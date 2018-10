Get Out! October 15 – October 21

Monday, October 15th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Ha*Ash

CITY WINERY: Yolanda Owens

THE EARL: Dot.s; Berndsen; Fantasy Guys

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Slaid Cleaves

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jim James; Benjamin Booker (theater)

MASQUERADE: Mod Sun; Caskey; Chxpo; Jimmy Bennett; Lost in Vegas; Forget Brennan (Heaven); Dying Fetus; Incantation; Tombstone (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The BJ Experience

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kings of Spade; Rare Birds (upstairs); Misnomer; Elektric Voodoo; Buckhead Shamen (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TERMINAL WEST: Samantha Fish

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown

VISTA ROOM: Emerald Empire Band

Tuesday, October 16th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Breeders

CITY WINERY: Eric Hutchinson & the Believers

DARWIN’S: The D’Notes

THE EARL: Natalie Prass; Stella Donnelly

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Emily Hackett

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Gaelic Storm

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Samantha Fish

MASQUERADE: Nate Wants to Battle (Hell); Azizi Gibson; Boregard (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TABERNACLE: 88Rising

TERMINAL WEST: Bob Moses; Mansionair

VINYL: Mike Yung

Wednesday, October 17th

529: Austin Crane

AISLE 5: Lawrence; Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Lily Allen

CITY WINERY: Stanley Clarke

DARWIN’S: Open Jam

THE EARL: Subsonics; x________x

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jeff Dauler & Friends

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jordan Davis (theater); Josh Bricker & the Mammoths (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Django Django; The Shacks (Hell); Fleurie; PHANGS (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Danny “Mudcat” Dudeck

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

RIALTO CENTER: Claire Campbell (12pm)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Roxy Roca; Sound Medicine (upstairs); SeepeopleS; Nuclear Tourism; Youngest (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Mr. Move; DINOS Boys; FRKO; Fixed Faces

TABERNACLE: Good Charlotte

TERMINAL WEST: Wild Nothing; Men I Trust

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Michael Franti & Spearhead; Dustin Thomas; Victoria Canal

VINYL: White Denim; Rotem

Thursday, October 18th

THE BASEMENT: KEN Mode; Birds in a Row; Palaces; JDDP

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Iliza Shlesinger

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Lisa Stansfield

CLERMONT LOUNGE: A Drug Called Tradition; Small Reactions; Twin Trances

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

THE EARL: EXEK; Uniform; Pyramid Club

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Travis Meadows; Birds of Chicago

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Whitehall Jazz Collective

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Stop Light Observations (theater); Of Good Nature (rooftop)

INFINITY ENERGY ARENA (Duluth): Josh Groban; Idina Menzel

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Rumours

MASQUERADE: Collie Buddz (Heaven); Counterparts; Being As An Ocean; Have Mercy; Varials (Hell); Demon in Me; Ashes to Omens; Dear Shadow (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Sawyer Brown

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Rod Picott; Heart Hunters

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The BadAsh Allstar Team

THE ROOKERY (Macon): Jim Lauderdale

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Trongone Band; The Mammoths; The Hipps (upstairs); Canyon City; Matthew Wright; The Savants of Soul (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Canopy; Deadhand; Tokers

TABERNACLE: Tori Kelly

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Gallant; Jamila Woods

VINYL: Sure Sure; Wilderado

Friday, October 19th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Kikagaku Moyo; Thayer Sarrano; Calico Vision

529: Full of Hell; Outer Heaven; Father Befouled; Drool

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Milk Money

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Yacht Rock Revue

CENTER STAGE THEATER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

CITY WINERY: Pokey LaFarge; The Watson Twins

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jay Drummonds & Wayne Baird

DARWIN’S: Barry Richman Band

DRUNKEN UNICORN: The Nude Party; Glove; Shoegazers

THE EARL: Saints of Valory; Harville

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Travis Meadows; Eilen Jewell; Hillfolk Noir

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Strawberry Flats

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Whitey Morgan (theater); Steven Phillips; DJ Rell (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: Ghost Town Steppas; Burrito Bandits; La Suegra

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Steel Woods; Jive Mother Mary

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Curtis Loew Project

MASQUERADE: Doja Cat; Pell (Heaven); Yung Bae; Vaperror (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Joseph Burton

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Dean Fields; Lost Hollow

THE ROOKERY (Macon): The Trongone Band

ROXY: Death Cab for Cutie; Charly Bliss

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Zach Deputy; Of Good Natures (upstairs); Ides of June; Fantomen (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Ween

TERMINAL WEST: Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE: Chris Stapleton; Brent Cobb

VISTA ROOM: Moontower

Saturday, October 20th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Jobe Fortner; Jameson Rodgers

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Half Seas Over

BROOKHAVEN ARTS FESTIVAL: Tall As Pine; Jeremy Wayne Dean; Wendlo; Samantha August; Joy Conoway (11am)

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): 3 Left Standing

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Suicidegirls

CITY WINERY: BoDeans

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Incognito; Maysa

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jay Drummons & Wayne Baird

DARWIN’S: Mark D’Alessio & the Vipers

THE EARL: Bob Log III; Rod Hamdallah

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Dustbowl Revival; Jan Smith; Peter Vogl

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Alex Hunnicutt; The Porch Bottom Boys

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Tinsley Ellis; Rick Fowler Band; Beverly “Guitar” Watkins; Frankie’s Blues Mission; The Georgia Healers; Will White & the Howlin’ South; The Lucky Jones; The Original Screwtops; Marion Montgomery & Glyn Denham; Box of Rawks

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Perpetual Groove (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)

GUSTON’S (Kennesaw): Men in Blues

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Whitey Morgan

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Roxy Roca

JEKYLL BREWING (Alpharetta): My Dog Junior

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Chris Stapleton; Brent Cobb

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Dean Balkwill Band; Heart Breaker

MASQUERADE: TTNG; Prince Daddy; The Hyena; Things Amazing (Hell); Dance with the Dead; Daniel Deluxe; Gregorio Franco (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks; Bill Sheffield

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Last Pasties Standing

SANDY CREEK BARN (Greensboro): Collective Soul; Drivin’ n’ Cryin’, Eric Dodd

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Albert Cummings (upstairs); Flashback Flash; PV23; The Fill Ins; CeCe Hetrick; Tyler Neal (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rumours; Valkyrie; Southern Ska Syndicate; MammaBear; Sash the Bash; Baby Baby; Slack Sabbath; The Dirty Door; Runnin’ Down a Dream; Nameless Nameless

SYMPHONY HALL: Hanson; ASO

TERMINAL WEST: We Were Promised Jetpacks; Hurry Up

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Eva Rose & the Bottom Line

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Chris Robinson Brotherhood

VINYL: Siamese Dream; Grind

Sunday, October 21st

BROOKHAVEN ARTS FESTIVAL: Mermaid Motor Lounge; Avery Gipson; Sister Moon (12pm)

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Streetlight Manifesto

CITY WINERY: John Hiatt

DARWIN’S: Mandi Strachota

DRUNKEN UNICORN: CT-X; Drahla; Lina Tullgren; Wax Chattels

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Lucy Kaplansky; Bob Sima; The Rhythm Future Quartet

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): John Dunn & the Jazzman Band; Ralph Roddenberry & Frenzy

HIGH MUSEUM: Rasheeda Ali

MASQUERADE: Ghostemane; Vein (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

SANDY SPRINGS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: J.D. Eicher; Matt Hires; Dan Rodriguez (upstairs); E. Morgan; Ramega; Karli D (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Jermaine Dupri; Xscape; Da Brat; Jagged Edge; Bow Wow; Bone Crusher; Youngbloodz; Dem Franchise Boyz; J-Kwon

SYMPHONY HALL: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

TABERNACLE: Ween

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman & Marty Stuart photo by Alysse Gafkjen.

