Dina

From the two guys who made Mala Mala about the transgender community in Puerto Rico, directors Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini’s documentary comes close to being more Dan Clowes-like than anything Dan Clowes has done in the past 20 years! Dina Buno is a talkative 49-year-old with Aspergers who also displays symptoms of OCD and depression to the extent that minor inconveniences become traumatic threats to her self-esteem ever since a stabbing incident left her resigned to “get by having crushes on people” a decade earlier. Thankfully, she has met Scott Levin, who balances the seesaw though he can be heard singing Billy Joel songs, forgets to remove his Walmart door greeter name tag and is both baffled and uncomfortable while at the beach when Dina buys him a copy of The Joy Of Sex with a disclaimer that she’s “not into rough sex”! Pooling their resources in this Jiggs & Maggie relationship, the documentary follows their engagement as he is expected to compromise to meet her emotional edicts. By the end of the film it’s revealed they are Hillary Clinton supporters.

[NR]