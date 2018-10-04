A Star Is Born

Everyone seems to bitch, moan, gripe incessantly about how Hollywood is so out-of-touch, out of ideas, is just so unoriginal. Folks complain about how they just can’t stand for another prequel, sequel, reboot, or remake, yada, yada, yada, but then comes the new A Star Is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper, and starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, and these same critical people complaining about remakes suddenly love remakes. It’s stupefying! “This is so fresh!” some naive basic bitch that doesn’t know anything about movies or film history writes on IMDb.com a few minutes out of a pre-screening she got tickets to ’cause her aunt works for Warner Bros. or something, yet she fails to realize how stupid she sounds/is. This hot garbage. A Star Is Born is anything but fresh, it’s not even a fresh remake, ’cause this is the fourth time it’s been remade! The truth is most people raving about it are just Gaga super-fans/cult members/sycophants. Real students and lovers of film will see this for what it really is: phony, contrived, and desperate.

