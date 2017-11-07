A Bad Moms Christmas

Wallowing in that kookoo crazy filth-pit of the normally sleazy secular raunch genre, this hectic holiday celebration includes waxing a male stripper’s scrotum, obnoxious drunk antics and occasionally lewd grinding motion sickness, but like most great Christmas movies finds its epiphany at the stroke of midnight during Christmas Mass. Exasperated and overwhelmed when her overly critical mom (Christine Baranski) arrives, Amy (Mila Kunis) along with her best friends Kiki (Kristen Bell) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) decide to loosen the sleigh reigns at bit, which brings all involved into conflict. Susan Sarandon plays a familiar role as an aging ex-rocker (who once was a roadie for REO Speedwagon) and excessive gambler who only shows up in her daughter (Hahn)’s life when she needs money. Kiki’s clingy mom, Sandy (Cheryl Hines), springs the news that she’s moving next door so she can spend every day with her daughter. So in between the eggnog and caroling, bad gifts abound (I used to get shoeshine kits when I only wore tennis shoes!), but the best reason to see this is to watch as Mila Kunis throws Kenny G out of her house on Christmas Eve!!!!

[R]