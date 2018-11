Get Out! November 26 – December 2

Monday, November 26th

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Moneiies; Brii Feel; Wiz Kid the Weirdo (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown

Tuesday, November 27th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Wonder Years; Have Mercy; Oso Oso; Shortly; Roxbury

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Rittz; King Lil G

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Chief Keef

CITY WINERY: J Mascis

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Susto Stories

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Grass Is Dead (theater)

MASQUERADE: Jesse Royal; Bread Doe (Hell); With Confidence; Broadside; Sleep on It; Small Talks (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Lethal Tender; Craigzlist Punks; The Lone Deaf Pig-Dog (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TABERNACLE: Fonseca

VINYL: Harry Hudson; JP Saxe

Wednesday, November 28th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Boombox Cartel; graves; Nessly; Rickyxsan

THE EARL: DEGA; Mechanical River; Buxton

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Parker Smith; Levon

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

MASQUERADE: Yung Pinch; Tyla Yawek (Heaven); Scorched Moon; Paladin; Spectria; Jet Engine Dragon (Hell); Arin Ray (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Machine Kid (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, November 29th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Come; Elf Power; Arcwelder; The Velvet Monkeys; The Stroke Band

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Boombox Cartel; DROELOE; Kap G; Eclipse

CALEDONIA LOUNGE: Man or Astro-Man?; The Gotobeds; Tar; Pylon Reenactment Society; Honey Radar

CITY WINERY: Dave Hollister

CLERMONT LOUNGE: The Rock*A*Teens; Bad Spell; Illegal Drugs

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Annie Liebovitz

THE EARL: Birdcloud; DIP; Superbody

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Moses Mo; Gabriel Kahane

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Reel Big Fish; Ballyhoo!; We Are the Union (theater)

MASQUERADE: Feddie Gibbs; G Perico (Hell); Soccer Mommy; Ratboys (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dead King Cotton; Alex & Todd

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Lost Dog Street Band; South Hill Banks; The Broken String Band (upstairs); Tribal House; I.R.E. (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Marty Manous

TERMINAL WEST: Big Something; Bird Dog Jubilee

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Cody Johnson

VINYL: The Fritz

Friday, November 30th

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Marty Manous

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Minzy

CITY WINERY: Don McLean

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Dave Koz & Friends

CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING CO. (Athens): Wieuca; Art Contest; Fox Grin

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Kate Campbell

THE EARL: Mercyland Historical Exstract; The Gotobeds; Air-Sea Dolphin; Honey Radar

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Delta Moon; Sabrina Benaim

FAT MATT’S: The Vipers

FLICKER (Athens): Twain

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Amy Ray; Chastity Brown

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Electric Avenue (theater)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Tribal Hoose

MASQUERADE: Hands Like Houses; Like Moths to Flames; Emarosa; Devour the Day; Oceans Ate Alaska; Phinehas; Arlington; Novelists

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

NOWHERE BAR (Athens): Birdcloud; Material Girls; DIP

THE ROOKERY (Macon): Caroline Aiken

ROXY: Ghost

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Running Down a Dream; Clashnista (upstairs); Chip McGuire Band; Cake Jam; Aaron Mansfield; Jaclyn Steele (downstairs)

SOLIS TWO PORSCHE DRIVE: Gladius

SYMPHONY HALL: Bobby McFerrin

TERMINAL WEST: The Sundogs; Pony League

TILTED KILT: Steve Quiesser

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Javon Womack; Automajic; Swell Shark

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Michelle Wolf

VENKMAN’S: Wren and the Wravens

WILD WING CAFÉ (Dunwoody): Fly Betty Band

Saturday, December 1st

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Big Hairy Monster

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Myles Kennedy & Co.; Walking Papers

CITY WINERY: Jon McLaughlin

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: The Piano Guys

THE CYPRESS GRILL (Cordele): Drivin’ n’ Cryin’

THE EARL: Magnapop; Elf Power; Motherfucker; Black to Comm; The Rock*A*Teens

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Departure

THE HIGHLANDER: CHUNX; Spray Tan; Heelturn

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Choir of Babble; Added Color

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Purple Madness

MASQUERADE: Indie Dance Party (Hell); AK; Rashad Reloaded; Apache (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dirty Dolls Burlesque Revue

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: White Animals; Chris Edmonds (upstairs); Identikit; Murder of Jane Crow; Help Computer; Dave Franklin; New Man (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Elton John

TERMINAL WEST: Ghost Light; The Orange Constant

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Richard Thompson Electric Trio; Joan Shelley

VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Funk Society

Sunday, December 2nd

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Uncle Kracker; Jacob Bryant; Joe Lasher

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Klezmer Local 42; The Hobohemians

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Purple Madness

MASQUERADE: Aminé; Buddy (Heaven); Mewithoutyou; The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die; Hold Down the Ocean (Hell); Drug Church; Gouge Away; Seattle’s New Gods; Slow Fire Pistol (Purgatory)

ROXY: Bastille; Judah the Lion

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Barnyard Garden; Magnolia Boulevard; Barnstormers (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Black Violin

TABERNACLE: John Butler Trio

