A Ghost Story

A spiritual journey from the point of view of the deceased rather than the living, it takes the form of a haunting wearing a bed-sheet in director David Lowery’s (not that David Lowery) film. Casey Affleck stars as a blissfully married musician who dies in an accident, only to return home to see life continue without him. Rooney Mara plays the wife whose mourning is made mystically jarring by a presence unable to rely on dialogue or facial expression behind that white sheet. Eventually she moves on and out, leaving the spirit tied to the location as new residents sift through time, including a prognosticating Will Oldham (Bonnie “Prince” Billy) who delivers a soliloquy on remembering and being remembered! A supernatural romance that is touchingly rendered as a bump in the night with lingering anxiety and compassion.

