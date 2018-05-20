Deadpool 2

It just doesn’t get much better than this! Leaving the theater after seeing the movie, I noticed a young family also exiting with their two daughters about four or five years of age. “Extra points for bringing the kids!,” I quipped, and in a broken-German accent the dad said, “De girls cannot speak English so the naughty words do not affect them!” “Well, then, EXTRA Extra points!,” I said, when the youngest girl tugged at her dad’s sleeve and whispered something to him. He laughed and said, “She wanted to know if you were Deadpool’s father.” I laughed too and immediately replied, “As a matter of fact, I am!” Mercenary mutant Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) cleans up the timeline and loose ends from the first film, referencing Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Yentl, Batman and Superman’s mommas, the fact that Josh Brolin appears in back-to-back Marvel movies this year as Cable (here) and Thanos (last month’s Infinity War) and why Rob Liefeld can’t draw feet – all in the usual irreverent manner in this sequel that serves as the basis for 20th Century Fox Marvel characters to be brought under a team banner as X-Force. Enlisting Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) and the invisible Vanisher (supposedly in one brief glimpse, Brad Pitt!), Wade Wilson/Deadpool hopes to protect a young pyrokinetic mutant kid named Russell Collins from the time traveling hitman, Cable – which seems to be a parallel plotline out of Fox TV’s The Gifted but is instead lifted from an animated X-Men series where Kilgrave (yep, that one that was a Netflix Jessica Jones bad guy) had adopted four mutant kids for his own team. Along with visceral wordplay and extremely close-up head splitting and evisceration, this is fun for the whole family! Only… his FATHER? Not even a forgotten mentor?

