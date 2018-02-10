1517_Paris

The 15:17 to Paris

Director Clint Eastwood’s homage to heroic inertia must’ve been shaved by an exceptionally dull axe for an event that took place during a train ride from Amsterdam to Paris – all we are privy to is 15 minutes where a terrorist armed with 300 rounds gets taken down by British, French and American passengers. The majority of the film is backstory about these three Sacramento kids who meet in an alternative Christian high school during their rebellious, troubled adolescent trials but get reunited on a European trek after Spencer Stone fails to be accepted as an Air Force Pararescue trainee. Stone along with chums Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler portray themselves in this reenactment of that ill-fated train ride where a terrorist attack was prevented by their quick actions.  Would make for a perfect double-bill as the darker version of EuroTrip!

[PG-13]

