy; Jenny Scheinbar’s Mischief & Mayhem

TERMINAL WEST: Rainbow Kitten Surprise; CAAMP

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Yacht Rock Revue; Saved By The Band

YAMACRAW CENTER (Savannah): Zurich Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, March 31st

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Barrelhouse

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: ATL Collective

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Sattar

CHARLES MORRIS CENTER (Savannah): Antonio Zambujo

CITY WINERY: Departure

CLERMONT LOUNGE: DJ Romeo Cologne; DJ Kwasi Mandisco

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Darren Knight

THE EARL: Midnight Larks; reverends; Twisty Cats

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Margaret Glaspy; Cody Marlowe

FAT MATT’S: Garrett Collins

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Paul Thorn Band; Caleb Caudle

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Twin Peaks; The Districts; Palace Doctor (theater); Nihilist Cheerleader (rooftop)

HENDERSHOT’S (Athens): Tyrus Manning and The Slaw Dog Biscuits

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Woofs

LUCAS THEATRE (Savannah): Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIO (Woodstock): Heart Breaker

MASQUERADE: Movements; Can’t Swim; Gleemer; Super Whatevr (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat and the Atlanta Horns

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Peter Mulvey

SHIPS OF THE SEA (Savannah): John Moreland; Aaron Lee Tasjan

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Felipe Esparza

