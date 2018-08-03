Custody

The traumatic effects of a custody battle are the subject of director Xavier Legrand’s first feature film about a family whose individual members want to have their way all the time. Julien Besson (Thomas Gloria) is the ragdoll pulled between his vindictive and cautious mom, Miriam (Léa Drucker) who has been the victim of his father’s (Denis Ménochet) abuse and fears the same for her son. Though his sister is turning 18, and considered an adult who can make her own choices, Julien must spend time with his dad who only seems concerned with learning his ex-wife’s personal encounters and the location of their new apartment. It’s more Battle Royale than Kramer vs. Kramer as things methodically boil over and the line between compassion and obsession is breached!

[NR]