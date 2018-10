Get Out! October 8 – October 14

Monday, October 8th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: David Rudolf

CITY WINERY: Ana Popovic

THE EARL: Windhand; Satans Satyrs

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Authority Zero; Runaway Kids; In the Whale; Resident One (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David Gans (upstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TABERNACLE: Simple Minds

Tuesday, October 9th

529: Molly Burch

AISLE 5: Sylvan Lacue; Rhary; GRIP; Treazon

CITY WINERY: Girls Gotta Eat Live Podcast

DARWIN’S: The D’Notes

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Zach Williams; Sleepwalkers; Illiterate Light

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Georgia Dish Boys; Sicard Hollow

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Todd Snider (theater); The Singing Butcher (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Tribulation; Black Anvil; Cloak (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Figurant; Edge of Reality; Kucoshka (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TABERNACLE: Goo Goo Dolls

TERMINAL WEST: Murder by Death; Tim Barry

VINYL: Abhi the Nomad; Harrison Sands

Wednesday, October 10th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Tamia; Sebastian Kole

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Alice Cooper

DARWIN’S: Open Jam

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Phil Cook; Andy Jenkins

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Five-Eight (rooftop)

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Outlaws

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Danny “Mudcat” Dudeck

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SOUL BAR (Augusta): A Light Divided

STAR BAR: Send Medicine

TABERNACLE: Chvrches

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Public Image Ltd

VINYL: Yunglud; Arrested Youth

Thursday, October 11th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Michell Tenpenny

CITY WINERY: Atlanta’s Funniest Lawyer

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

THE EARL: Anna Burch; Fred Thomas; Common Holly

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Rogue Tones; Robbie Fulks; Redd Volkaert

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Manic Focus (theater); Hiku (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: DJ Howiestein

THE LOFT: Hoodie Allen; Gianni; Kyle

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): BlackHawk

MASQUERADE: Minus the Bear; Caspian (Heaven); The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus; Revel in Romance (Hell); Active Bird Community; Shannon Moser (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Gene Watson

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Breeze Kings

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Leigh Nash; The Mosleys

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Laurie Ray & Brian Revels

THE ROOKERY (Macon): Geoff Achison

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Nightmare Cirque (upstairs); Big Brutus; LittleBoyBigHeadOnBike; Poison Coasts (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Wheeler Walker Jr.; Adam Chaffins

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Andre Power; Joe Kay Lakin; Kronika

VINYL: Water Seed; Lloyd Sheppard; Nai Br.XX

Friday, October 12th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): DJ Mark Bell

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Ground Hum

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Maxwell

CITY WINERY: Kathy Mattea

DARWIN’S: Burnt Hickory Blues Band

THE EARL: GG King; Trampoline Team; Sick Thoughts; Get High Boys; Paralyzer

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Front Country; Mike Killeen; Nathan Beaver

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Tauk (theater); Reverend Tribble (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: The Aggravated; Heelturn; Five O’Clock Devil

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Pierce Edens; Free Lance Ruckus

THE LOFT: Throwing Shade

MASQUERADE: War of Ages; Capsize; Ghost Key; Panicwolf; Shrine (Hell); Goodbye June; Hannah Wicklund; The Step-In Stones (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

NOWHERE BAR (Athens): The Nude Party

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Matthew Perryman Jones; Molly Parden

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Diane Durrett & Soul Suga

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Casual Cadenza; Three Star Revival; Tastebud (upstairs); Ria 706; J. Chantel; The Tie Dye Intellect (downstairs)

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Athens): DJ Osmose

STAR BAR: Richie Ramone; The Guillotines; Paint Fumes; Dusty Booze & the Baby Haters; Bad Spell

TABERNACLE: Kevin Gates

TERMINAL WEST: TONNE

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Cover to Cover

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Struts; White Reaper; Spirit Animal

VINYL: Welshly Arms; The Glorious Sons; Charming Liars

VISTA ROOM: Slippery When Wet

Saturday, October 13th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Johnny Marr; The Belle Game

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Kitty Rose & the Ramblers; The Sideburners; Bucky Lastard

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Swain & the Highway Souls

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Beartooth

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Shyanne

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Cat Power

CITY WINERY: Wasabassco Burlesque; Gaelic Storm

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Rebel Union

DARWIN’S: Dround Hounds

THE EARL: The Artisanals; The Pollies

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Hamrick & Haynes; Lyn Avenue; Josh Briker; Roxie Watson

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Motet; Keller Williams (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)

GUSTON’S (Kennesaw): FUGM

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): 2 Finger Jester

THE LOFT: SOB x RBE; Quando Rondo

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Slippery When Wet

MASQUERADE: Hippo Campus; The Districts (Heaven); Pile; The Spirit of the Beehive; Arbor Labor Union (Purgatory)

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): Granville Automatic

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tony Bryant; Shelton Powe

PADDOCK FOXHALL RESORT (Douglasville): Nora Jane Struthers

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Seldom Scene

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Fandom Nerdlesque

SANDY SPRINGS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Rob Bell; Pete Rollins

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Robot Party; Nocturnal; Suburban Angst; Shawn Spencer (upstairs); Jared Anderson; Natascha Myers; Chelsea Faith; Brad Gerke; Scarlett; Against the Fold

STAR BAR: RMBLR; Die Rotzz; Ravagers; Nag; Wilful Boys; Femur; Wash; Mongo

TERMINAL WEST: Said the Sky

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Steep Canyon Rangers

VINYL: *Repeat Repeat; Cougar Sweat

Sunday, October 14th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Passenger

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Kyle Smith

CITY WINERY: Noam Pikelny; Stuart Duncan

DARWIN’S: Ryan Molina (2pm)

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michael Martin Murphy; Sugarcane Jane

MASQUERADE: After the Burial; The Acacia Strain; ERRA; Make Them Suffer; Lost at Last (Hell); Noodles; Jess Connelly (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Austin Quattlebaum

ROXY: Brockhampton

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: See You In The Funnies; Unbreakable Bloodline; Citizen Gold; Nathan Whitt Band (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Alice Merton; Foreign Air

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Iration; Common Kings; Katastro

VINYL: Sun Dried Vibes; Oogee Wawa; Kaya’s Embrace

