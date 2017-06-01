Churchill

“When you reach calm waters, it is easy to forget the captain that steered you through the storm.” Remorseful of the failed World War I Gallipoli Campaign where massive casualties occurred during an unsuccessful attempt by the Allied forces to control the sea route from Europe to Russia under fierce Turkish resistance, the British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, expresses his gnawing doubts over General Eisenhower’s Operation Overlord, the pending Allied landing at Normandy to liberate France during WWII. Actor Brian Cox captures the torturous skepticism that has Churchill butting heads with military leaders, and everybody else, in the five days leading up to the launch, as his wife Clementine (Miranda Richardson) desperately tries to carry on despite his unpleasantness and an abrupt sense of battlefield inclusion, or as seen by all the rest: his interference! There are no battle scenes of men under fire, but nonetheless a political battle rages prior to combat in the British war room and in speeches!

[PG]