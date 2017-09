Get Out! September 25 – October 1

Monday, September 25th

529: Echo Ohs; Leather TorpedoeZ

AISLE 5: Liars

FAT MATT’S: The Pork Bellies

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Cold War Kids; Joywave (theater); Dear Bianca (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Touché Amore; Single Mothers; Gouge Away (Hell); Jay Som; Stef Chura; Soccer Mommy (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Choir of Babble; Pzzyfoot; Static & Surrender (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy (upstairs); Songwriter Showcase (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Jacob Blazer; Brian Colins; David McCoy

Tuesday, September 26th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Issues; Volumes; Too Close to Touch; Sylar

CENTER STAGE THEATER: AAA Girls

CITY WINERY: Yesterday & Today

DARWIN’S: Poverty Level

THE EARL: The Cribs; Paws

EDDIE’S ATTIC: X Eye Blind

FAT MATT’S: Gray & the Bad Boys

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mac Demarco; The Garden (theater); Oginalii (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Wednesday 13; Eyes Set to Kill; Repulsur; Casket Creatures; Death is a Dialogue (Hell); Lycka Till; Nihilist Cheerleader; W8ing4UFOs; Dakota Floyd (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; Quasi Mandisco (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: The War on Drugs

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Chief Wiggum

Wednesday, September 27th

529: Starbenders; Wingtips; Shouldies; DJ Sick Wolf

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

CITY WINERY: Paul Kelly; Jess Cornelius

DARWIN’S: Cazanovas

THE EARL: Overcoats; Yoke Lore

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Derek Webb; Kyle Cox

FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday Inc.

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jack Reed; Benjamin Floyd Simpson; Layne Denton; Carla Le Fever; Campbell Harrison; Andy Rogers

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors; Devon Gilfillian; Mike Kinnebrew (theater); Katherine Ball (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Sacred Reich; Byzantine; Death of Kings (Hell); Tony Macalpine; Felix Martin (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Trio Da Kali; Derek Grippers African Strings Project

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: DeQn Sue; Chelsea Shag; Ivory Williams (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Amber Taylor & Ellen Meadow; Shawn Williams; Adelaide Tai (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Indigo Girls; ASO

TABERNACLE: Father John Misty

TERMINAL WEST: Robert Randolph & the Family Band; Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

VINYL: Pigpen Theatre Co.; David Luning

Thursday, September 28th

529: Blockhead

AISLE 5: Zola Jesus; John Wiese

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Dirty Bird & the Flu

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band; The Apocalypse Blues Revue

CITY WINERY: Isaac Mizrahi

DARWIN’S: Cody Matlock & Friends

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Suzanne Westenhoefer

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Matt Owens; Brian Moote; Dave Crimmons; Patrick Moone

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Beats Antique; Asadi (theater)

MASQUERADE: Pinback; Messthetics (Hell); Big Ups; Harmony (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tom Goss & Heather Mae; Aspen Countrymen

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Reese Boyd Project; Galactic Cowboy Orchestra; Story of a Life (downstairs)

SMOKEBELLY BBQ: Dyn-O-Mite

STAR BAR: Wax Fang (upstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: ATL Collective; Alex Guthrie; OK Cello

THE VISTA ROOM: Norman Frank & the Ghost Dance; Tyler Neal Band

Friday, September 29th

40 WATT (Athens): Nuclear Terrorism; The Pierres

529: Breathers; Sound of Ceres; Robert Schneider; Mannequin Lover

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Lazy Lightning

AVONDALE TOWNE CINEMA: Flap; Edgewood Sax; Duet for Theramin and Lap Steel

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Far From Over

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Beats Antique; Asadi

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Ani DiFranco

CITY WINERY: Battlefield Collective (patio); Wye Oak; Luke Temple

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

DARWIN’S: Lauren Mitchell Band

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Cheryl Wheeler; Blue Dogs

FAT MATT’S: Dani Mac & Co.

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Highballs; DJ ReRon

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Backup Planet

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Space Jesus; Thriftworks; Esseks (theater); Andy Bruh (rooftop)

THE LOFT: Youngboy Never Broke Again

MASQUERADE: Timeflies; DAWIN; Loote (Heaven); The Wonder Years; Laura Stevenson; The Obsessives; Jetty Bones (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns; Beverly “Guitar” Watkins

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chris Hillman & Herb Peterson; John Jorgenson; Jude Johnstone

ROXY: Kesha

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rebel Union; Madison Parks; Boo Ray (upstairs); Zealyn; Valise; Sarah Miles (downstairs)

SOUTH MAIN KITCHEN (Alpharetta): Sami & Sean

STAR BAR: Glen Campbell/Jerry Reed Tribute (upstairs); City Hotel (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Like Mike; Kid Macho

SWEETLAND AMPHITHEATRE (LaGrange): Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

SYMPHONY HALL: Trey Anastasio; ASO

TABERNACLE: Yellowclaw

TERMINAL WEST: Wick-It the Instigator

THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): Partials

TIN ROOF CANTINA: BAST

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Drive-By Truckers; Strand of Oaks

VINYL: Waker

THE VISTA ROOM: Urban Shakedancers; Tommy Thompson Band

Saturday, September 30th

529: Red Clay Comedy Fest

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Gimme Hendrix

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Apostles of Soul

CITY WINERY: Campbell Station (patio); Michelle Malone & Drag the River

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: John Mulaney

COX CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Great White Lion Snake

DARWIN’S: Little Joey’s Jumpin’ Jive

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Okey Dokey; Dan Luke; The Raid

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Susie French Connection

FAT MATT’S: The Groove Rockets

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Whitney; Kweku Collins (theater)

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Matt Brantley Band; Freelance Ruckus

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Jack Johnson

THE LOFT: The Bronx; Plague Vendor; ‘68

MASQUERADE: Café Tacuba (Heaven); No Warning; Backtrack; Twitching Tongues; Bracewar; Higher Power; Vein (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Mudcat & the Atlanta Horns

PIEDMONT PARK PROMENADE: Wasted Potential Brass Band; The REMakes; Yacht Rock Schooner; Slippery When Wet

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mark Miller

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rantings of Eva; A Slow Boat to China (upstairs); Amy Rae; Allison & Cooper; Laura Rabell; Alanis Sophia (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Set and Setting; John Denver Death Plane; Twin Trances; Insomniac (upstairs); DJ White Buffalo Shaman (downstairs)

SWAYZE’S: Lung; Tart; The Major Minor

SYMPHONY HALL: Rufus Wainwright; ASO

TABERNACLE: Foster the People

TERMINAL WEST: Joseph; Liza Anne

THIRSTY TURTLE (Macon): I.R.E.

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Drive-By Truckers; Strand of Oaks

VERIZON AMPHITHEATRE: Thomas Rhett; Old Dominion; Walker Hayes

VINYL: Coast Modern

THE VISTA ROOM: Urban Shakedancers; Wild West Picture Show

The War on Drugs photo by Shawn Brackbill.

